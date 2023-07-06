MSC Seascape Experiences Determine Room Price/Fare Structure

When booking a cabin, MSC offers cruisers three tiers of inclusions (called "experiences"). Each experience comes with its own perks and price. Here is what's included in each experience tier:

Bella Experience: This tier is the most basic package for guaranteed cabins only. Therefore, you don't book a particular cabin; you buy a category and take what the line gives you. This tier comes with standard inclusions only, and cruise changes on this category incur a fee.

Fantastica Experience: This next tier is available only for cruisers who book an Interior, Ocean View or Balcony cabin. Perks in the Fantastica Experience include the opportunity to choose the cabin and its location, free in-room breakfast, discounted rates on beverage packages and specialty restaurant meals, and 24-hour room service (with a set delivery fee). You also get one free cruise change, but certain restrictions apply (changes must be made up to one month before departure, for a new cruise to sail within 3 months from the original departure.)

Aurea Experience: MSC's highest tier is available for Suite passengers only. The Aurea experience adds a few extra perks to the Fantastica Experience, which include welcome wine and sweets, free 24-hour room service, MyChoice dining options, free access to the Aurea-only sundeck and the adult-only Thermal Suite, in-room robes and slippers, pillow menus, and priority boarding.

What to Expect from MSC Seascape Cabins

Across categories, the cabins on MSC Seashore feature a well-designed layout, so cruisers can move around the room with comfort and ease. With the exception of interior configurations, the ship's lower-category rooms don't differ significantly in general terms. One drawback that affects the balcony cabins is that the sofa sits too close to the closet, which means that it's hard to get into your things. The closets themselves, too, are a little short so long dresses pool at the bottom.

In terms of size, MSC Seascape's interior cabins start at 150 square feet, while ocean view cabins start at about 182 square feet. This means that the ship's lower-level cabins are comparable to the average size of a European hotel room instead of American hotel rooms, which are usually around 330 square feet.

All cabin categories feature a king-sized bed that can be converted into two twin-sized beds. You'll also find a vanity table/desk, a hairdryer, an interactive TV set, and internal telephone a safe and a minibar. The smallest interior cabins include two chairs, while ocean view cabins have sofas that convert into beds.

Balcony Cabins and Suites on MSC Seascape

Although outdoor space is plentiful onboard MSC Seascape, having your own private open-air area is always desirable. And the balconies on this ship are, on average, among the largest on MSC's fleet.

Booking a balcony cabin on MSC Seascape puts you in the Fantastica class, which means you get other perks beyond having a balcony. MSC Seascape's Balcony cabins come in two categories: Deluxe Balcony and Deluxe Balcony Aurea. Both are equal in size -- between 172 to 183 square feet plus a balcony that's between 54 to 97 square feet. The only difference is the Aurea Experience designation (which includes access to the Solarium) and location: Deluxe Balcony Aurea rooms are only found on Decks 9, 14 and 15.

Outside of the luxurious MSC Yacht Club, all of the suites onboard the ship fall under the Aurea category. And there are four type of Aurea-category suites on MSC Seascape: Junior, Premium, Grand Suite and Two-Bedroom Grand Suite. The entry-level Junior Suite is comparable to a Deluxe Balcony cabin in size, coming in at 183 square feet. At the other end of the spectrum, the Two-Bedroom Grand Suite measures 527 square feet and features two bathrooms (one with a bathtub and the other with a shower), as well as a walk-in closet, a separate lounging area and a 183-square-foot balcony. The Two-Bedroom Grand Suite can accommodate up to six people, which makes it ideal for a larger family.

Rooms and Suites Within the MSC Yacht Club on MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape's Yacht Club is among the largest in the fleet and features a variety of perks that make any cabin here preferrable to any other room on the ship.

By staying in the Yacht Club, you get the personalized attention of a butler, access to an exclusive restaurant, lounge, pool and sundeck area at the forward of the ship. With the Yacht Club's 'ship-within-a-ship' experience, you'll feel like you're sailing on a luxury ship. All the aspects from a cruise that can be considering vexing -- like embarkation/debarkation, booking reservations and shore excursions -- are all handled for you by your butler or the 24-hour concierge. Naturally, luxury comes at a cost: the starting price point of the lowest-level suite in the Yacht Club costs about twice as much as a balcony cabin elsewhere on the ship.

Speaking of suites, MSC Seascape's Yacht Club has a total of 131 cabins in five categories: Interior Suite, Deluxe Suite, Deluxe Grand Suite, Royal Suite and Owner's Suite. The Interior Suites start at 226 square feet, while the Deluxe Suite has a surface area of about 269 square feet plus an 86-square-foot balcony. The Deluxe Grand Suites range from 269 to 463 square feet (plus 86 to 129 square feet of balcony space). These three categories comprise 95% of all the suites in the Yacht Club, totaling 125 units.

The highest suite categories are much scarcer: two Royal Suites (approximately 667 square feet with a 355-square-foot balcony); and two massive Owner's Suites, that come in at 1,054 square feet. Instead of equally gargantuan balconies, the Owner's Suites feature slanted windows that look out over the front of the ship, so passengers in these cabins enjoy the same views as the ship's captain.

Cabin Bathrooms on MSC Seascape

The bathrooms on MSC Seascape's Interior, Ocean View and Balcony cabins are not particularly spacious, especially if you compare them to hotel room bathrooms. But the glass-enclosed showers are adequate in size and feature footrests for shaving. With the exception of interior cabins, a handful of rooms in all categories have bathtubs, which are a nice feature to have for families sailing with small children or even adults who enjoy a relaxing bath.

Bathroom sizes do increase significantly on MSC Seascape's suite categories. Curiously, although suites feature a vanity area in the bathroom, none have double sinks. Also, regardless of cabin category, MSC uses its own brand of toiletries.

Cabins to Avoid on MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape's tiered design leaves lower deck balcony cabins more exposed, so it's important to keep in mind when selecting your cabin. The noise level also increases, as you'll be closer to outdoor public spaces.

It's also worth noting that the cabins at the back of the ship between decks 9 and 15, which are all Aurea-category premium suites, look over the Infinity pool. These cabins on the lower decks are exposed to noise from the pool, although being an adults-only pool may mitigate the noise level. The suites on the higher don't have this issue and instead offer better views of the ocean.

One advantage on MSC Seascape is that there are no cabins located near the nightclub venue Le Cabaret Rouge, as only the Infinity Pool is located right above this nightclub venue. On the other hand, if your cabin is located towards the aft of the ship on Deck 15, it may be directly below the Marketplace Buffet.

Cruise Critic's Room Picks on MSC Seascape

On a Budget: MSC Seascape's interior cabins are a good choice for cruisers who spend most of their time elsewhere on the ship. Some of MSC Seascape's interior cabins have bunkbeds or pullmans that could theoretically accommodate a third or fourth passenger, but we don't recommend going this route.

For Families: The adjoining balcony cabins on MSC Seascape are ideal for families. You can even book three cabins that link up with each other via connecting doors and can easily accommodate a family of 10

Splash: Spring for an Aurea suite with a private whirlpool on your balcony and access to the Solarium that's exclusively set aside for this Experience level.

Splurge: Nothing beats the Yacht Club. Every cabin here -- even the interior ones -- gives you access to all the ship-within-a-ship perks of the luxurious Yacht Club, so you'll always feel like you're sailing aboard a much more exclusive ship.