Cabin service is available and continental breakfast delivered free, but there is a per-item charge for other orders.

An MSC club or smoked salmon sandwich costs 3 euros ($4.05), salads 2.90 euros ($3.90), a cheese platter 2.70 euros ($3.65), fruit 2.50 euros ($3.40) and the pudding of the day 3 euros ($4.05).

All the cabins the cabins smartly decorated with beech-veneered walls and cozy terracotta, maroon and gold soft furnishings.

Suites with balconies come equipped with a large double bed, a sitting area with sofa, a substantial walk-in wardrobe (containing two rather skimpy cotton bathrobes), a well stocked mini bar, and a large mirror-fronted cupboard containing a safe and a hairdryer and a well-stocked mini bar. Bathrooms are smallish but have an attractive marble floor and a full-sized bath and shower.

There is also a reasonably large balcony but this has only two plastic sit-up chairs and a tiny coffee table, so is not equipped for sunbathing.

The rest of the ship's standard inside and outside cabins are virtually identical except for location. They lack the sitting area and walk-in closet and have smaller bathrooms with shower only but, while small, they are well designed and perfectly adequate.