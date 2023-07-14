Like the rest of the fleet, MSC World Europa's cabin grades are a bewildering array of colors when viewed on a deck plan. The line sometimes feels like it is intentionally trying to be confusing when it comes to selecting accommodations onboard.

Fortunately, all cabins aboard MSC World Europa can be broken down into six primary categories: Interior, Oceanview, Balcony, Aurea Balcony, Suite and MSC Yacht Club. Within these six categories, there is a further myriad of options (32, to be exact) that relate to the stateroom's position on the ship, its amenities, general size, or all of the above. But the act of picking a cabin aboard MSC's largest ship to date starts with first selecting the basic type of accommodation you want.

If booking online, it's worth exploring all the cabin categories, or talking to a trusted travel advisor first, as MSC's classification of cabins isn't always straightforward. For example, MSC lumps its "Infinite Oceanview" staterooms that feature a floor-to-ceiling window that drops down within its standard Oceanview category, while the "Suites" category does not include the suites that fall under the ultra-luxe MSC Yacht Club designation. Confusingly, the MSC Yacht Club level also offers interior staterooms. They're cruising's best luxury value (see more below on that), but this mixing of categories and subcategories can make selecting a stateroom a perplexing and frustrating experience.

The same holds true for the Balcony and Aurea Balcony categories, which are virtually identical in shape and size, but the "Aurea" category comes with additional inclusions like 24-hour room service, complimentary Spa thermal suite access, and priority embarkation.

Regardless of what type of cabin you get, all are decorated in bold colors and dark woodgrains. Beds are on the firm-yet-comfortable side, and we have a soft spot for MSC's own branded toiletries, which smell fantastic and incorporate liquid pump soap in stateroom bathrooms in place of the standard grubby bar of soap for handwashing use.

All cabins on MSC World Europa come with a private bathroom with shower, toilet and sink/vanity; interactive on-demand television sets, in-room safes and mini-fridges, and ample storage space that expands along with the size of the room chosen. Some cabins are interconnecting, and a selection of cabins across all grades are classified as Accessible.

Additionally, MSC World Europa offers Studio cabins designated for solo travelers. These small-but-comfortable rooms are available as either Studio Inside or Studio Oceanview.

MSC World Europa's Yacht Club Sparkles with Value

One of the best values onboard are MSC World Europa's Yacht Club staterooms and suites. This lavish ship-within-a-ship provides passengers with plenty of extra amenities, including a private dining room, lounge with inclusive beverages, and open sun decks -- not to mention butler service, complimentary mini-bars, and priority embarkation and disembarkation, to name but a few of the perks. Best of all, you don't need to splurge for a suite to enjoy the MSC Yacht Club -- though there are plenty of those available, ranging from simple balcony suites two full-blown affairs spanning two decks in height, replete with private balconies and whirlpool tubs.

Uniquely in the industry, MSC's Yacht Club offers interior-grade accommodations. These aren't any larger than a standard interior cabin elsewhere on the ship, but they offer access to the Yacht Club and all the perks it entails for a fraction of the price.

Because of that, MSC World Europa's Yacht Club staterooms and suites are among our top cabin picks onboard in terms of value.

Cabins to Avoid on MSC World Europa

MSC World Europa has several clusters of inside cabins positioned near passenger and crew stairwells that will be subject to more noise than those who are light-sleepers may want. These are situated on all passenger decks, but are predominantly clustered near the forward staircase. Be sure to consult deck plans before booking any room; often, rooms of the same category are available in areas of the ship that will likely be prone to less noise and passenger traffic.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks on MSC World Europa