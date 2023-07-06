In terms of inside cabins, 275 of them measure 151 square feet each; there are also 12 wheelchair-accessible insides that clock in at 215 square feet apiece. Some inside cabins offer pull-down beds that fold out from the walls to accommodate one or two more passengers. All cabins have decent closet space, dual nightstands, vanities/desks, hair-dryers, in-closet safes and mini-bar fridges underneath small flat-screen TV's, which offer a ship information channel, a Web cam channel and lots of international music, movies and other programming in a variety of languages. There is also an Internet hookup near each in-cabin TV, but wireless connections are not available in cabins, so bring an Ethernet cable if you're planning to use your laptop.

Standard oceanviews (173) offer 183 square feet of space, while the two wheelchair-accessible oceanviews are 215 square feet. Each of these cabins has a large porthole window. Note that some may have obstructed views, and some also offer pull-down beds for additional cabinmates. All oceanview and higher cabins come equipped with a small plush chair, small glass table and ottoman.

More than 60 percent of Poesia's cabins feature balconies. These are divided into three categories: Standard Balcony, Superior Balcony and Balcony Suite. Each balcony includes two faux wicker chairs and a table.

There are 380 standards (161 square feet), three of which are wheelchair-accessible (215 square feet). Each balcony measures 38 square feet. Desk/vanity size increases, beginning with Standard Balcony accommodations.

Superiors number 432, none of which are wheelchair-accessible; they measure 191 square feet each, with 43-square-foot balconies. Our Superior Balcony room offered three tall closets (and two bathrobes) with plenty of shelves and hangers for clothing. Drawer space was also plentiful in the cabin's desks/vanity and dual nightstands. Additional storage space was available under the beds, which converted from a king to two twins.

The ship's 18 suites take up 269 square feet apiece, each with a 48-square-foot balcony. None are wheelchair-friendly. In addition to the above amenities, Balcony Suite passengers also get walk-in closets, sitting areas with coffee tables, sofa beds and bathrooms with tubs.

Some adjoining cabins are also available for families or other groups.

Bathrooms, which are cream in color, offer adequate shelf space for toiletries. Bar soap is provided, as are shampoo and shower gel from in-shower wall-mounted dispensers. Beware of clingy shower curtains. One curious feature is a combination cigarette holder/ashtray next to the toilet.