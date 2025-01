Review for a Africa Cruise on MSC Musica

There was a long queue at embarkation at Durban, but we soon found the fast track which we joined as we had checked in online. It was then fairly quick to go through security and get onboard. Keycard for the cabins were at the cabins and we were able to leave our hand luggage in the room, which was great It was chaotic collecting prepaid drinks vouchers and getting connected to the ...