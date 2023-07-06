The cabin was beautifully appointed with red and black color schemes with a double bed (that can be converted to two singles), a sofa, desk, mini-bar, a safe and a flat-screen TV. In addition to regular programming, pay-per-view movies were available; programs unsuitable for kids can be blocked.

The storage space is adequate, but one positive is that the suitcase fits under the bed. The shower-only bathrooms are also adequate and feature soap, shampoo and shower cap.

Some, including my cabin, have connecting doors -- a great family option -- but if you're a light sleeper, avoid these.

There are 18 larger suites though as mentioned; at only 278 square ft. (with 48-square-ft. balconies), they're a bit smaller than suites offered by other cruise lines. Beyond the extra space, the big differences include a separate seating area and bathrooms with a tub.