Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Sinfonia

First of all, you have to pay to get off the ship? 15 euro per person. If you want drinks.. This is including water it is 50 euro per person per day! By the way that’s not even including alcohol. $400 aud for wifi for 7 days that doesn’t even work. When we asked to cancel it they wouldn’t even let us. Even one of the workers admitted this is all for the money. The food is disgusting. ...