MSC Seaside Shows and Theater

On MSC Seaside, the Metropolitan Theater is home to production shows, concerts and comedy sketches. MSC's goal in making the theater smaller than those on other ships was to create a more intimate experience with more flexibility for passengers. To that end, the line offers three nightly performances; there are six shows altogether, one for each night of the cruise, with three time slots of the same show each night.

The line has traditionally relied on jaw-dropping visual performances -- acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, magicians -- to avoid language barriers among its international passenger base. We're happy to report that MSC Seaside entertainment remains phenomenal.

The MSC Seaside casino is located on Deck 7, adjacent to the main theater. It offers a number of table games as well as slot machines. There are no smoking areas inside the casino.

MSC Seaside Daily Things to Do

The ship offers various activities throughout the day, including stretching and tai chi in the mornings, several different types of trivia, dance classes, foosball tournaments, scavenger hunts and art auctions.

MSC Seaside also has an impressive repertoire of extra-fee amusement games, including a self-leveling pool table and an arcade with a Formula One simulator, a 4D cinema, dual bowling lanes and an air hockey table.

Nightlife on MSC Seaside

Aside from theater productions, MSC Seaside offers live music and dancing in The Garage nightclub until the wee hours. The atrium is buzzing with passengers from early in the morning, and there are always live shows and contests to attend. This is also where themed parties are held on special nights.

MSC Seaside Bars and Lounges

The ship offers a couple dozen bars and lounges spread over several decks. Beyond the standard poolside and atrium bars, passengers can choose from a huge range of other spots to drink, including quiet lounges with panoramic ocean views, and hopping drinking holes open until the wee hours.

MSC Seaside drink packages are a good option if you expect to have more than a couple of beers per day. Plans range from those that only include alcohol-free drinks to premium all-inclusive packages. (If one person in the cabin purchases a package, everyone in the cabin must purchase one.)

Highlights include:

Seaside Bar (Deck 5): The Seaside Bar sits at the base of the ship's four-deck central atrium, making it a great location for an embarkation-day drink or a pre-dinner cocktail. Its backdrop is a trio of giant LED screens showcasing a rotating selection of videos.

Shine Bar (Deck 6): Found on the second level of the ship's atrium, this centrally located watering hole is, like the Seaside Bar, perfect for pre-dinner drinks. What's special about it is the amount of chrome used throughout. Its intent is to catch the sun's rays as they come through the floor-to-ceiling windows that surround the bar, giving it a glistening appearance.

Venchi 1878 Chocolate Bar (Deck 6): This sweet shop and coffee bar, one of two Venchi outposts onboard, also sells specialty cocktails like coffee martinis and "Chocolate and Bubbles" -- prosecco with chocolate and truffles.

Champagne Bar (Deck 7): On the third deck of the ship's atrium is the Champagne Bar, a bright and elegantly modern space with a white bar and stools, flanked by two smaller bar areas that can be booked for private tastings.

Garage Club (Deck 7): This 1950s diner-themed area boasts a bar, dance floor, jukebox, neon signage, vintage Gulf gas pump, high-top tables with chairs and a classic car that serves as a DJ booth. At night, it's the ship's disco. It has no set closing time, which means it stays open until everyone leaves. The DJ told us that's often as late -- or as early -- as 4 a.m.

Seaview Lounge (Deck 8): This quiet lounge with excellent sea views is frequently home base for daily activities. Just next door, a see-through broadcasting booth allows passersby to watch as the cruise director records the morning show.

Sports Bar (Deck 8): This bar offers drinks, added-fee finger food and semi-private booths with individual TV screens so groups can watch sporting events together. Walls are decorated with autographed memorabilia, adding to the vibe. More extensive than the offerings on most ships, the beer menu includes more than 30 different brews.

Top Sail Lounge (Deck 16): Those booked in MSC Yacht Club cabins have access to the two-deck Top Sail Lounge, a private lounge with free drinks and a restaurant on its upper level.

Miami Beach Bar (Deck 16): This bar is where you'll want to go for your ice cream fix. Priced a la carte, you can purchase by the scoop or can splurge on a sundae or milkshake. Also available is a full menu of cocktails,