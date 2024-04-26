Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Splendida

Well we have just left the ship and I’m sorry to say of the worse cruises we have ever done. Our cabin was so old and dated. The furniture. was all scratched and damaged. The sofa covered in stains. We could write our name in the dust on the mirror. Spoke with the room Steward but he just laughed. The food is appalling The buffet is like a war zone people fighting to get to the food and ...