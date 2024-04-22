"Good cleaning in the cabins, service in the main restaurant too, but somewhat slow
I would especially like to note the good company; we made new friends on the cruise - Arie, Irina, Yakov and Regina.Good food in the main restaurant (lunch and dinner) and in the buffet
4...."Read More
Extremley overly busy, at bars and buffet you could barely get a table.
We booked it over the new year to have a special new year celebration, but the 31st December was not really made special by any special events, dinner, show, it just seemed like a regular day.
We cruised many times with different cruise lines, and in June 2023 we cruised on Orchestra, and feel like the standard has ...
After cruising with MSC on the MSC Preziosa I don’t think the other cruise lines have too much to worry about. I try to be positive when writing reviews but this time it is hard.
Would I travel again with MSC probably not. There are other options out there.
I have been going on cruises for 20 years. This one was certainly an experience.
The drinks package was great value but everything ...
I first was told that there was shuttle service from the ports so i booked from Rotterdam and when i went to pay for shuttle service i was told they don’t from that port. Then we get on the boat and our luggage is not at our cabin, even though we had a 12pm embarkation by 7 that night we still didn’t have it come to find out it was brought to a different room. Our cabin smelled like smoke, we ...
This is my first ever MSC cruise as I’ve only ever done Royal Caribbean. Chose this cruise for the ports and stops but being inside the ship was awful. The food was mediocre. Food in the MDR was usually cold and flavorless. Buffet could barely find a seat. The entertainment was flat out boring and awful. Maybe I’m used to Royals entertainment but this ship was boring and a snooze fest. The same ...
We have been cruising 30 years now from Cunard to Ocean Village and various others. This MSC cruise was our first and we chose this cruise for the ports of call and Christmas Markets.
We stayed in the Grand Harbour Hotel Southampton the night before and watched the ship sail in to port the next day. We chose to park our car at the port and we were on board within 30 mins.
Greeted we were ...
Staff were great especially main dinning room, food came out cold or just lukewarm warm . Room was okay size as was inside, just booked this to surprise family who were also on it
Cabin steward was really friendly and nothing was too much trouble.
Wouldn't sail with MSC again.
Embarking and disembarking was really good.
Didn't realise people were disembarking and embarking at each ...
We really liked it !
It was great value for the money.
We had an interior cabine that was spacious and very happy with it.
We had a great steward - the safe was easy to use, bathroom clean.... all good.
We had a fabulous table at the main dining room and were there every night except for one ( London ). Early sitting.
We flew into Frankfurt ( from Canada ) and then took the ...
It wouldn’t be fair to rate the cruise only average 3/5, it was good and more affordable than other lines. Our cabin was an obstructed balcony overlooking the lifeboats so not really obstructed in my opinion. The decor was tired but not unpleasant and the cabin felt spacious for 2 people. The shower doors that fold inwards out of the way make the bathroom feel much bigger. We didn’t do any ...
I'm a healthy 72 years old and have cruised with several cruise lines over the years. This is the first time I've been compelled to write a negative review. To begin with, I should have checked with BBB before booking this trip. This cruise line is not accredited by BBB and has a satisfaction grade of "F" with them. Upon checking in my suite, I noticed the sofa in the suite looked a large wet ...
This cruise was meant to be a dream vacation but it turned out to be a total nightmare. A huge group of the passengers was extremely loud, they didn’t speak to each other, they yelled to each other. And everyone else.
I had expected that from an international cruise going from South America to Europe the main language on board would be English but it was not, it was Portuguese. Even some of ...