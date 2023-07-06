Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on MSC Seascape

Chora Theater is MSC Seascape's primary entertainment venue. A 1,200-seater, the two-deck theater feels intimate enough to the point that there's hardly a bad seat in the house. The unassuming grey patterns on the walls and ceiling are vaguely reminiscent of stone slabs you might find in an ancient Greek amphitheater (chora is Greek for town), while classical Greek motifs adorn other parts of the venue.

During our sailing, Chora Theater hosted nightly shows ranging from single-performer concerts to elaborate musicals. The entertainment itself was hit or miss; owing to MSC's multilingual audience, the shows often had to rely on universal forms of entertainment. This meant sometimes forcing elements -- like gymnasts or mimes -- that didn't have much of a connection to the overall plot of what was being presented on stage.

Cabaret Rouge - While Chora Theater owns its minimalist style, Le Cabaret Rouge embraces an extravagant swagger. Drawing not-so-subtle inspiration from Paris' Moulin Rouge, this fun spot at the aft of the ship on decks 6 and 7 features a red-on-red décor accentuated with all-black chandeliers. It can sit up to 400 people, but thanks to its smart layout, feels remarkably intimate.

Live entertainment at Le Cabaret Rouge got started around 8pm each night. The quality of the acts was inconsistent, but the overall vibe of the venue is thoroughly enjoyable. After midnight, the cabaret became the DJ's stage.

Tip: Le Cabaret Rouge was obviously built for nightlife, but it's also a delightful afternoon spot. Curl up on one of its comfortable lounge chairs by a window to catch the sunset or to catch up on a good book.

Daily Things to Do on MSC Seascape

Trivia contests, bingo sessions, dance classes and the odd lecture made up the bulk of the daily activities on board MSC Seascape. But even on sea days, the number and variety of organized events seemed somewhat scarce. To be fair, the plurality of languages among passengers can turn some of these activities (particularly trivia) into a complicated affair.

We did find, however, that passengers onboard MSC Seashore are quite adept at generating their own entertainment, so impromptu card games were a common sight across the ship's lounges and other common areas.

Nightlife on MSC Seascape

The glitzy look of MSC Seascape lends itself to healthy doses of nightlife, and our sailing was no exception. Aside from the activities in the theater and cabaret, other venues throughout the ship come live when night falls. The parties usually got started at The Atrium or Times Square on Deck 6 with live music and dueling pianos, while more subdued performances would take place at the Loft Café on Deck 8. Karaoke sessions, dance lessons and live music took off in Deck 8's Uptown Lounge, and for those who prefer to party under the stars could revel on the Marina Pool Deck with a live DJ.

MSC Seascape's casino serves as the main thoroughfare between The Atrium and Chora Theater on Deck 7. A grand total of 186 slots machines and 14 gaming tables with Roulette, Blackjack, Poker and Ultimate Texas Poker keep the high rollers rolling. But non-smokers beware: the smell of cigarette is overwhelming and will stay with you long after you've left the confines of the casino.

MSC Seascape Bars and Lounges

With 20 bars and lounges to choose from, cruisers are spoiled for choice on MSC Seascape. Better yet, many cocktails cost less than $9, which also happens to be the maximum price covered by MSC's Easy Drink Package. If you're staying in the Yacht Club, your fare includes all drinks at any of the ship's bars or restaurants (except those yummy margaritas at Hola! Tacos).

Our Picks

For Pre- and Post-Dinner Cocktails: Located on Deck 8 right across the entrances to Butchers Cut and Kaito Teppanyaki, Cocktail Bar is a sort of extension of the specialty restaurants and the ideal place to enjoy your pre- or post-dinner cocktail of choice.

To See and Be Seen: The glamourous Champagne Bar on Deck 8 overlooks The Atrium and its bedazzled four-deck staircase, giving you a great vantage point for people watching. In truth, you can't go wrong with any of the bars throughout The Atrium, including Shine Bar on Deck 6 or the signature Seascape Bar on Deck 5. But its lofty location and the bubbly-centric cocktail menu takes the Champagne Bar a notch or two above the rest and fits the Atrium's glitzy aesthetic best.

For Sports Enthusiasts: Decked out in sports memorabilia, a bar shaped like a football and booths with private TVs, the Sports Bar is hands down the most obvious choice to enjoy a cold one Adjacent to the bar, you'll also find a game room with a pool table, shuffleboard and pinball machine.

For the Views: Any of MSC Seascape's outdoor bars will reward you with good views, but our pick goes to the somewhat modest Infinity Bar on Deck 8. Sure, it's essentially a pool bar and it's not located on the highest decks. But the Infinity Pool area oozes charisma and just begs to be enjoyed, drink in hand.

MSC Seascape Pools and Hot Tubs

Following the blueprint introduced by sister ship MSC Seashore, the cruise line opted against having one large pool on board MSC Seascape and instead offers a collection of smaller pools. This feature also contributes to the ship's ability to manage crowds, as cruisers tend to spread among the various pool decks.

Based on its location alone, the Marina Pool on Deck 18 would be the equivalent of a main pool on board MSC Seascape. It features a 360-degree water fountain island in the center, a lounge space within the pool at a shallower depth and six jacuzzies.

In terms of size, though, the Jungle Pool on Deck 16 has the advantage. Adorned with faux vegetation and a couple of tiger statues bordering on corny, the pool also features a retractable roof, so it can be climate-controlled during cold weather sailings. A pair of hot tubs flanking the pool give this room something of an adult vibe, but the fact that its located right outside of the Doremiland Kids Club and on the way to the buffet means the Jungle Room is also a haven for families.

Part pool and part attraction, the Pirates Cove AquaPark is impressive in its own right and a big hit among the young (and not so young) crowd. It's laid out like a pirate ship about to get pulled down to the ocean depths by the mythical Kraken's tentacles, with water slides that branch out from either side.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the adults-only Infinity Pool at the aft of the ship on Deck 8 is the place to be if you're traveling without children (or you're relying on the Doremiland Kids Club for daycare). The views of the ship's wake here are as relaxing as they are enticing, especially when enjoyed from a sunbed within the pool.

But if being away from it all is your goal at the pool deck, then the Yacht Club's One Pool is the place for you. Located all the way up on Deck 20 and accessible only to passengers staying in the Yacht Club, this pool feels bigger than the Marina Pool and is surrounded by plenty of lounge chairs, a solarium and hot tubs.

Robotron and Other Attractions on MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape boasts one attraction that sets it apart from other ships on the fleet: the Robotron thrill ride. Perched on Deck 20, overlooking the Marina Pool, the ride consists of a robotic arm with three seats that shakes, twists and flips to pulsating beats while suspending riders 174 feet above water. Billed as the first ride of its kind at sea, Robotron is worth checking out as part of MSC Seascape's interactive attractions, which also include the Formula 1 racer simulator, the interactive XD cinema, the flight simulator and video arcades on the ship's Hall of Games on Deck 18.

Robotron costs $10 per ride, and the ride itself lasts about three minutes. That's a pretty good cost-to-ride-duration ratio, and the ride features three different settings (light, moderate and fast). Only three riders can go on Robotron at once, which can make for a more intimate experience with family and friends, but can also translate into longer waiting times.

Tip: If you plan on riding Robotron numerous times, spring for a Fun Pass Package, which also entitles you to enjoy MSC Seascape's other attractions like the Formula 1 racer simulator or the interactive XD Cinema, among others.

Sundecks on MSC Seascape

With 140,000 square feet of outdoor space, sundecks are not in short supply on board MSC Seascape. Therefore you won't have to look far to find loungers, although popular areas like the Infinity Pool and the Marina Pool tend to fill up rather quickly.

Unsurprisingly, MSC Seascape's best sundeck is the one surrounding Deck 20's One Pool in the Yacht Club suite complex. The loungers, sofas and daybeds here are noticeably swankier and availability is hardly an issue.

Services and Wi-Fi on MSC Seascape

Several stores and boutiques -- including a duty-free shop -- are located midship on Deck 6. One of the standouts here is TimeVallée, as the luxury Swiss store made its debut at sea onboard MSC Seascape. You will not find an ATM onboard the ship, so it's best to plan ahead or look for one in port. In the midship area, MSC Seascape also features a shore excursion desk, a future cruise desk, an art gallery and an MSC Foundation store/information center.

While the Wi-Fi on MSC Seascape is reliable enough to handle video calls and other internet needs, the setup can be tricky. It took us a few tries to sort it out, but once it kicked in, we were set for the whole sailing without any issues. If you're staying at the Yacht Club, the concierge or your butler should be able to help.

The MSC For Me app, which you can use on board even if you don't purchase an internet package, is easy to use and quite convenient to sort out your daily schedule and manage your reservations.

Staying at the Yacht Club also means you get a special MSC For Me Wristband that not only grants swift access to the suite complex and your cabin, but you can also use as your de fact ship card to order drinks or make any purchases on board.