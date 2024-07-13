Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seaview

Only our second cruise as a family, but since the first was with Norwegian, the comparison doesn’t favour MSC. If this was our first cruise, it would have probably been also the last. When you pay almost 5000 EUR for a 7 night vacation you really expect much more than what MSC offered us. Since we only cruised twice all of the bellow will be either based on a direct comparison to NCL or on our ...