Entertainment & Activities

The ship's entertainment is tailored to multinational passengers, so there are fewer acts that rely on the spoken word (such as comedians) and more that emphasize music. The expansive Covent Garden Theatre is the venue for daily shows, usually with two sittings, at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. In addition to Las Vegas-style -- or should I say Paris-style cabaret -- the evening shows were wildly varied, featuring, for instance, a classical concert and a magic show.

Nightlife is hopping on Decks 6 and 7 with their clusters of bars and lounges. The Savannah Bar is the center for silly game shows and bingo. The Palm Beach Casino, smaller than those found on U.S.-oriented lines, was rarely busy.

The aforementioned Amber Bar, which sells coffee and chocolate treats, and the Shaker's Lounge, with a huge dance floor, feature different styles of entertainers each night, from piano players to house bands.

Speaking of dancing, MSC Orchestra obviously tailors its entertainment offerings to people who love to dance. There are classes in everything from rock and roll to merengue to the cha cha. Some are complimentary and are taught in the lounges (Amber Bar or Shaker's Lounge) during the day or early in the evening; a heads up, though: lessons related to the fitness program (Latin dancing was one I noted) carry a fee of 12 euros.

For the late-night crowd, there's a D.J. in the R32 Disco from 11:45 p.m. onwards -- being a European ship, the disco is open for all passengers 18 and over.

During the daytime, onboard activities are on the slim side. Aside from dance classes, you'll find quiz shows and game shows. There is no enrichment program.