"Within the space of 7 days, we had 2 other staff training exercises that involved the entire staff being removed from their work stations and which resulted in all the bars and restaurants being closed down and which also blocked all the lifts, so people coming back from excursions had to walk up the stairs to get to their cabins and were unable to get any food or drink until the exercise was over and the next meal service was available.When I questioned this with a senior member of staff, I was told that every time more than 1,000 passengers embarked on the ship, the staff had to repeat this exercise, even though they had just done exactly the same thing three days previously!..."Read More
The trip was a mess from the very beginning. Upon arrival, there was no proper onboarding process. They simply scanned my ticket and left me to figure out everything on my own. No one bothered to explain where the facilities were, how to get my room key, or even where to go next. Should I head to reception? Is the key in my room? Will someone guide me? You’re just left wandering around, completely ...
As a solo female traveler I felt completely unsafe and uncared for by the staff. Large groups of people acted like bullies and the staff did nothing to address it. I observed anti-gay behavior from staff members towards other gay crew members and experienced rudeness from staff when I mentioned my wife back home. I felt totally unsafe to speak up. This was like being held prisoner for 10 days ...
Travelled with: Family (husband, 1 year old + 3 year old daughters, parents, sister, aunts, ...)
Cabin: Fantastica
Drinks: Easy package
I confess I wanted to give up from this cruise before entering because of coments I read here. So I swore I would write an fair comment (from my point of view) to balance those ones.
Overall, I recommend this cruise. Had a lot of fun, zero anxiety, ...
Never had a proper single bed, sofa bed EXTREMELY uncomfortable
1st night: Woken up by loud noises from chairs being moved around the pool for over 2 hours (INCESSANT BANGING) 12th floor balcony
2nd night: A bit better but we had to call the reception
4th morning: Woken up by the phone to check if we slept well… seriously?
6th night: Noise in the ceilings (recorded with my phone) ...
I must admit that I was very apprehensive after reading reviews on here, but was very pleasantly surprised. I can only conclude that some people only look for the worst in anything, rather than just enjoying the experience. We have cruised before with P&O and told myself that I should not try to compare as MSC were a cheaper end of the market, but we had a great time.
Embarking: Málaga, no ...
My husband and I, got to the ship on the 1st March 202 to be told go away for 2hrs. Umm we thought not a good start!.
Before boarding no refreshmentsoffered which normally happens on MSC.
Room was clean on arrival, and was cleaned daily. No attention to detail but that was fine, felt sorry for the young man as he never stopped.
The ship was like a hop on hop off bus, so we had safety ...
CANNOT recommend (!) Very POOR customer service
It was a 1st cruising experience for my husband, and 2nd - for me (as I also was a passenger once at NCL, and worked for it several years in Guest Services, aboard several ships of different size and pax capacity).
Therefore logically I tend to compare things with NCL.
We went on a cruise in April – it covered Italy, France and ...
OK I have read all the reviews about this ship and had very low expectations. We are an Irish couple who have cruised with Royal, NCL and mostly Princess and a few MSC. The price was good and we thought well it can’t be that bad.
It was a great cruise.
Food excellent good variety and quality. Tip avoid the buffet it is a bit manic. Go to the dining room for breakfast lunch and dinner and ...
1. Room - got upgraded to balcony room on deck 12. We were very well looked after by the housekeeping staff. These are the real heroes by the way - 14 hour days and away from home for several months in probably a fairly low wage.
2. Stop offs - understaffed especially to re-embark. Long queues and very frustrated under supported staff. If weather had been bad would have been horrendous ...
We chose this cruise because of the destinations. We enjoyed each and every port and are amazed at the beautiful locations.
The ship has numerous lounges that were enjoyed by the guests. From the exercise classes provided poolside to the dancing in the lounges, you can say that this cruise was very active on all fronts. The theater entertainment was good and the dancers were excellent, all ...