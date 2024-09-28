"We had the temerity to ask if there was a map available of one of the ports and we got sent on a runaround but decided enough was enough and in the end just got off the ship and jumped on a tram....again that was a good deal in advance even though it was for just one device that was fine, it was all we needed...."Read More
Never again with MSC Virtuosa.
Our experience on MSC Virtuosa was extremely disappointing. The staff, from bartenders to restaurant and reception managers, were highly incompetent, unresponsive, and unwelcoming. There was a consistent lack of professionalism and care for guests throughout the entire cruise.
The food quality was another major letdown. The buffet offered low-quality products ...
Christmas/ new year Carribean cruise. Had to be disembarked at Barbados Airport 40 at a time as there were not enough coaches laid on by MSC to transfer us to the Ship. We were not allowed of to wait on the tarmac for safety reasons. Took 1½ hours to disembark to the annoyance of Airline staff and Captain. Ship was very over crowded and untidy with laundry bags along every corridors. Market buffet ...
Terrible one of the worst holidays yet
Been on this ship four times now. 3 times out of Southampton and once from barbados.
Its really really gone down hill. The market place buffet is fairly dirty with old food in he grooves on edge of tables and under tables and bottom of windows.
Msc are also very happy to sell a noisy cabin that sounded like an aircraft engine other side of wall and ...
Embarkation - Very efficient at Horizon Terminal in Southampton. No need for Fast Track. Just 30 minutes from Car to Cabin. Re boarding the ship at ports of call can be slow at times simply due to the vast numbers on the ship and the necessary security measures.
Disembarkation - Aurea Experience passengers are first to depart - after self disembarkation. Again very smooth and efficient. Bags ...
Embarkation was excellent quick and easy.
The ship was very clean and attractive, the balcony cabin was quiet and spacious but storage was ok for up to 7 days but a longer cruise would be a problem. We found the crew to be great, friendly, approachable and hard working.
MDR the food was good and the staff great.
Now the not so good, the ship was very crowded and very noisy. The buffet was ...
This was our 13th cruise and it's the most difficult to review. Bits we liked:
1. Excellent cruise director (Gavin) who knew how to warm up a crowd before a show without resorting to cheap tactics (e.g. good evening (pause), no I said good evening etc.). He never outstayed his welcome as he knew people were here to watch the show.
2. The evening shows were great, particularly the Abba show ...
Where do I start?
Quite honestly the poorest cruise I have ever been on. I’ve sailed all the operators and this without doubt is the reason why msc gets such poor reviews - you pay for what you get.
Thousands of people, no space, noise, crowds everywhere.
The cabins are not soundproof- you can hear everything in cabins next door. If you have inconsiderate neighbours you won’t be ...
Returned a few days from a 4 night cruise to France and Belgium and I have to say I still love this ship depsite noticing a few cutbacks in service from my previous cruise in 2022.
Embarkation - 7 minutes from the time I set foot in the terminal to when i was on board. Loads of passnegers chose to do the self disembarkation and it could have been a night mare but it was very well managed.
No ...
Myself wife daughter and granddaughter is on our 2nd week on the Virtuosa around the med and most of the poor reviews that I have read about are just not true in our experience.
My wife is gluten free as she has coeliac disease and MSC has catered for her fantastically. Ablede the head waiter has been brilliant who looks after dietary needs..the rest of us in our group all agree that the ...
We booked this cruise purely on price, having already sailed on the sister ship. This vessel is, my travelling buddy was on his first cruise and had no idea what to expect
The ship is huge and functional, lots of bars, plenty of choice on the menu and of course there is always the buffet which in my opinion is the one thing that lets this company down. The restaurant service was exceptional ...