"Even though the price with MSC is waaayy lower, the service from the staff is outstanding.It's such a shame that a company with so beautiful ships, great onboard staff, will ruin everything with their miserable inland customer service...."Read More
Ship is big and beautiful looking from the shore but then you step inside an ugly cruise from hell.
Missed the first port due to weather conditions ( we think this is not true)
Some staff and 95% of guests on this cruise were the rudest people I have ever encountered.
Towels put on deck chairs and left all day, unable to sit around pool at all.
Unable to get on spa as guests sat in ...
Very disappointed. We were hoping for a nice experience but the food options are limited with very restricted hours. Only two speciality restaurants and no bar food or fast food place. The pizza was always cold. The guest services is clueless for most of the questions. We bought the internet package and they messed it up while setting it up for us. They said they couldn't fix it so we will have to ...
The best word to summarize this ship is: overcrowded!
Elevators dont function properly and are constantly packed. They automatically stop on most floors even when empty or nobody called.
Three small pools to acommodate over 3000 people is ridiculous. Days at sea are a nightmare of people fighting for lounge chairs and reserving them early in the morning with no monitoring. At sea there are ...
MSC has great quality of both service, food, entertainment, modernity of the ship for the price. You can't expect the level of Azamara or the latest ships like Icon of the Seas if you pay for a cruise even 300 or 400 for 7 days. I've been on five MSC cruises and they all completely delighted me, the service is phenomenal and classy. Very nice, everyone smiles at every step, helps. A very large ...
This is not a cruise for most North Americans, Brits and the like. This is a crowded ship of Europeans with too many of them smoking, pushing and being loud. This is a ship of children (sailing free), baby strollers and groups crowding out hallways, buffets and pools and such.
Yes, the ship is big and beautiful, but one's ability to cruise, relax, enjoy the time on deck or in a lounge is ...
I recently sailed on the MSC Splendida, and unfortunately, it was the worst cruise I’ve ever experienced.
The crew’s attitude was far from welcoming, leaving us feeling unwelcome and frustrated. The buffet area was consistently messy. Dirty tables and unclean utensils were a common sight. It’s disappointing when basic hygiene standards are not met. It’s disheartening when such fundamental ...
Where do I even begin. Starting with the paid cruise parking in Genoa, there were absolutely no signs or indications of where to find the entrance, except for an African American gentlemen roaming the streets near the port, stopping cars and offering to explain where the parking entrance is for monetary compensation. Next thing to note, if you don't purchase the alcohol package, the only things ...
Well we have just left the ship and I’m sorry to say of the worse cruises we have ever done. Our cabin was so old and dated. The furniture. was all scratched and damaged. The sofa covered in stains. We could write our name in the dust on the mirror. Spoke with the room Steward but he just laughed.
The food is appalling
The buffet is like a war zone people fighting to get to the food and ...
The MSC seaside is nice enough ship, we saw good entertainment on board,we explored many different destinations while still enjoying the same comforts each night. The most stress-free part is not us having to re-pack and unpack our suitcase every few days, instead we had fun traveling from one place to another. The crew members abroad an MSC cruise ship are among the most professional and ...
Second time on MSC and second YC experience. I'm quite used to the Haven from NCL and I've tried the Retreat and the Star Class. Even though the price with MSC is waaayy lower, the service from the staff is outstanding. Not that it's not also the case with NCL, RCI or Celebrity, but MSC add a little more IMO. For instance, where NCL, RCI do escort you out the ship in every ports, MSC escorts you ...