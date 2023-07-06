We love the ship's aft-facing Miami-inspired condo cabins, which overlook the wake; interconnecting staterooms that allow families and groups to stay closer; and the ultra-exclusive luxury of the cabins in the MSC Seaside Yacht Club. We don't love that rooms are far from soundproof, particularly those with connecting doors.

Inside MSC Seaside Cabins Are the Smallest of All Main Cabin Categories

Starting at 151 square feet, all MSC Seaside cabins are average in size by industry standards. They all have two twin beds that convert to a king, flanked by bedside light/reading lamp combos and small nightstands with just enough space to store a couple pairs of pajamas.

Standard MSC Seaside amenities include a couch; individual climate control; a hair dryer; desk/vanity area with a chair that doubles as a coffee table; an ice bucket with a bottle opener and drinking glasses; and a minibar stocked with for-fee water, soft drinks, juice, beer and snacks.

A flat-screen TV features the interactive MSC for Me system, for-fee on-demand movies and a selection of news channels, as well as channels with cruise information.

Closets have sliding doors. Although there's ample space inside, we found one-half difficult to access due to its proximity to the bed. Closets also contain code-operated safes.

Bathrooms in standard cabins are shower-only with glass doors. Shelf space is ample, as is under-sink storage, but there's little room on the counter. In some accommodations, there's considerably little leg room for anyone sitting on the toilet. Additionally, bare minimum toiletries -- shampoo and shower gel only -- are offered in anything below a suite.

Cabin lights must be turned on with a keycard. Outlets include at least one USB near the beds and both American and European outlets. Buttons near the door tell your room steward if you'd like your room made up or if you'd rather not be disturbed.

All suites have bathtubs, bathrobes and balconies, unless otherwise noted. They all include MSC-branded shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and shower gel.

Bella, Fantastica and Aurea Experiences Are Available in Most MSC Seaside Rooms

MSC’s cabins are attached to bookable "experiences," such as Bella, Fantastica, Aurea and MSC Yacht Club. Each of these experiences offers a list of amenities and multiple cabin types.

The Bella Experience is the most basic of all and includes all the standard amenities, including line-branded toiletries, free buffet and main dining room meals, and most entertainment. Fantastica adds a few perks, such as free breakfast delivery to the cabin and the chance to request preferred dinner sitting.

Passengers who book the MSC Seaside Aurea Experience will get the most spacious cabins, along with privileges such as priority embarkation and disembarkation; prosecco and chocolate on arrival; free 24-hour room services, and free access to the Top Exclusive Solarium, among many other perks.

The MSC Yacht Club is the highest cabin category and offers access to a range of great privileges, including free meals in a private restaurant, a private sundeck, and an exclusive lounge with free food and drinks. Other perks include 24-hour butler service, free access to the spa’s thermal suite, and luggage packing/unpacking services.

MSC Seaside Cabins Range from Cozy Interiors to Spacious Junior Suites

Interior: MSC Seaside interior cabins come in two different categories – Deluxe and Premium. All sleep up to five guests and range from 151 to 301 square feet. Instead of a sofa, these rooms have a chair.

Ocean View: The ship’s outside cabins are all located on Deck 5 and come in at 183 square feet each.

Balcony: Non-suite balcony staterooms on MSC Seaside range in size between 172 and 183 square feet (not including balconies). Deluxe balcony cabins have a 54-square-foot balcony with two upright chairs and a small drinks table; Deluxe Balcony Aurea rooms are all on Deck 9 and feature 97-square-foot balconies.

Some cabins in this category also have showers with bathtubs.

Junior Suite: These units offer 183 square feet of indoor space plus a 172-square-foot balcony that has two loungers and a drinks table. Junio Suites can only be booked with the Aurea experience.

All Suites on MSC Seaside Come with Aurea Experience Perks

Deluxe Suite Aurea: Located on decks 9 to 15, these entry-level suites offer 215 square feet of indoor space, plus 86 square feet of outdoor space.

Premium Suite Aurea: The most basic Premium Suite on MSC Seaside comes in between 280 and 344 square feet and features large balconies ranging in size from 97 to 151 square feet. Units with terraces are slightly larger at 301 square feet; the highlight is the massive 409-square-foot outdoor space.

Premium Suites with private on-balcony whirlpools are 301 square feet apiece. In addition to large balconies (75 square feet) with upright seating and a small drinks table, they also include a sitting area with sofa, a small glass table and a walk-in closet.

Grand Suites: They range from 377 to 527 square feet with up to 183-square-foot balconies that hold several upright chairs and a couple of drinks tables. Each also offers an indoor dining table with chairs, a sofa and small glass table, and a walk-in closet.

These suites feature either one or two bedrooms, plus two bathrooms, including one with a tub.

MSC Seaside Yacht Club Suites Offer Access to Multiple Private Areas

In the MSC Yacht Club, all cabins are suites outfitted with Nespresso machines and large-screen TVs. The 12 interior suites, at 226 square feet, have no windows or balconies, a chair but no table and are shower-only, but they're larger than some cabins that do have balconies.

MSC Seaside Yacht Club Deluxe Suites (269 square feet) feature sofas with a chair and a small table. Balconies in these 72 cabins measure 86 square feet and feature upright chairs and a drinks table. Bathrooms have increased counter space and shaving/makeup mirrors, as well as larger showers (shower-only).

Royal Suites: The largest staterooms onboard, the ship's two Royal Suites are more like small apartments. At 667 square feet, there's enough room for a separate bedroom, a bathroom with a tub and shower, two sofas and two plush chairs with a small table in the living room. The terrace (355 square feet) features a private hot tub, two loungers, a drinks table and two upright chairs. There's also a walk-in closet area and a bar setup.