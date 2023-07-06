Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on MSC Seashore

The Madison Theater is the main venue and there's a show here almost every night. Reservations are required, but it's easy to book on the MSC app. Because it's an international line, the shows on MSC Seashore need to be able to appeal to a multi-lingual audience, and so you'll find a focus on acrobatics and other entertainment genres that don't require translation (yes, there was a mime in the Paris show).

Cabaret Rouge is a new venue for MSC, debuting on MSC Seashore, and we're pronouncing it a hit. Decked all in red with a French cafe vibe, the space seems intimate, despite being able to seat 400. There's a separate troupe of singers and dancers here, and all entertainment is geared toward an American audience, we were told. Every night on our sailing, a different artist was put in the spotlight and we enjoyed almost every show (Women in Art and Starry Starry Night with Van Gogh were the most crowded). After the shows are done, this is the place for karaoke.

Daily Things to Do on MSC Seashore

We were somewhat surprised at the lack of things to do during the day on such a large ship, especially compared to American competitors. Trivia contests were at a minimum and conducted somewhat haphazardly. Most activities were conducted outside by the pool, to limited attendance, although the dance lessons did perk things up.

MSC has a partnership with the TV show MasterChef, and this was one game show that did get a bit of a crowd. Teams answered culinary trivia for the chance to go on stage and participate in a judged demonstration (which centered around decorating and not actually cooking).

Nightlife on MSC Seashore

We're used to a healthy nightlife on MSC cruise ships, and so our experience on MSC Seashore during February 2022 was a bit odd. Indoor dance parties were not being held because of COVID-19 precautions, and people went to bed early, definitely an anomaly from what we've seen on MSC in the past.

MSC Seashore does have deck parties every night, each with a different theme. There's a White Party every cruise, so come prepared if you want to participate. Other themes could be Country Night, Flower Glory (which focused on the 70s, not the 60s) and Gatsby Night. There was also a silent disco one night on deck.

MSC Seashore has a casino, centered in its own mini atrium that has a 13-foot-high Statue of Liberty at the bar. It's on the large size, coming in at 12,217 square feet with 182 slot machines and 12 tables. The space is refreshingly non-smoking.

MSC Seashore Bars and Lounges

MSC Seashore has fairly reasonably priced drinks for a cruise ship, with many cocktails coming in at less than $9. Coincidentally, that's the cutoff price for the Easy drink package. The Premium drink package, which is included when you book in the Yacht Club, includes all drinks at any bar or restaurant on the ship, with the exception of Hola! Tacos.

**Our Picks **

For the Glamor Queen: The Champagne bar overlooks the main atrium, with its 28-foot LED screen that spans four decks. You get great views of MSC Seashore's Swarovski crystal staircases here too.

For the Big Game: The Sports Bar takes up quite a bit of real estate and boasts booths with private TVs, so you can watch the game with your group. There's an extensive beer lists here, as well as a small menu of extra cost bites. If you'd rather play on your own, MSC Seashore is the first MSC ship to have its own billiard room.

For Dueling Pianos: The stage in Times Square is set up for Dueling Pianos, two performers who put their spin on all kinds of music. Unlike other cruise ships, you can't sit at the pianos and get close to the action. The upside of this is that you can talk to others in your party without feeling on the spot.

For Trivia and Live Music: It's hard to find the Uptown Lounge as it's tucked back behind the Chef's Court. But this is where you'll find live music nightly, as well as Name that Tune and other trivia.

Pools and Hot Tubs on MSC Seashore

With MSC Seashore, the line made the decision to have several pools around the ship, as opposed to one larger one. It works, at least on our sailing, as people did spread out around the ship, making the pool decks feel less crowded.

The Long Island Pool is what you'd consider the "main pool." There's a big screen out here for movies and to broadcast bingo, and this is also where deck parties, dance lessons and belly flop contests are held.

Surrounded by plants and greens, the Jungle Pool seems like it would be a respite. It's right near the Doremi kids club, and a short walk from the buffet, however, so it's a natural draw for families. There's a retractable roof that can cover the pool on rainy days.

The Infinity Pool at the back of Deck 8 is a first for MSC, and it's a stunner. This area is adults-only and there are chic sunbeds within the water with perfect aft views (this also draws selfie-takers).

The One Pool in the Yacht Club is larger than what you usually find in a suite-only area. It has a nice ledge where you can sit and dangle your feet.

The hot tub game on MSC Seashore is elevated, with two 20-seat infinity whirlpools situated on the side of the ship. These whirlpools are somewhat cut off from the rest of the ship so if you're looking to avoid crowds, try here. In total, there are 15 hot tubs onboard.

The Yacht Club has its own panoramic hot tub at the front of the ship. This area can get windy, however.

The Pirates Cove AquaPark and Other Attractions on MSC Seashore

If you're wondering where all the kids are, they're at this visually impressive water park at the middle of the ship. The Kraken-themed waterslide has VR elements, and there's a pirate ship-themed playground with water elements. The Adventure Trail hanging bridge provides some thrills at the top of the ship.

The Hall of Games arcade and virtual reality area has tons of young (and not so young) gamers. Highlights include an F1 simulator, an immersive XD movie theater, and a rafting simulator.

Tip: Buy a Fun Pass for savings if your kids will be spending a lot of time in here, otherwise you'll find your onboard account suddenly very high indeed.

Sundecks on MSC Seashore

With so much outdoor space, MSC Seashore has loungers all over the ship. While the main areas can fill up, you won't lack for a place to hang out outdoors.

With so many European and South American guests, people often ask if topless sunbathing is allowed. It's not, but if you book a cabana off the beaten track at the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, no one will bother you.

The Top 19 sundeck and solarium is just for passengers in the Aurea suites. This area has fabulous daybeds and also its own bar.

Having access to even posher loungers, sofas and daybeds is just one perk of the sundeck surrounding One Pool in the Yacht Club complex. Watch where you sit, though, as some daybeds are reserved for passengers in the uppermost suites.

Services and Wi-Fi on MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore has several shops onboard, including a duty free. There is no ATM so if you want to add any cash to your gratuities, get some before you board or in port. There's a shore excursion desk, a future cruise desk, an art gallery and a special area set aside for the MSC Foundation.

Wi-Fi on MSC Seashore is quite good, and strong enough on our sailing to handle a video work call and a Peloton workout class. Booking a package before you board will save you money.

We found the MSC For Me app to be fairly intuitive. We were able to make show and dining reservations easily. You do not need an internet package to use the app onboard. We also had a MSC for Me wristband, and it worked all over the ship and in our Yacht Club, allowing us to open doors and scan for drinks.