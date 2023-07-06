Entertainment & Activities

Theater

The 934-capacity Odeon Theater is the ship's main theater and is located at the front of the ship on Decks 6 and 7. It's a grand space, with modern seating and good eye-lines. MSC has come a long way since some questionable entertainment (comedians telling jokes in six languages, subpar revue-type shows), and it's clear they have spent a lot of time, money and effort to ensure these shows compete with the best at sea. While we wouldn't go as far as to say they are up there with the Broadway shows shown on some major lines, they have certainly raised their game with a dizzying array of Cirque-style color and acrobatics, fine singers and entertainers. The hard-working troupe put on three (yes three) shows a night to cater for three meal times; these might include a musical tribute, a French revue-style show (think Moulin Rouge) or an Italian-themed musical show. Additionally, there is late-night adult comedy and opera. Note you are required to reserve spots for the shows (there is no fee), which is more for crowd control. During the day, this is the spot for port talks and to gather for ship-organized shore excursions.

Daily Fun

There are a multitude of events that take place throughout the day onboard, starting with fitness classes in the gym in the morning, dance classes, audience-participation games and bingo (all in the Haven Lounge), shopping promotions, aerobics, foosball tournaments, ping pong tournaments and trivia. These change daily, so consult your Daily Program.

You'll also find fun pool parties, especially on sea days, around the main Panorama Pool, during which the animation team (i.e., the cruise director's entertainment team) encourage passengers to participate.

The ship also has a large amusement arcade, but note -- fun comes with a price. You are best off getting a Fun Pass, which offers a set amount of onboard credit for gaming, rather than paying as you go, as the cost can mount up rather quickly. There are two bowling lanes, a wide range of arcade games, an F1 race car simulator, an interactive cinema with three different movie games and an air hockey table. On the opposite side of the ship is a small Billiards Room/library. The prices are sky high: 10 euros for 15 minutes of pool, 10 euros for one round on the F1 simulator, 10 euros for the 4D cinema and 40 euros an hour for bowling.

At Night

The main area for live music is the triple-deck atrium where a live band plays every night from a recessed stage above the bar.

There's plenty of live music elsewhere on the ship, including the Haven Lounge, the Shine Bar and the Seaside Lounge; as well as by both main pools.

The Platinum Casino takes up a large chunk of real estate on Deck 7, and you'll find yourself having to walk through it to get from one end of the ship to another. There are 147 slot machines and 12 gaming tables for roulette, poker and blackjack; as well as electronic gaming. There are daily events and promotions such as Lotto and free chips -- check your Daily Program for details. There is a central bar in the casino showing sporting events. Worth noting: MSC allows smoking in here for gamblers, but thanks to an advanced ventilation system, the odor does not permeate the ship.

MSC Seaview Bars and Lounges

Seaview Bar (Deck 5): The main atrium bar runs in a semicircle around the lower deck of the triple-height space. It’s on the same level as guest services and reception, so it's constantly buzzing morning, noon and night. It's primarily a sit-up bar, to grab a coffee in the morning or sip a cocktail before dinner, but there are plenty of chairs and tables all around the atrium. It's a great space to while away some time, surrounded as you are by the dramatic space of the atrium, the Swarovski crystal staircases ascending vertiginously above you, live music every evening from the stage directly above and the constant coming and going of ship life.

Shine Bar (Deck 6): This spot is just near the indoor Venchi and has chairs ranged around a small stage for live music.

Champagne Bar (Deck 7): The classiest bar onboard, Champagne Bar is in a prime spot overlooking the main atrium and opposite where nightly performances take place. There are stools at the bar, plus plenty of chairs and tables around the wide space with attentive table service. It gets crowded in the evening before and after dinner.

Haven Lounge (Deck 7): The Haven Lounge is a large space toward the aft of the ship, directly above the main restaurant. There is a bar at one end, a stage and a dance floor in the center, with plenty of chairs and tables dotted around, as well as some high tables against the walls with barstools, rather than chairs. This is always lively in the evenings, with live music, dancing and dance classes taking place till late. It adjoins the Billiards Room and leads out to the Sunset Beach Bar. During the day, there are games, auctions and early morning exercise classes.

Sunset Beach Bar (Deck 7): This outdoor spot at the aft of the ship serves the Sunset Beach Pool. The bar is on the starboard (right hand) side of the ship, but there is seating on both sides of the ship (note the smoking area is on the bar side). The long bar is crowded from around 5 p.m., but table service is quick and efficient. There's always lots going on here throughout the day, from early risers enjoying a quiet espresso, to the constant flow of people using the pool throughout the day to those enjoying a sundowner before dinner. On most evenings, you'll find a DJ set up, providing sounds for a Miami-style beach party.

Garage Club (Deck 7): You'll find this 1950's diner-themed area adjoining the amusement arcade. It includes a bar, dance floor, jukebox, neon signage, vintage Gulf gas pump, high-top tables with chairs and a classic car that serves as a DJ booth. At night, it becomes the ship's disco and has no set closing time, which means it stays open until everyone leaves, which is sometime in the early hours whether the ship is in Brazil or the Mediterranean.

Seaside Lounge (Deck 8): Our favorite spot to get away from it all, this is a great space during the day to grab a coffee (for a fee) and a pastry (for free) and enjoy some quiet time. There are plenty of sofas, plush chairs and low tables where you can read, undisturbed. There is a stage at one end and in the evening, it transforms into an intimate jazz venue. It's a lovely spot for a pre-dinner drink, but note that it is often booked for private events. This bar has access to the outdoor deck with seating and a small smoking area. You'll also spot a little room labeled "Broadcasting Room" -- you can't go in here, but you can observe the technicians coordinating all the high-tech entertainment on the ship's big screens.

Sports Bar (Deck 8): This is not quite the type of sports bar you might expect on an American ship -- think of it as a sports bar with a stylish European twist. So as well as a sit-up bar with screens above showing sports fixtures from around the world and large screens, you'll also find private booths with their own TV set and beanbags scattered around in a cute football design and the whole space is fitted out in chrome and glass.

There's a wide range of international beers: 12 different types of draft beer, craft beers, stout ale and ciders; as well as bottles and cans. Karaoke also takes place here. There is very limited snacking, but you can grab some buffalo chicken wings to soak up those beers. The bar has direct access onto the promenade deck.

Panorama Bar (Deck 16): This is the main pool bar, serving frozen cocktails, beer and wines throughout the day.

Yacht Club Bar & Lounge (Deck 18): This beautiful space, only open to Yacht Club passengers, features a large bar, plenty of seating and double-height glass windows looking out at the front of the ship. There are snacks available here throughout the day and waiter service.

Jungle Beach Bar (Deck 18): Located within the solarium, this bar serves the indoor/outdoor Jungle Beach pool area.

Aurea Bar (Deck 18): This is a private bar, only open to passengers who have booked the Aurea experience. It services the Top 19 Exclusive Solarium.

Miramar Bar (Deck 18): In a prime spot high on the ship overlooking the main pool area, but somewhat calmer and quieter than the Panorama Bar.

Yacht Club Bar (Deck 18): Only open to Yacht Club passengers, this top deck bar services the private sun deck.

MSC Seaview Outside Recreation

Pools

Seaview has three main pools, two outside and one covered by a retractable magrodome roof, as well as a fourth, private pool for Yacht Club passengers only.

The Panorama Pool is on Deck 16 toward the aft of the ship. It consists of a main pool with a raised dais in the center where the crew host sail-away and sea day parties. There's a large screen showing movies and music videos. In fine weather, it's always busy up here and although southern Mediterraneans are not chair hogs, you will still struggle to find a spare deck chair on a sea day. There are three hot tubs, as well as the glass-bottomed Bridge of Sighs platform. The Panorama Bar and Marketplace Buffet are nearby, too.

The Sunset Beach Pool is on Deck 7 aft, and is more of an adults-only pool (16 and older). It's in a great spot overlooking the wake and directly below the Miami-style condo apartments and glass elevators. Ice cream and crepes are available from the Venchi Gelateria and Creperie, while drinks can be had at the Sunset Beach Bar. The pool is not very big and there are a limited number of loungers available. Smoking is allowed on the right side of this area.

The Jungle Pool is the ship's solarium and can be covered by a retractable magrodome roof in inclement weather. It has two raised whirlpools on either side and a bar area. There's also a lounge area adjacent with fun, colorful chairs, foosball and Ping-Pong tables.

The MSC Yacht Club Pool on Deck 19 is for Yacht Club guests only. It's small and salt water, oddly. There are two hot tubs at the other end of the sun deck. There's a bar and grill nearby, as well as a juice and ice cream bar.

Recreation

MSC Seaview has an outdoor sports court -- the Sports Arena -- high up on Deck 20 where you can play soccer and basketball, among other sports. Tournaments take place here and the kids club will often use it for games and competitions during the day.

Seaview also has a dedicated water park -- Forest Aquaventure Park -- on Deck 18, which is slotted in just behind the funnel and adjacent to the kids club (you can access it from the kids' club). For the younger passengers, there is a wading pool area with water cannons and fountains, as well as a climbing area, which consists of a rope bridge suspended over the park. For the older kids and adults, there are four water slides: a standard water slide, two "racing" slides and a slide for slideboarding, where passengers use their boards to select colors that light up inside the slide as they glide through it.

Above here are the ziplines -- the joint-longest (with Seaside) at sea. The lines start on Deck 20 and take passengers over the sports court and Panorama Beach Pool area before ending up on Deck 18. The cost is 10 euros.

If you've got a head for heights, try out the glass-floor Bridge of Sighs, which is set right at the back of the ship, nine decks above the Sunset Beach Pool and which makes for great photos.

Sun Decks

The main sun deck is the Panorama Sun Deck, which includes the Panorama pool area and leads to the back of the ship, near a pair of hot tubs and the Bridge of Sighs.

The adults-only Sunset Beach Pool also has a small sunbathing area at the aft with a small number of lounge chairs.

The Top 19 Exclusive Solarium is a space on Deck 19 reserved for Aurea experience and Yacht Club passengers only. There's a dedicated bar, as well as waiter service.

The Yacht Club's sun deck space is never crowded -- even when the ship is sailing full. It's a large space with plenty of deck chairs for sunbathing. For-fee cabanas are also available on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of €30 each. Aluminium sunbeds are also available for €15.

MSC Seaview Services

The reception, guest services and future cruise sales desks are all situated in the main atrium on Deck 5; Shore Excursions is on the deck above. The Art Gallery is also on Deck 5, as is the Photo Gallery, which has been renamed "Immersions," and is a high-tech take on the traditional Photo Gallery, completely digitized with self-service booths to print your own photos.

You'll find the majority of the shops just off the main atrium on Decks 6 to 8, including a logo shop, boutique, watch shop, jewelry, perfumes, cosmetics and accessories. There's even a mini-mall with technology, toys, games and confectionary on Deck 6. There is also a small conference room here, tucked away behind Venchi.

The library is in the Billiards Room. There is a selection of multi-language books.

Wi-Fi packages are not cheap, but they are fast and you can buy them for the entirety of the cruise, which means not having to worry about logging in and out the whole time. The cost is 99.90 euros for a weeklong sailing.