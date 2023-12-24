"If you book fantastica, this is really the only way to go as it makes for a much more relaxing start to the day than either the main dining room (not a great breakfast and service was not good) or the buffet (options not great and just too many people to deal with straight after waking up!!We had breakfast in the buffet and main dining room once but usually availed of the free continental breakfast which you could get delivered to your room...."Read More
Our second Cruise. First was with Royal Carebean. Msc is a class down, by margin. Everything, from rooms to food, facilities and entertainment is poor. Staff is mostly friendly but lack engagement. For example i made the mistake of connecting my Phone to the wifi at Day one, and when i wanted it changed to my Ipad i was told to buy an additional. Breakfast buffé is an overcowded disaster. So we ...
My friend recommended MSC cruises as an excelent experience but I am dissapointed in overall with it. From the grims on faces of the other guests, I would say there are many more like me.
I went as a solo traveler with a last minute booking so it was cheap and it brought me to the destinations I was dreaming for a long time to visit so only for this I am happy because I saw many beautiful ...
The food was awful, of very poor quality. The juices were water with coloring, not at all healthy, and the coffee was incredibly bad. There was hardly any chance to eat fish, and the fruit was scarce and lacking flavor. The service was overwhelmed at all times of the day. The lifts worked badly and you had to wait a long time to get one. The excursions were very short and very expensive. The best ...
First of all I would like to say that the staff was lovely for the most part. The big issues stem from the ship amenities and services along with the food quality - all of which are dismal at best, I have never been so disappointed on a cruise. Elevators didn't work properly - skipping floors and doors not closing properly. Spa had no private Jacuzzi, I was over charged for a massage after ...
MSC Opera is an older ship and you can tell in certain places where the fixtures and fittings are a bit worn.....but don't let that put you off. If you are looking for something different from the massive mega-ships with all the bells and whistles, then I recommend the Opera. It is a smaller ship but has plenty of quiet corners to hang out in and it never really felt crowded.
Food
The food ...
MSC Cruises ruined our European vacation.
First, MSC informed us that—congratulations! Your cruise is now 1 day longer for the same price! You’ll now disembark at Athens on Tuesday May 21! Except that we had already booked both non-refundable flights and hotels.
We called MSC and asked about leaving the ship a day early. They told us that it was absolutely possible to depart early, simply ...
I recently embarked on a voyage aboard the MSC Opera and feel compelled to share feedback regarding my experience. While certain aspects were positive, unfortunately, the overall experience was poor.
Firstly, the buffet's food quality and variety left much to be desired. Frequently, the food felt cold and lacked quality which was disappointing. Despite encouragement to purchase a drinks ...
Trying to escape the winter for a while we booked this cruise.
Having been on many excellent MSC cruises before we were pretty disappointed this time.
Food at the buffet restaurant: cold, not much choice
Food at the restaurant: mixed, usually hot but sometimes not good, fellow passengers even got different meals (not what they had ordered and the waiters insisted that it was correct ...
Booked by family, they were 11 of us. Great experience for a first time. Staff are welcoming and are always willing to help, but some struggled with English. Stop in Khasaab from Dubai then Muscat, gives you a chance to see Oman, although its very empty and boring. I wish is the cruise stopped at 6am and leaves next day 6am because, a 6am to 6pm is not enough time to see a city. Prices need to be ...
I've cruised on numerous cruise lines and would likely never choose MSC again.
Crew is friendly and works so hard - I honestly felt bad for them! They are understaffed, their managers are rude to them (yelling, snapping -- in front of customers?! Appalling.)
Staff aren't given streamlined processes and it shows. (Mostly at the bars - unnecessarily crazy for servers and bartenders)
Ship ...