Bathrooms are the same in all cabins (except the suites, which have baths): shower with folding glass doors, sink with a fixed glass shelf for toiletries and a small cupboard underneath; a soap dispenser, handrail, clothes dry string in the shower and luridly-colored (sky blue and orange) generic bodywash and shampoo from fixed dispensers. There is also a shower cap.

MSC Opera has a number of purpose-built family cabins, as well as cabin types which would suit families including the 28 suites, which have a sofa bed; the new balcony cabins, which have a single Pullman; and a number of adjoining cabins.

The ship may be getting on a bit (2004), but you can't tell -- the Renaissance project in 2014/15 (in which an 80-foot section was added to the ship, adding 200 new cabins), saw a ship-wide refresh of soft furnishings throughout. As a result, cabins look and feel new. The style is elegant, rather than garish; with an emphasis on a darker color palette with curtains, carpets and chairs (think burgundies and purples).

Interior: There are 440 interior cabins, which are a bit on the small side at 140 sq feet, but a large mirror over the bed and plenty of lighting go some way to increase the feeling of space, as do the cheerful spreads, bedskirts, pillows and bolsters used in the rooms. The desk is a built-in corner desk rather than stand-alone, with another mirror.

Oceanview: There are 403 Oceanview cabins (64 of which have an obstructed view). The majority are 139 square feet, though there are a number family cabins which are considerably bigger at 236 square feet (see below). Features include a standalone desk at the side of the bed. They have large, oblong-shaped windows.

Balcony: There are 204 standard balcony cabins, all of which are a good size at 161 square feet. They are designed with a short corridor with wardrobes on one side (two for hanging, one for drawers and the safe); and the shower room on the other. The room is square, with a double (or two singles) bed; a floor-to-ceiling mirror opposite, a stand-alone writing desk and another large mirror and a chair. The balconies are bigger than many on modern ships, with enough space for two chairs (with leg room), and a large waist-height desk.

Of the 204 balcony cabins, 94 new balcony cabins were added in the refit, which are essentially the same as a standard balcony in terms of size and features, except in one respect: they have a Pullman on the wall, which means no large mirror opposite.

Suite: MSC classifies the 28 cabins (all on deck 12) as suites, though they are more like mini-suites as they have no separate bedroom, but a separate seating area with a sofa-bed. They come in at 270 square ft. (including the balcony) and feature an entry foyer, a walk-in wardrobe, a desk unit and a separate desk. The seating area also has a coffee table. These cabins are the only ones with a bathtub, and also enjoy various wellbeing products. There are just two Suite variations, at the front of deck 12. They are the same size and design as the others, but have a forward-facing balcony with stunning views.

Suite passengers enjoy the following perks: Priority boarding; free wellbeing products; complimentary dressing gown and slippers; all-inclusive drinks package; access to a private sun deck at the front of the ship. Perks also include a spa package with a spa welcome cocktail, a massage, tanning shower, private wellness consultation and unrestricted use of the Thermal Area throughout the cruise (available only for adults).

Family: There two family cabins, comprising a bedroom area and a living area with up to four beds, which are a good size at 236 square feet. There are also 88 adjoining cabins.

Accessible: There are four accessible cabins, all interiors on deck 9 and are 236 square feet. These have wide doors and no ridge at the base of the doorframe. Bathrooms also have wide doors and are fully accessible, with rails and a seat in the shower.