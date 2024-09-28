Photo Credit: aka_Steddiguy
MSC Virtuosa

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
Toshev
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Never again with MSC Virtuosa. Our experience on MSC Virtuosa was extremely disappointing. The staff, from bartenders to restaurant and reception managers, were highly incompetent, unresponsive, and unwelcoming. There was a consistent lack of professionalism and care for guests throughout the entire cruise. The food quality was another major letdown. The buffet offered low-quality products ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

BEST AVOIDED

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
Dessie65
2-5 Cruises • Age 120s

Christmas/ new year Carribean cruise. Had to be disembarked at Barbados Airport 40 at a time as there were not enough coaches laid on by MSC to transfer us to the Ship. We were not allowed of to wait on the tarmac for safety reasons. Took 1½ hours to disembark to the annoyance of Airline staff and Captain. Ship was very over crowded and untidy with laundry bags along every corridors. Market buffet ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Avoid save yourself the stress

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
Mr mr review
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Terrible one of the worst holidays yet Been on this ship four times now. 3 times out of Southampton and once from barbados. Its really really gone down hill. The market place buffet is fairly dirty with old food in he grooves on edge of tables and under tables and bottom of windows. Msc are also very happy to sell a noisy cabin that sounded like an aircraft engine other side of wall and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

MSC Virtuosa - Aurea Experience

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
Adventures at Sea
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation - Very efficient at Horizon Terminal in Southampton. No need for Fast Track. Just 30 minutes from Car to Cabin. Re boarding the ship at ports of call can be slow at times simply due to the vast numbers on the ship and the necessary security measures. Disembarkation - Aurea Experience passengers are first to depart - after self disembarkation. Again very smooth and efficient. Bags ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Great in places, I wonder about MSC's attitude!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
mygo1999
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation was excellent quick and easy. The ship was very clean and attractive, the balcony cabin was quiet and spacious but storage was ok for up to 7 days but a longer cruise would be a problem. We found the crew to be great, friendly, approachable and hard working. MDR the food was good and the staff great. Now the not so good, the ship was very crowded and very noisy. The buffet was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Definitely our last cruise with MSC!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
StuVo
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 13th cruise and it's the most difficult to review. Bits we liked: 1. Excellent cruise director (Gavin) who knew how to warm up a crowd before a show without resorting to cheap tactics (e.g. good evening (pause), no I said good evening etc.). He never outstayed his welcome as he knew people were here to watch the show. 2. The evening shows were great, particularly the Abba show ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Abysmal

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
Buff Buff
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Where do I start? Quite honestly the poorest cruise I have ever been on. I’ve sailed all the operators and this without doubt is the reason why msc gets such poor reviews - you pay for what you get. Thousands of people, no space, noise, crowds everywhere. The cabins are not soundproof- you can hear everything in cabins next door. If you have inconsiderate neighbours you won’t be ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Great cruise, although cutbacks noticed

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
aka_Steddiguy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Returned a few days from a 4 night cruise to France and Belgium and I have to say I still love this ship depsite noticing a few cutbacks in service from my previous cruise in 2022. Embarkation - 7 minutes from the time I set foot in the terminal to when i was on board. Loads of passnegers chose to do the self disembarkation and it could have been a night mare but it was very well managed. No ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Msc Virtuosa great cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
Crack family
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Myself wife daughter and granddaughter is on our 2nd week on the Virtuosa around the med and most of the poor reviews that I have read about are just not true in our experience. My wife is gluten free as she has coeliac disease and MSC has catered for her fantastically. Ablede the head waiter has been brilliant who looks after dietary needs..the rest of us in our group all agree that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Best bargain cruise ever

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

User Avatar
mervous
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise purely on price, having already sailed on the sister ship. This vessel is, my travelling buddy was on his first cruise and had no idea what to expect The ship is huge and functional, lots of bars, plenty of choice on the menu and of course there is always the buffet which in my opinion is the one thing that lets this company down. The restaurant service was exceptional ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

