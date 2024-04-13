Steel cutting reveal for MSC World Asia at Seatrade (Photo: MSC Cruises)

When it debuts in 2026, the 6,762-passenger MSC World Asia will become MSC Cruises' third World Class ship and the 24th in the expanding fleet.

It is expected to follow the design blueprint set by MSC World Europa and MSC World America and will also be the fourth MSC ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) which is currently the cleanest marine fuel.

MSC World Asia Deck Plans Will Feature Asian-inspired Design

Full details of the vessel have not yet been revealed by MSC; however the ship will showcase new onboard amenities and the latest eco-technology.

MSC says the name follows the format of the two other World Class ships that pay homage to different continents -- symbolizing the global nature of the line -- and MSC World Asia will have signature design touches, experiences and features inspired by Asia.

The vessel is under construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in France, which built MSC World Europa, launched in 2022, and MSC World America, which set sail in 2025.

At the traditional steel cutting ceremony, Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, said: "With each and every ship we strive to improve and enhance not only the environmental technology but also new features that enrich the experience for the guest as we design for the future holiday experience.

"MSC World Asia continues in this tradition and with this important milestone of the steel cutting we are pleased to confirm that she will offer even more advanced new features in terms of future-proof marine and onboard hospitality technologies as well as guest experiences."

In common with its sister ships, MSC World Asia will have a distinctive straight bow, rising vertically from the water, and Y-shaped aft structure leading to a 350-foot long outdoor promenade. It total the ship will have more than 430,556 square feet of outdoor space.

Spanning 22 decks, with more than 2,600 cabins and suites, MSC World Asia will also have one of the line's largest ship-within-a-ship Yacht Clubs, an exclusive area with its own suites, lounge, restaurant and sun deck.

The previous World Class ships introduced a micro-brewery and gin bar to the fleet and it is likely these will be replicated on MSC World Asia, along with familiar venues such as the Butcher's Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, Hola! Tacos and Cantina, and Masters of the Sea pub.

MSC World Asia Incorporates Adaptable Green Technology

Powered by LNG, the ship will be equipped with the technological capabilities to switch to using even more eco-friendly fuels such as bio and synthetic gas when they become commercially available. MSC World Asia will also be equipped with advanced onboard waste management systems and technology to reduce underwater noise and avoid disturbing marine lie and can use shore power in port to avoid any emissions while docked. Additionally, the hull shape is designed to minimize resistance through the water.

At the steel cutting Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique commented: "We are very proud to begin construction on MSC World Asia. The third ship in the World Class series will feature cutting-edge technologies, making it one of the cleanest, most energy-efficient ships in the world."

When is MSC World Asia's Launch Date?

The vessel is slated to come into service in 2026 and the exact date has not yet been announced. The ship's maiden voyage and details of where it will operate are also still to be revealed.

MSC World Asia Stats

The ship is 215,863 gross tons and carries 6,762 passengers at full occupancy with 2,126 crew.