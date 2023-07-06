Our balcony cabin was typical of the majority. The drapes, chairs, duvet and plump, decorative pillows are outfitted in a handsome aquamarine and navy color scheme. There's a mini-bar, flat-screen TV and safe. The closet is quite ample, and there's plenty of room under the bed to stow baggage. Even the balcony is stylish with two cream-colored faux-wicker (rather than the customary plastic) chairs and a table. The bathroom, shower-only, is efficiently engineered with a surprising amount of shelving. Nice touches include white terrycloth robes, a daily delivery of ice and a fruit bowl upon arrival. Interesting, too, is what isn't here: hair conditioner, body lotion and a "Do Not Disturb/Please Make Up the Cabin" sign. The staterooms are quiet -- and the cabin service flawless.

Amenity extras in the suites include fresh flowers, wooden coat hangers, upgraded toiletries and a daily tray of canapes. Suites, not so important in Europe as they are for North American travelers, measure just 269 square ft.; they do have a king-size bed that can be converted to two twins, a spacious wardrobe and bathroom with tub.

The English-speaking channels on TV include BBC World (spotty), CNBC Europe (once) and EuroNews. During the cruise, we felt disconnected from U.S. news -- hard for news junkies like us. Every day brings a "new" in-cabin film, but most are at least two years old -- "Monster-in-Law," "Fantastic Four," "The New World" and "Match Point," among them.