Decor in cabins throughout the main ship is mostly a muted blue and cream, or orange and cream combination, which is easy on the eye. Staterooms in the "ship-within-a ship" Yacht Club feature rich brass and lavish wood-effect finishes. The Yacht Club also has the largest cabins on Splendida, and all cabins benefit from 24-hour butler service.

All cabins have double beds which can be converted into twins, two bedside tables with reading lights and a master light switch. Two pillows, one soft and the other slightly harder, are provided for each passenger and further options are available from the cabin steward on request. Other standard amenities in all cabins include a mini-bar, telephone, wall-mounted flat-screen TV (with programmes in different languages, films and onboard information), hair dryer (fixed inside the dressing table/desk drawer), safe with room for a laptop, and space for suitcases beneath the bed. The voltage is 110V and 220V with European two-pin sockets, so travellers from outside mainland Europe will need to bring adapters. Cabin lighting is good and there is ample storage, with drawers and shelves in the dressing table/desk unit and in the bedside tables. Full length wardrobes provide a mix of fixed and removable coat hangers with drawers and open shelving units opposite.

Bathrooms have a good amount of shelving for storage, plus cupboards beneath the basin. There are fixed non-branded bottles of shower gel and shampoo -- no conditioner or lotion is provided -- in showers that have clingy curtains. There are two soap dishes in the shower to stow your own toiletries, plus a retractable washing line.

It should be noted that, as with all large ships, there are variations in cabin design and outlook. For example, some cabins have views restricted by lifeboats, some balconies are shaded by the overhanging deck above, and others have metal balcony walls, rather than a clear wall, which means views are obscured when you're sitting down. So check carefully when booking.

Interior: There are 294 Interior Cabins which range in size from 139 square feet to 258 square feet, with the largest cabins adapted for wheelchair users. The cabins have a large mirror behind the bed and on one wall, which creates an illusion of space, and in addition to the dressing table/desk and stool, have a separate round table and an easy chair.

Oceanview: The 93 Ocean View Cabins measure 129 to 312 square feet and have a porthole, which is situated over the bed head. They have a table and two chairs and some have pull down beds to accommodate up to four people.

Balcony: There are 1,143 Balcony Cabins that range in size from 182 to 452 square feet. At the foot of the bed is a very large floor-to-ceiling mirror that's almost the width of the bed. There is a sofa, large enough for three, opposite the dressing table/desk unit and an oval table. Balcony furnishings comprise two rattan chairs and a table, which is large enough for a room service meal. Some of these cabins are interconnecting and, whilst they are great for families and groups of friends, it should be noted that having a door in the wall decreases the soundproofing considerably so it's not so good if you are next door to complete strangers. Light sleepers might want to take ear plugs.

Suite: There are 36 standard Suites, some with a balcony and some with a panoramic sealed window, that range in size from 266 to 505 square feet. They have a separate living area, with a sofa, two chairs and a table, and a bathroom with a bathtub.

Special: The ship's remaining suites are located within the Yacht Club on Decks 15 and16 and all have butler service. Each of the suites is fitted with Myform Memory mattresses and comes with a pillow menu, Egyptian cotton bathrobes, bedding from the luxury Italian company Mascioni and marble bathrooms, all with a shower and bathtub. There is a complimentary mini-bar and goodnight treats from the Italian chocolatier Venchi.

The 66 Deluxe Suites feature one room, measure 279 to 419 square feet, and all have balconies. Extra amenities include a coffee maker and bathroom with a bathtub. There are three Executive and Family Suites, which can sleep up to four and range in size from 484 to 570 square metres and have panoramic sealed windows in the bedroom and lounge area.

The largest suites on the ship are the pair of two-room Royal Suites, situated in a prime forward position on either side of Deck 16. They each measure 559 square feet with a 172-square-foot wrap around balcony with a hot tub, dining table and loungers. The balcony can be accessed from both the bedroom and bathroom, and other in-room perks include a coffee machine.