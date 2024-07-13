"On the whole the bar staff throughout the ship were great, although some more enthusiastic than others.The layout of the ship on the main decks was a little disorientating with too many dead ends as it were...."Read More
I have been on 20+ cruises on 5 different cruise lines. I have cruised the Caribbean, Pacific, Asia, and Mediterranean. I have never written a review before. This was my initial cruise with MSC and first in South America, (Brazil). I was "warned" about MSC from other "seasoned" cruisers that all cruised MSC in Europe. As with anything, opinions are personal but they can be valid for more than that ...
The worst money grabbing cruise I have ever been on and likely my last. First experience was that my room smelt like a wet dog, the cushions were sun faded and ripped also the hand soap dispenser was broken. Expensive internet and it can mainly be used for the MSC app. Can’t stream movies from your phone to the tv. Poor communication from both the service team and safety induction team. Service ...
A cruiser from USA needs to know in advance that the staff was from all over the world and the guests were from all over the world.. MSC needs to bring everyone together in a better way but that would be a miracle. Do not expect many people on board to speak English.. Also, fellow cruisers are from different cultures and level respect a different way.. meaning low tolerance at buffets and in ...
First time on MSC. Ship is absolutely gorgeous. Food was surprisingly good and entertainment was amazing. certain things on the ship such as everything being digital took some getting used to, but overall, it was a great experience. My main negative was the bars on the ship. We had the drink package and it was a good thing as often the drinks were so poorly made, we left them unfinished. Also, the ...
Checking in was quite easy. Due to our loyalty status there was a bottle of prosecco and chocolate on the desk and bath robes and slippers.
Despite having “My Choice” dining we only attended the MDR a couple of times, the menus weren’t really to our liking and service was very slow, it could take a good 1 ½ to 2 hours to get through 3 courses.
The buffet at breakfast was carnage, even at ...
They don’t worth more than a one star ! So poor for so much money
Bad food very poor ! They don’t have enough staff everything is so expensive for nothing they took money from us for nothing ! Don’t go with them you will regret it you fell like you are in school running to eat running ! I picked a balcony because I am smoker and I couldn’t although I paid money for this ! Everything was dirty ...
To start with the positive side, the cabins were OK, and the customer service staff was friendly and as helpful as possible.
As for the rest... the cruise was crowded to the extent that by the end of it, we felt like we've had 7 days of nothing but pure noise. Our heads literally hurt. We were 2 adults and 3 kids between 7 and 15 years old. The only passable entertainment was the Odeon theatre ...
Only our second cruise as a family, but since the first was with Norwegian, the comparison doesn’t favour MSC. If this was our first cruise, it would have probably been also the last. When you pay almost 5000 EUR for a 7 night vacation you really expect much more than what MSC offered us.
Since we only cruised twice all of the bellow will be either based on a direct comparison to NCL or on our ...
Me and my family left yesterday from a wonderful week on this beautiful ship sailing around the Med. Our stops were all fantastic and we loved getting off everyday to see each city. We cannot fault a thing about the MSC Seaview, all staff were so friendly and so nice and nothing was ever a problem with anything. Our 2 daughters jusy loved the water park and the slides. The food and drink were both ...
Worst experience I’ve ever had on a holiday. Ship was so overcrowded and completely understaffed. Queues everywhere, waiting times for lifts mainly about 5-10 minutes each time and we were like sardines in each lift when it arrived. The bars & restaurants were always packed with very limited seating space and about 60% of people having to stand in bars and wait for a seat at the buffets. Food was ...