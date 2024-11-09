"Overall, our cruise still has a few more days to go and this will be our first and LAST time sailing MSC.We are among many first time MSC cruisers on this trip, quite a few of whom are American and Canadian...."Read More
The ship is made for the MSC company to make money since the huge ship is full of rooms so there is no room for example more pools, more jacuzzis, it is not made to satisfy the needs of the client, the premium food package, the most expensive, only gives you the right to 4 specialty restaurants and does not include the entire menu, the best foods such as lobsters, shrimp, cuts of meat such as ...
7th Cruise on my part. First with MSC. Had a balcony on the 15th deck.
Negative part:
- Just a bit noisy when staff were stacking lounge chairs on top of deck late at night
- Had to pay extra $20 for lobster tail in assign restaurant
- Pizza in buffet is dough + ketchup
- Guy at the piano does not know how to sing
- Food at the buffet not so warm
Positive part
- List is ...
It was one of the best times that we have had on a cruise. The Yacht club staff were amazing and the meals were superb. The chef even made scallops for our table every night. We did have to miss the private island due to high winds , however, the Capt. Substituted St. Thomas for the day. The weather for most days were great. We did book an excursion in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and it ...
Hello and a callout to all who seem to bash or look to hurt the reputation of the MSC brand, lines or any part there of. I’m a Canadian and am currently at port waiting for week 2 of our incredible adventure to begin. The ship is beyond expectations, in that of itself alone. The food is incredible in every respect. The reviews had me worried, and I am now wondering how many people have been ...
The cruise was amazing, everything was fine: service, cabin cleaning, entertainments, dining, activities. The crew was very friendly and open . The embarkation/disembarkation was arranged very professionally and we did not face any problem and did not waste our time as it was a year ago. The one inconvenient thing was the elevator use. The problem was that there were no buttons inside the ...
Great ship very clean and tidy. Balcony stateroom had plenty of storage and was clean. Dining room food needs improvement but we still had some enjoyable meals . The dining room food is not as good as other cruises we have been on such as royal Caribbean. The buffet has lots of choice and was well organised with plenty of staff. We liked that some bars offered different drinks options such as ...
This was my first time on MSC, and we chose them because we heard they had a lot to do for kids. I heard there were 1500 kids on this sailing, not sure, but there were more than when my son was young. Although they seemed to be having fun, they did seem to take over, per day. The food, entertainment and extensions were good. The communication between the staff was not so good. I have been on ...
I’ll start by saying the ship is stunning, very modern and stylish but the food and customer service lets it down big time. We absolutely dreaded any time we had to eat as it required going to the buffet. The food was absolutely awful, only decent bit of food was the pizza and even at that it wasn’t great.
Upon arrival our balcony cabin was not cleaned properly, there was food on the balcony, ...
I was on the MSC Seascape November 9-16, 2024 with my wife and another couple. Everything about our cruise on this ship is ranked as the WORST CRUISE we have ever taken.
Please read my reasons why, especially paying attention to the events of my luggage being destroyed and trying to get reimbursed.
WHY THIS OPINON:
- EMBARKATION & LUGGAGE: One of my bags which was purchased for this ...
I sailed for the 1st time on an MSC Cruise, I have been on many other cruises, but this one was special. The room and bathroom size were adecúate, I had a room with a balcony which was very nice although I seldom used. Lots of activities and things to do, even when on the water. There were enough pools and hot tubs, and I always found a place to sit. We also took advantage of shopping, so worth ...