Dining is a key component aboard MSC World Europa -- so much so that the vessel has 15 different dining venues from which to choose. Some of these incur an extra cost but are well worth your time -- and money -- thanks to their unique atmosphere and dining concepts.

In fact, the hardest part is likely going to be choosing where to dine. From casual burgers to a full-blown seafood market at sea, MSC World Europa has a bit of everything to offer passengers, no matter what category of stateroom or suite you happen to be sailing in.

While MSC World Europa has plenty of past-guest favorites onboard, MSC has also introduced some new dining concepts onboard its largest ship to-date. These include the plant-infused dishes at the Chef's Garden Kitchen on Madrid Deck 8; and the La Pescaderia Fish Market that specializes in fresh seafood and even offers a "grab-and-go" window for quick eats.

Of course, those staying in the MSC Yacht Club will be able to avail themselves of the exclusive MSC Yacht Club Restaurant, with its refined cuisine and open-dining concept; and the MSC Yacht Club Grill situated outdoors one deck up, with a commanding view over the ship's bow.

Room service is available at a nominal charge, though that can be waived for certain stateroom and suite categories depending on the bundled packages purchased at time of booking.

Free Restaurants on MSC World Europa

La Foglia (Deck 5); Esagono (Deck 6); Hexagon (Deck 6); Bubbles (Deck 6); Les Dunes (Deck 8): MSC World Europa's complimentary dining venues are scattered across several decks, with Les Dunes functioning as the exclusive dining venue for those passengers booked in Aurea-class staterooms and suites, but otherwise offering an identical menu of international cuisines and cruise favorites. One or more are typically open for breakfast and lunch daily, while all remain open for dinner nightly.

Pizza & Burger (Deck 6): Pizza & Burger offers exactly what it sounds like: burgers (regular and chicken), along with hot dogs and pizza, served up with fries, onion rings, and the like. What the name doesn't tell you is that this funky eatery emulates an 80's diner-arcade and is perfect for a quick post-shore excursion snack or late-night nibble. It's a one-trick pony, but it gets the job done!

Il Mercato (Deck 18); La Brasserie (Deck 19): These two buffet restaurants are stacked one atop the other, with some sweeping views of the inner promenade aboard MSC World Europa. Il Mercato has a unique feature in that some of the seating is technically "outdoors" on a small sheltered patio overlooking the MSC World Promenade. Both offer up identical menus of buffet food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, while Il Mercato offers a 24-hour beverage station and late-night bites.

MSC Yacht Club Restaurant (Deck 20; Yacht Club Guests Only): For those staying in MSC Yacht Club staterooms and suites, it's hard to beat the allure of dining at MSC's signature, exclusive restaurant. Perched atop the MSC Yacht Club Lounge, this venue offers open seating in an elegant setting overlooking the two-story windows facing the bow of the ship. Menus here include appetizers and entrees that rotate daily, along with an "Always Available" menu of favorites. Noteworthy is the "Deliciously Healthy" menu selection, which offers dishes that rotate nightly and include selections like Buffalo Mozzarella Caprese, Pan-Seared Swordfish, and Mint-Flavored Pineapple Salad.

MSC Yacht Club Grill and Bar (Deck 21; Yacht Club Guests Only): MSC World Europa offers its Yacht Club guests an exclusive sun deck bar and grill on Deck 21 overlooking the bow. Not only does the Grill offer up a delicious breakfast, but lunches here -- including gourmet sandwiches and burgers -- became one of our favorites on our Middle Eastern sailing. Our only quibble: it gets mighty hot under the glare of the sun and the adjacent glass wind screen.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on MSC World Europa?

Kaito Sushi Bar & Kaito Teppanyaki (Deck 7) $-$$: Japanese cuisine reigns supreme at these two eateries that are adjacent to one another. Open for both lunch and dinner, sushi and sashimi are on the menu at the Kaito Sushi Bar, while Teppanyaki features hibachi-grilled food (and plenty of chef-led entertainment). The performances are kitschy, but the cuisine here is excellent and well worth your time and money.

Butcher's Cut (Deck 7) $$-$$$: A traditional American steakhouse, Butcher's Cut occupies a far smaller space onboard this ship, which primarily calls Europe and the Middle East home. However, MSC isn't skimping any on quality: expect flavorful cuts of meat here, along with American steakhouse classics like lobster bisque, wedge salads, and escargots. A small but tasty selection of non-steak dishes are present, including seafood and chicken.

Hola! Tacos & Cantina (Deck 7) $-$$: Typically open from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m., Hola! Tacos and Cantina serves up Mexican dishes in an atmosphere that'll have you thinking you're in the streets of Mexico City. With its casual ambiance and food, it's a popular alternative for families looking for an alternative to the main dining room or buffets.

Chef's Garden Kitchen (Deck 8) $$$: One of the most intriguing new dining concepts MSC has debuted in recent years, the Chef's Garden Kitchen places emphasis on dishes garnished with microgreens grown right onboard the ship's own hydroponic garden. Designed in conjunction with Michelin-starred Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt, the menu here offers creative dishes like scallop ceviche, pickled kohlrabi, spruce, lingonberries, along with langoustine tails, carrots, finger lime, and infused broth. Our meal here was one of the most interesting -- and flavorful -- we've had at sea.

La Pescaderia (Deck 8) $-$$$: MSC's brand-new seafood restaurant offers the first fresh fish market at sea, where passengers can choose their desired seafood entrée right from a bed of ice. Dishes offer either fixed or market price, and can be enjoyed either inside the restaurant itself, or on the outdoor MSC World Promenade. Open for lunch and dinner, the venue also offers a convenient "grab-and-go" window, with tasty -- and reasonably-priced -- fish and chips.

Masters of the Sea (Deck 7), $: Though technically a bar at heart, this British-styled pub also offers a menu of traditional English bar fare, like Fish and Chips, Bangers and Mash, and Ploughman's lunch platters of cheese, meats and breads. Prices are reasonable, and dishes pair perfectly with the multitude of beers available -- including three made exclusively for MSC Cruises.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on MSC World Europa

The Chef's Garden Kitchen rocked our world with its innovative microgreen cuisine and incredible flavors. It's the one restaurant that is the most "out there" in terms of what most cruisers are likely to come aboard wanting to indulge in, but our meal here rivaled any we had onboard for our entire weeklong voyage. Our recommendation: dine with friends and family and share the dishes: the cuisine is that good.

Dietary Restrictions on MSC World Europa

Dietary restrictions are well-catered to aboard MSC World Europa, and wait staff were good about proactively asking if there were any dietary restrictions before orders were placed.

Most venues have vegetarian options available, though vegan selections are harder to find -- but not impossible.