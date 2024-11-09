Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

This was my first time on MSC, and we chose them because we heard they had a lot to do for kids. I heard there were 1500 kids on this sailing, not sure, but there were more than when my son was young. Although they seemed to be having fun, they did seem to take over, per day. The food, entertainment and extensions were good. The communication between the staff was not so good. I have been on ...