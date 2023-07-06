Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on MSC Meraviglia

Broadway Theatre (Deck 6): The 985-seat, 100 square foot main theater, at the front of the ship, shows six different shows per cruise including a flamenco show, an opera and then a few productions from the school of eccentric theater including Virtual, which is based on phone apps including dating apps, maps and even a sequence of doctors and nurses -- all to an insanely energetic dance background.

The shows run three times a night to cater for the different dining times, and last about 40 minutes each. They vary in quality and theme, with the flamenco and opera being distinctly high-brow, and more adult-oriented; with Virtual being firmly aimed at the kids in the auditorium. There are good sightlines and comfy seats, though, oddly, no glass holders.

During the day, the theatre is used for various activities including some of the children's activity program like Doremi Music Match, part of the Kelly & Kloe program and the Doremi live talent show.

Carousel Lounge (Deck 7): The Carousel Lounge had been built for MSC's partnership with Cirque du Soleil, which ended in 2020.

Daily Things to Do on MSC Meraviglia

The fun never stops on Meraviglia, pretty well everywhere you are. Throughout the day you'll find most of the action around the main pool, with pool games, dance classes, quizzes, darts and line dancing and table tennis tournaments in the adjacent Bamboo Lounge.

Elsewhere on the ship, you'll find bingo in the Casino, a video quiz in the TV Studio and even midday parades along the main promenade, Galleria Meraviglia. The Galleria's showpiece -- the 80m LED ceiling -- displays various scenes throughout the day and night which are listed on the daily planner.

Nightlife on MSC Meraviglia

You'll find music almost everywhere you go on MSC Meraviglia, whether that's live or pumped out of the speakers. As well as in the bars and lounges, you'll also find live music in the reception area at times throughout the day and in the evenings.

There is a White Party around the main pool area which takes place once a cruise and goes on till late.

There are also various themed parties in the main Galleria Meraviglia, when the whole promenade resembles a street party, with music and dancing till late.

Casino Imperiale (Deck 7): This is a huge casino, but unlike on many megaships today, it's tucked away at the back of Deck 7\. There are numerous slots and gaming tables, as well as daily tournaments and bingo.

MSC Meraviglia Bars and Lounges

Infinity Bar (Deck 5, midship): Right by reception, at the base of the atrium, this bar is a popular meeting place for coffees during the day and pre- and post-dinner cocktails in the evening.

Champagne Bar (Deck 6, midship): Classy second deck Atrium bar serving various Champagne brands. The bar itself is on one side, with seats right round the atrium.

Edge Bar (Deck 7, midship): Another popular pre- and post-dinner cocktail bar, with a full-size motorbike and side car signature centerpiece.

Meraviglia Bar & Lounge (Deck 6, forward): This is the main promenade bar, at the aft end of the ship, just outside the Broadway Theatre. It's a lively spot in the early evening, with a dance floor which is usually full.

TV Studio & Bar (Deck 7, forward): An enclosed bar on the upper deck of the Galleria Meraviglia which has live music, a dance floor and late-night karaoke. It's a full TV studio which broadcasts live games, quizzes and talent contests.

Brass Anchor Pub (Deck 7, forward): This is MSC's version of a "British" pub, complete with a picture of London on the wall outside, and they have done a pretty good job. It sits on the upper section of the Galleria, with tables outside overlooking the promenade. Inside, it's nicely designed in soft greens, with low lighting and plenty of booth seating. There's even space for a small band, which to be honest makes it more reminiscent of an Irish Pub. There are 12 beers on tap and 47 bottles, though nothing unusual, just a variety of well-known brands from around the world. Can't decide? Have a yard of beer -- a snip at 22 euros. There is also cider and bar snacks, including fish 'n' chips starting at a very reasonable three euros.

Bamboo Bar (Deck 15, forward): Inside poolside bar in the solarium area.

Top Sail Lounge (Deck 15, forward): This gorgeous spot in the exclusive surrounds of the Yacht Club is only open to YC guests, so it's never crowded either during the day or night. It's at the front of the ship, with large glass windows right round the room giving great views. There are plenty of tables and sofa chairs and a bar with table service. All drinks are free to YC guests and snacks are available throughout the day.

Sports Bar (Deck 16, aft): Adjacent to the amusement arcade, this American-diner type bar serves a variety of beers, soft drinks, pop corns, hot dogs, snack bars and assorted energy and protein drinks as well as shakes and juices.

Horizon Bar (Deck 18, aft): Outside bar which serves the Horizon Amphitheater and Pool. This gets especially busy at night as it's a tiny bar serving a huge space. You might be better off going inside to the Attic Club or a deck below to the Sports Bar, if it's very crowded.

Attic Club (Deck 18, aft): This is the inside bar area of the Horizon Bar, also encompasses a dance floor which plays predominantly techno music and overlooks the Seaplex.

**Sky Lounge (Deck 18, midship): **This gorgeous lounge, designed in elegant black and white and chrome, is a sanctuary from the mayhem going on in the rest of the ship. It has floor-to-ceiling glass windows which run right round the semi-circular space, overlooking the main pool deck and either side of the ship. It's a perfect spot for a quiet pre- or post-dinner cocktail. After dinner, a talented trio -- pianist, guitarist and singer -- from Buenos Aires entertain with smoky jazz tunes. The drinks menu includes various "molecular" cocktails. On one side, you'll find a cigar room.

MSC Meraviglia Outside Recreation

Pools on MSC Meraviglia

Main Pool (Deck 15): A large, noisy, smoky (on the starboard side) area which gets extremely crowded and raucous on most days, with loud music and poolside games and dancing going on every day, all day. There are two pools connected by a shallow area in the center. Double loungers are built into the side of the pools, which are available on a first-come first served basis; and there are plenty of loungers set back from here. Note that tiny kids are not permitted to use the pools.

Bamboo Pool (Deck 15): Just beyond the main pool area you'll find the Bamboo Pool, which consists of a pool with two large whirlpool tubs either side. There is a retractable roof, a bar and plenty of loungers. On the upper level is the solarium.

Solarium (Deck 16): This is the upper level of the Bamboo Pool and has two large whirlpools, table tennis, foosball and plenty of chairs and tables ranged round the gallery.

Horizon Pool (Deck 16): A square-shaped pool right at the back of the ship with lovely views. It is surrounded by a tiered amphitheater with loungers on the pool deck area, and tables and chairs on the tiers.

Yacht Club (Deck 19): This exclusive pool area includes a small saltwater pool and an adjoining hot tub. There are plenty of loungers, and even on a sea day this tranquil area high atop the ship is never full. Breakfast and a buffet lunch are served up here, and drinks are available all day.

Recreation, Ropes Course and Aqua Park on MSC Meraviglia

At the back of the ship you'll find the Himalayan Ropes Course and the Polar Aqua Park, both of which are impressive by any standards. The ropes course takes you right round the edge of the ship and includes two tracks side by side, one trickier than the other and neither for the fainthearted.

The Polar Aqua Park is a kids' splash park on the lower level, with spray guns, water dunkers and a small slide. Above it are three water slides, which are open to anyone over 1m 20 cms, or four feet, (no age restriction). Two involve sitting in tubes and take you down to a watery finish via numerous twists and turns, often in the dark. The third is known as the Champagne Glass because after a very fast slide you end up going round and round in an open circular glass-shaped space.

Inside you'll find the Sportplex, which is a multi-use facility, primarily for basketball, tennis and volleyball and for kids' organized games during the day as it's right beside the kids' club, but at night it evolves into a disco, with a DJ, decks and podiums.

Beside here is the extremely expensive Amusement Park, which includes two F1 simulators (10 euros for six minutes), a bowling alley with two lanes (30 euros for 30 minutes), a 4D cinema (eight euros or six for kids), a flight simulator (12 euros for a five-minute ride) and a video games arcade next door. There are also passes available which start at 25 euros, for which you get five euros free credit, and go up to 100 euros (plus 60 euros credit). These can be used on all the games.

Sun Decks on MSC Meraviglia

Deck 16: Around two thirds of Deck 16 -- the part overlooking the main pool deck all the way back to the Amphitheatre -- is a sun deck. And despite the crowding on the main pool deck and the sheer volume of people on this ship, you are unlikely to struggle to find a space, even on a sea day. Basically, the further towards the aft you go, the more likely you'll find a spot (maybe even a quiet one). Chair hogging did not seem to be an issue on this ship. You'll find two whirlpool tubs up here, jutting out slightly from the main body of the ship.

Top 19 (Deck 19): This is an exclusive Sun Deck, available only to Aurea and Wellness passengers, situated high atop the ship. There is a towel service available, but nothing else (you will have to get your own drinks).

MSC Meraviglia Services and Wi-Fi

The main reception area is an elegant space on Deck 5, at the aft end of the main promenade and forming part of the Infinity Atrium. It consists of Reception, the main Shore Excursions desk (there is a second one part-way down the Galleria); the Infinity Bar and a small Business Center, which is a conference room -- not an internet center. There are also several machines dotted around here for activating your key card.

The space above is given over to the photo gallery, a tiny library (really just a few book shelves) and the Champagne Bar.

The atrium rises three decks and is criss-crossed by four chrome staircases, every stair encrusted with Swarovski crystals -- more than 31,000 in total. There is a grand piano on a raised dais, with performances in the early evening.

Most of the shops are clustered along the aft end of the Galleria, just above reception on Deck 6, and include a logo shop, watches, handbags and designer sunglasses; half way down the promenade is Plaza Meraviglia, which includes duty free shops. There are often sales here throughout the day, in this semi-circular space. There are also a couple of shops at the forward end of the promenade selling high-end items.

Meraviglia has excellent Wi-Fi and has two different packages available, depending on how much you anticipating using your phone and/or laptop: Browse and Browse + Stream.

There is no self-service laundry, but you can get washing done for a fee.