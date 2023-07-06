Cabin sizes range from 129 square feet for an Ocean View and 139 square feet for an Inside Cabin to 570 square feet for one of the three Executive & Family Suites on the stern of Deck 12. The two Royal Suites, also aft on Deck 16, are 559 square feet. A total of 45 cabins cater to disabled passengers, including two suites.

A standout feature is the Yacht Club, an exclusive "ship within a ship" that offers 69 cabins, a 24-hour concierge, butler service, a private dining room, bar, lounge, sun deck and pool -- albeit a small one -- and separate elevator to the spa.

All cabins have bathrooms with showers -- plus bathtubs in the Royal, Executive & Family and Deluxe Suites -- and are decorated in a light, contemporary style. There are fixed, non-branded bottles of shower gel and shampoo (no conditioner) in the walk-in shower cubicle, which has a door rather than a curtain, and fixed liquid soap dispenser by the sink. Although there are soap dishes, bar soap is not provided.

There was plenty of storage space in our balcony cabin, but the plastic coat hangers were flimsy, and we broke two just trying to hang up clothes. Some passengers might also find the floor-to-ceiling mirror at the foot of the bed, and as wide as the bed, slightly disconcerting. In standard cabins, you don't get extras like chocolates and hors d'oeuvres that are associated with more expensive suites. However, bathrobes are provided, and the choice of soft, firm, down or synthetic pillow fillings is a nice touch. All cabins include digital TV's, safes, Wi-Fi and for-fee mini-bars.