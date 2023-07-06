Musica has 1,275 cabins, averaging 166 square ft. Eighty percent of the staterooms have balconies. Seventeen are equipped for people with disabilities. There are 18 suites with a private balcony. Heads up: Sophia Loren stayed in Suite 15020 at Musica's christening in Venice on June 29, 2006.
Our balcony cabin was typical of the majority. The drapes, chairs, duvet and plump, decorative pillows are outfitted in a handsome aquamarine and navy color scheme. There's a mini-bar, flat-screen TV and safe. The closet is quite ample, and there's plenty of room under the bed to stow baggage. Even the balcony is stylish with two cream-colored faux-wicker (rather than the customary plastic) chairs and a table. The bathroom, shower-only, is efficiently engineered with a surprising amount of shelving. Nice touches include white terrycloth robes, a daily delivery of ice and a fruit bowl upon arrival. Interesting, too, is what isn't here: hair conditioner, body lotion and a "Do Not Disturb/Please Make Up the Cabin" sign. The staterooms are quiet -- and the cabin service flawless.
Amenity extras in the suites include fresh flowers, wooden coat hangers, upgraded toiletries and a daily tray of canapes. Suites, not so important in Europe as they are for North American travelers, measure just 269 square ft.; they do have a king-size bed that can be converted to two twins, a spacious wardrobe and bathroom with tub.
The English-speaking channels on TV include BBC World (spotty), CNBC Europe (once) and EuroNews. During the cruise, we felt disconnected from U.S. news -- hard for news junkies like us. Every day brings a "new" in-cabin film, but most are at least two years old -- "Monster-in-Law," "Fantastic Four," "The New World" and "Match Point," among them.