"The ship had one main dance / event area near the pools and there was only one show 2x per night (same show) each evening.After a while it felt like either we can hang out in a rooms, stand in the main event area or hope we can find a seat if we didnt get the 2 hours early, or go down to the bars where they have live music and some of the live music just wasnt good...."Read More
We had been on Holland America cruises in Alaska and the Baltic Sea. Both cruises were lovely! So it was such a letdown, embarking in Istanbul, as we boarded the MSC Sinfonia on January 1, 2025. The positives were that we were traveling with our precious family including 2 grandchildren. The ship's interior was very worn. We were in an outside ocean view cabin. We were on the 10th floor underneath ...
The Great experience on board was having Percival as a waiter. He is very friendly kind,and has lots of knowledge about drinks. He knows how to treat the guests,and that was the BEST part of the cruise.He makes all the difference in our trip
The cabin with balcony was very nice with lots of space for clothes.
Another then that wasn't a good experience as the food was the bad quality,long ...
Embarkation and disembarkation were excellent. Zero delays & trouble free.
Port destinations were great. No issues with getting off & back on the ship.
However that’s where the positives end. Ship was dirty, windows needed a good clean, Cabin was ok. Room was serviced twice daily. The guy did a great job. The buffet was well below standard. Stale bread, rubbery eggs, undercooked pasta, ...
The worst cruise experience we've had. Our cabin bathroom smells like drains so we have to put our hand towels over the two drain openings to prevent the stench from polluting our whole cabin. The buffet tables are filthy and don't get wiped after each usage or even after each meal time. The hand sanitisers at the doors to the dining areas are all empty and a lot of people on the ship are sick. ...
MSC Sinfonia is one of the oldest ships in the fleet, so don't book for the things it doesn't have, such as Yacht club, speciality dining, robot bartenders, water slides, and big production shows. Book for the destination ports and value for money.
The ship was on a continuous circular Eastern Mediterranean itinerary catering predominately for the Italian market, but with many other Europeans ...
Food was bland and not enough of it. Having to wait for the basics were embarrassing.
Queues for food were terrible nothing worse than hungry angry people
Staff were slow and unsure of what they were expected to do. There were a few gems sprinkled there. Which made us feel special.
Unbelievable that the ship was cut in two and so many rooms were added without any thought for where these ...
This was our introduction to the world of cruising we decided to choose MSC due to the competitive price and the ports of call.
We were travelling with the elderly so the boat needed to provide on board entertainment and that did not disappoint.
First impressions of MSC were good very well organised at the port on the day of embarkation, check in seemed to be repeated as we had already ...
It was the only cruise boarding and disembarking from Piraeus at that date.
First the positives.
1. Room service was very good. The room was cleaned twice per day. The whole ship kept very clean.
2. Crew was very professional always eager to assist and always smiling. Except Reception desk officers!
3. The shows in the huge Theater were excellent. It was clear that all the artists put ...
First of all, you have to pay to get off the ship? 15 euro per person.
If you want drinks.. This is including water it is 50 euro per person per day! By the way that’s not even including alcohol.
$400 aud for wifi for 7 days that doesn’t even work. When we asked to cancel it they wouldn’t even let us. Even one of the workers admitted this is all for the money.
The food is disgusting. ...
I have been on several cruises now. Carnival breeze, inspiration and one others I cant remember. Royal Carribean Adventure of the Seas and now this one. This was by far my least favorite and most overpaid cruise. We upgraded to the Jr. Suite with Balcony since no other Balcony's were available. Room felt smaller than other ships, less space near couch area and balcony was basically standard ...