"• Good food (not great but certainly good)
• Incredibly good shows
• Beverage stations had tea, lemonade and fruit juice most of the time
• Nice Main Dining Room(s)
MSC Negatives –
• Beverage package too expensive and all in a cabin have to have it if 1 does
• Bartenders slow and rude, ignoring customers and generally very slack
• Lines, lines, everywhere a line
• Poor English skills.Buffet was good and show was the magician I saw earlier so no problem...."Read More
The cruise ship was lacking in so many areas. The layout of the ship was very confusing, there should have been better signage. The food in the local cafeteria area was very low quality and seved daily. The drinks were all watered down, and to get served a drink was a chore from most employees. The hot tubs were all very cold, the water in the kid section and the main pool area was freezing, they ...
This ship is more state rooms and hallways it is not an open concept with the size of this ship. The front 1/3 of the ship is shut off for msc yacht club. There is no walking track or anywhere you can walk all the way around the ship. They put up all the chairs by pool as soon as it gets dark. The food is extremely plane tasting and the excursions are more expensive than other cruise lines. Also ...
As background, we have sailed around two dozen times on various cruise ships. We have Platinum status on NCL and Diamond status on MSC which are our most frequent cruise partners. Our last cruise on MSC was not good. Food was poor, the ship was crowded, and shows were average at best. When I saw this cruise at a reasonable price for the Aurea experience, we decided to give MSC one more chance. ...
A Complete Disappointment – Ruined Our Family’s Christmas
Our family Christmas cruise was hands down the worst cruise experience we’ve ever had. From start to finish, it was a complete waste of money.
The food was terrible—bland, repetitive, and far from the quality you’d expect for the price we paid. As for the entertainment, it was laughably bad. We were subjected to the same 10 songs on ...
This review is a copy of the review I posted on the Community board:
Hi all, as a way to give back for all the useful information I get from the boards, I am writing a review from our December 22nd cruise on the Seashore (our first MSC cruise). I'm just going to list some subheadings in no particular order and try and be somewhat concise with my comments/insights.
I'll start with my ...
First the good stuff: The ship is beautiful. Our cabin was nice, we had a balcony. We ate at Holas specialty restaurant which was very good and had a great waiter, Mohammed who was very attentive and personable. Ocean Cay is gorgeous, with white sand beaches and beautiful blue water. The chocolate shop was very good, I had a hot chocolate and gelato that were great. The bad: the dining room ...
I spent 3 nights and 4 days on the MSC Seashore. This was my first cruise with MSC and from what my friend had said, I did have high expectations. Embarking onto the cruise was pretty quick as I went around 2 pm est and was able to get all my safety and muster station completed before finding my friends. Even though embarkation was nothing to write home about, sadly MSC faltered in many ways. ...
Yes there was a fire the night we left and there was some confusion, off to a rough start, however, it's all fixed today and the crew worked hard to do all they could to give us the best experience possible. Emergencies happen and they have a lot to deal with. We are in the yacht club and they have turned it around so fast we are impressed.
With that out of the way Ocean Cay is beautiful, the ...
My wife and I experienced our first MSC Cruise in December 2024, and unfortunately, it was far from ideal. From the beginning, we encountered multiple issues that overshadowed our trip. The infinity pool was closed for maintenance, followed by a fire that shut down the upper deck, leaving several key areas inaccessible. The hot tubs, which were more like lukewarm tubs, added to the disappointment. ...
MSC Seashore trip report from Western Caribbean Dec 8-15. Our reference MSC cruise was a 2020 cruise on the Seaside. The current Seashore experience is much more Americanized these days. No more announcements and entertainment in 5 languages. The old experience was fine with us as we enjoyed the language classes and such on board, but the current experience is just fine as well. Would like to see ...