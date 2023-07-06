There are about a dozen cabin types on MSC Meraviglia, ranging from 172-square-foot Interior staterooms to 700-square-foot Royal Suites with massive terraces. A total of 94 suites are part of the exclusive MSC Meraviglia Yacht Club, which offers a great array of additional perks and services.

Irrespective of category, all staterooms on MSC Meraviglia come with two twin beds (which can be made into a double) and are high enough to store a big suitcase underneath; a double wardrobe, a desk with European two-pin sockets and a USB socket, footstool, fixed bedside lighting, two bedside tables, a phone, safe, hair dryer and a large interactive TV with numerous channels in multiple languages. Wi-Fi on MSC Meraviglia is an extra charge (internet packages are available for purchase) except for Yacht Club guests.

All standard cabins have a shower room with a shower stand with glass doors, a footrest for leg shaving and a clothes wire for drying laundry. Products are generic in fixed dispensers. There is a single basin with a fixed soap dispenser and a small cupboard with shelves. There is no trash can.

MSC sells its cruises by "Experience" rather than cabin size or type, and it's worth noting that some cabins are only available depending on the experience you buy. For example, you can only stay in a suite if you have opted for the Aurea experience.

Bella represents a value-for-money cruise which includes all meals, entertainment, activities and preferred choice of dinner sitting, subject to availability. Fantastica includes extra perks such as free in-room breakfast, priority choice of dinner sitting and discounted drinks. Aurea is aimed at those who want a more exclusive cruising experience, with free Wi-Fi, free 24-hour room service, access to a private solarium, free use of the Thermal Suite, pillow menus, discounted spa rates, and welcome drinks and sweets.

Studio Interior: At 129 square feet, these are the smallest cabins on MSC Meraviglia. They’re located on decks 5 to 14 and are just big enough to fit two single beds pushed together, an armchair, and a bathroom with a shower.

Deluxe Interior: On MSC Meraviglia, Deluxe Interior cabins come in at 183 to 237 square feet, which is bigger than the industry average. As a result, they feel surprisingly roomy, perhaps due to a large open space beside the wardrobe below the TV. It helps that the line does not store life jackets in cupboards, which frees up extra closet space. These units can be found on decks 5 to 14.

Oceanview: These are pretty much the same as Interior cabins, with the addition of an oblong window that on deck 8 offers an obstructed ocean view.

Balcony: There are dozens of balcony cabins on MSC Meraviglia spread over decks 8 to 14 and in different categories. They come in at 129 to 237 square feet with balcony sizes varying from between 43 square feet to 151 square feet, depending where the cabin is. There is enough space for two chairs (not loungers) and a small table. Note that balcony cabins on Deck 8 have obstructed views.

Some of these cabins have tubs instead of showers.

At 129 square feet, Studio Balcony cabins are the smallest, while Premium Balcony staterooms – located on deck 10 and up – are the largest, with 237 square feet of indoor space, and up to 151 square feet of outdoor areas.

Family: There is a large number of Family cabins on MSC Meraviglia, all of which are a combination of two or more connecting cabins, including units of different categories and types.

Accessible: There are 55 accessible cabins, all with wide doors, ramps and fully accessible bathrooms, across various cabin categories.

MSC Meraviglia Suites Feature Terraces and Outdoor Whirlpools

MSC Meraviglia Suites are only bookable on Aurea experience, which offers all the benefits of the Fantastica package with additional privileges such as My Choice dining, priority boarding, free 24-hour room service, exclusive access to the Solarium, free access to the Thermal Suite, pillow menu, and welcome drinks and sweets.

Premium Suite Aurea: Located on decks 9 to 13, these cabins come in at 291 square feet and include a 280 to 323-square-foot terrace with a hot tub, loungers and a small table. Inside, you'll find three rooms -- a living room, a shower room, and a separate main bedroom. The living room has a double sofa bed, small table and five chairs. There is a desk with a wall-mounted TV above. Both rooms lead out onto the balcony.

Grand Suite Aurea: These 420-square-foot cabins are located on deck 12 and feature 388-square-foot terraces with private hot tubs, sun loungers and a table. Walk-in closets and double sofa beds round out the experience.

MSC Meragivlia Yacht Club Suites Feature Wonderful Extras and Exclusive Access to Some Areas

The exclusive Yacht Club is MSC Meraviglias's ship-within-a-ship complex. This section includes the top suites with upgraded in-room amenities, as well as exclusive access to a lounge, a dining room and a sun deck with pool and bar. The Yacht Club takes up the front of the ship across five decks (9 and 14 to 19).

All of MSC Meraviglia’s Yacht Club suites, irrespective of category, come with a Nespresso coffee machine and free Wi-Fi. Other perks include: Bathrobe, slippers, MSC Med range of bathroom products, and unlimited in-suite mini-bar drinks.

Yacht Club Interior Suite: Located on decks 14 to 16, these are 183 square feet, and it's misleading to label them "suite" as they are clearly not -- they are exactly the same size and shape as a regular Interior cabin. The only difference is the addition of a small table and two chairs, a Nespresso coffee machine and free Wi-Fi access.

Yacht Club Deluxe Suite: Although not technically a suite (i.e. two separate rooms), these are a decent size at 280 to 312 square feet and do have two areas -- a living area with sofa, coffee table, two chairs and a fixed desk; and a double bed. It also has a fixed desk which runs the length of the room as well as two wardrobes. The bathroom, which can have a shower or a tub, is a decent size with marble fitting and products from the MSC Med range, rather than from generic dispensers.

Yacht Club Duplex Suite: Located on decks 9 to 12, these suites come in at a hefty 635 square feet and feature 248-square-foot terraces. The lower floor consists of a living area with a double sofa bed; a shower room with toilet; wardrobe, and dining area which leads out onto a balcony with a whirlpool. The upper area consists of a double bed, a bathroom with tub and two walk-in closets.

Yacht Club Royal Suite: There are two Royal Suites, both on Deck 15, which come in at a whopping 603 square feet with a 129-square-foot balcony. The layout is as follows: bedroom with its own small private balcony, ensuite bathroom with tub and separate shower stall; living room with L-shaped sofa, a coffee table and two armchairs. Double sliding doors lead out to the balcony which has its own dining table at one end a hot tub at the other.