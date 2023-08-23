Theater and Shows on MSC World Europa

Entertainment takes on many different forms aboard MSC World Europa. The ship has a traditional main theater -- the World Theater -- as one would expect, but several smaller lounges and outdoor spaces do double-duty as entertainment venues, as well.

The World Theater on Decks 6 and 7 hosts MSC's vibrant production shows. In keeping with the multilingual nature of the line's passengers, these shows are mostly musical in nature, with a strong emphasis on costuming and extravagant lighting design and features. What's more, most clock in at under 40 minutes in duration -- perfect for those who want to try a little bit of everything onboard.

The two-level MSC Luna Park Arena located on Decks 5 and 6 (entrance on six) is a combination entertainment and night club venue. Expect things like Interactive Disco Concerts, DJ sessions, Glow parties and dancing. This is late-night-party-central aboard MSC World Europa, with music until the wee hours.

The Panorama Lounge is found all the way aft on Decks 6 and 7, and offers sweeping daytime views over the ship's stern thanks to a two-story bank of wall-to-ceiling windows. A secondary show lounge, Panorama offers up immersive song-and-dance performances like Bandstand Boogie, Rock Evolution, and more. By day, the Panorama Lounge functions as a gathering point for classes, seminars and even Kids Club activities.

Daily Things to Do on MSC World Europa

There's no shortage of diversions aboard MSC World Europa. The ship offers a slate of activities that run from the Sunrise Stretch at 7:00 a.m. to the evening DJ that only begins at Midnight.

Excluding the sales-driven activities that every cruise ship has on offer (and MSC World Europa is no exception in this regard), there are still plenty of things to take in, particularly on sea days, when the schedule onboard is jam-packed with activities. Expect diversions like trivia, ping-pong tournaments, dance classes, and pool deck parties.

MSC World Europa also offers plenty of other entertainment, too: the ship has its own sports complex known as the MSC Sportplex on Deck 20 aft that houses a rink used for bumper cars, roller skates, and other fun, active diversions.

Nightlife on MSC World Europa

MSC World Europa truly comes alive at night. To kick things off, MSC puts on a cool "Palm Tree Light Show" on the MSC World Promenade on Deck 8 aft. This happens most nights at 6 p.m. and is definitely something worth checking out.

After the Palm Tree show, things really kick off. Live music prevails throughout the ship, from a folk duo in the Masters of the Sea pub to live bands that play in the Dolce Vita Bar on Deck 6, Elixr Mixology on Deck 8, and the World Promenade. Don't be surprised to find roving musicians, too -- particularly during the dinner hour.

In addition to stage and music shows in multiple different venues (see "Entertainment", above), evenings hold the promise of trivia, deck parties, dance classes, and of course, nightcaps in the ship's numerous bars and lounges. The Kids' Clubs are open late, and a number of bars and lounges stay open until at least 2 a.m.

The best thing to do on a ship the size of MSC World Europa is to simply wander from fore to aft, seeing what appeals and wandering around where the action goes -- both indoors and out -- as the ship has its own unique vibe each evening, from the quiet calm of the Champagne Bar to the raucous entertainment in The Gin Project and Masters of the Sea.

MSC World Europa Bars and Lounges

Bars and lounges aboard MSC World Europa are a particular strong point, with each having its own distinct theme and décor. Many -- but not all -- bars even have unique menus with a selection of beverages that cannot be found anywhere else, though all bars have a selection of common spirits, wines and beers for thirsty passengers to choose from.

One of the most unique bears mentioning here, though it will be up to passengers to figure out how to gain entry: MSC World Europa has a sublime Speakeasy Bar hidden somewhere on the ship. Replete with décor that mimics a 1940's cargo hold on an old ocean liner-turned-nightclub, the Speakeasy is not located in any passenger accessible area. Indeed, there's an entire process you have to go through in order to gain entry, which is by invitation only. The rewards for figuring it out, though, are numerous: the cocktails here are superbly crafted and presented with considerable flair. You'll pay for the experience, however -- the drinks at the Speakeasy are not covered on any drink package.

Even without the Speakeasy, chances are good there's a watering hole onboard that will speak to you.

Our Picks:

For Calm, Soothing Atmosphere: The Raj Polo Tea House is a one of a kind. By day, it serves up a stunning blend of teas and light bites, and by night, the tea gives way to tea-infused cocktails accompanied by soft piano music and dim mood lighting. We found it becoming our go-to bar when things got too crowded elsewhere, or when we wanted a nonalcoholic drink with panache.

For the Gin Lover: It's hard to beat The Gin Project, a gin-themed bar and lounge situated right atop the English-style Masters of the Sea pub. Craft gin-based cocktails are the mainstay here, and should you tire of that, a selection of pub-approved pints are available downstairs via thte connecting wrought-iron staircase.

For the Cigar and Cognac Set: Credit to MSC for developing the unique Malt Lounge on Deck 8 -- a half-indoor, half-outdoor bar where cigars and brown liquors like scotch, cognac and whiskey are de rigueur. Settle into one of the high-armed leather chairs and light up a stogie, if you're so inclined -- or maybe just order a fine cognac and take in the warm ocean breeze.

For Bubbles: Fizz Champagne Bar has all the prosecco, cava and champagne you can handle -- and then some -- all wrapped up in an elegant setting on Deck 8 that also features an outdoor terrace.

Pools, Hot Tubs and Waterslides on MSC World Europa

There are seven pools and 13 hot tubs aboard MSC World Europa. One of these -- the Botanic Garden Pool on Deck 18 -- is an indoor pool adorned with a retractable magrodome roof that can be opened when weather conditions allow.

One pool and one hot tub are set aside for the exclusive use of guests staying in MSC's Yacht Club staterooms and suites.

The Aurora Borealis Aquapark on Deck 20 is dedicated for the little ones and is situated adjacent to the Doremiland Kids Club. This features misters, slides, and even VR technology for one of the most immersive (and creative) family-friendly waterparks we've seen at sea.

Conversely, adults can escape from the kids at the Zen Pool on Deck 18 -- the use of which is reserved exclusively for adults aged 18 and up.

In addition to the waterslides at the Aurora Borealis Aquapark, the ship has a massive dry slide known as Venom Drop @ The Spiral. The entrance is on Deck 20 aft, and the slide whisks riders all the way down to Deck 8 and the outdoor World Promenade.

Sun Decks aboard MSC World Europa

Open deck space aboard MSC World Europa is sufficient, though things can get crowded around the La Plage Pool on Deck 18, which tends to be the primary gathering spot on sunny days at sea.

MSC World Europa does, however, have some hidden deck spaces that passengers rarely find -- and which are rarely crowded. The aft area of Deck 20 and Deck 19 tends to be great for those looking to sunbathe or kick back with a good book, while the aft end of Deck 8 offers some great wake views.

Passengers booked in MSC Yacht Club staterooms and suites can make use of the exclusive sun deck on Deck 21 forward.

Services and Wi-Fi on MSC World Europa

MSC World Europa offers its Guest Services and Shore Excursion desks adjacent to each other on Deck 6. This area can get crowded quickly, especially right after embarkation and on the last evening before disembarkation. Fortunately, service is prompt and the line seems to move rather quickly for both.

Unlike North American-based cruise ships, passengers will need to use one of the interactive kiosks onboard to register a valid credit card in order to set up their onboard accounts. This system can be confusing at first, but once the card is set up, no more action is needed. (We never could register our credit card successfully at the kiosk, and had to go to Guest Relations to activate it).

The MSC Signature Casino is of moderate size given the ship's predominantly European clientele, but is nowhere near the massive casinos found on ships catering to the American market.

Shops are scattered throughout Decks 6, 7 and 8, and offer the usual assortment of high-end watches, jewelry and booze found on most large-scale cruise ships. Of note, however, is the MSC Shop, which sells logo-brand items and other collectible swag, all of which is better than average. Sundries and basic toiletries are also available for purchase.

Wi-Fi internet access is available from stem to stern and was snappy and responsive on our sailing. MSC sells a variety of packages that can be purchased onboard or added to your booking pre-cruise. Pricing for these varies by cabin and experience category booked, and by sailing length.

MSC Aurea Spa onboard MSC World Europa

MSC has always had strong spa offerings across its fleet, and the MSC Aurea Spa aboard MSC World Europa was no exception. From the reception area (located near the fabulous Zest Juice Bar) to the treatment rooms, the entire facility feels upscale and modern.

Prices for treatments are in-line with what you'd expect on any major ship, starting around $200 and running into the $400-range, depending on treatment and duration. We had one of the best Swedish massages we've ever had at sea or on land onboard -- so much so that we booked a second spa treatment for the next day. There was no hard-sell for products to purchase afterwards, either -- a welcomed rarity.

MSC World Europa also has a soothing Thermal Suite that can be enjoyed post-treatment, or with a separate pass. The facility offers a hydrotherapy pool, heated ceramic loungers and an assortment of steam rooms, pleasingly scented, to enjoy.

A full-service Salon provides all the necessary hair and nail treatments to look spiffy for formal night, while a Gentlemen's Barber can be found in a separate location on Deck 7, next to the Masters of the Sea Pub. We never saw anyone in there on our sailing, and it wasn't immediately clear if men's services there need to be booked through the Aurea Spa, or individually with the barber.

Fitness and Gym on MSC World Europa

The fitness center and gym on MSC World Europa is situated on Deck 20. At 748 square meters -- or roughly 8,000 square feet -- it is large enough to offer all of the requisite equipment, most of which is manufactured by Italian fitness company Technogym. Scheduled fitness classes and personal training are available for an additional fee.

Is MSC World Europa Family Friendly?

MSC caters directly to families with kids of all ages, and multi-generational families travelling together. Because of that, families will never feel out of place aboard MSC World Europa, which welcomes cruisers of all ages with open arms.

That also applies to the upscale MSC Yacht Club. During our Middle East sailing, we were surprised (pleasantly, we might add) to see families travelling with children in the MSC Yacht Club were treated like gold, even in this high-end enclave. Even better: other passengers didn't seem to mind their presence either.

Cruising with kids of any age in the MSC Yacht Club makes sense: the rooms are larger and offer more personal space, and the addition of butler service is a real win for families looking to take some of the day-to-day pressure off. At the same time, kids have the run of the ship, giving adults the best of both worlds.

Doremiland Kids Clubs aboard MSC World Europa

Kids clubs on MSC World Europa are all situated on Deck 20, and are some of the most elaborate and well-thought-out facilities outside of those found aboard the ships of Disney Cruise Line.

Known collectively as "Doremiland", this massive area is actually made up of seven individual areas. These include:

Baby Club Chicco , MSC's dedicated area for kids aged six months to two years.

Mini Club for kids aged 3 to 6 years;

Juniors Club for kids aged 7 to 11 years;

Young Club for teens 12 to 14 years;

Teens Club for teens aged 15 to 17 years.

Doremiland also includes a multifunctional space known as The Studio that can be used by various age groups as needed. Admission to MSC's Doremiland is free of charge -- including baby and infant services in Baby Club Chicco, a rarity among cruise ships, most of which have a per-hour fee for the care of those under three years of age.