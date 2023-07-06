There are three basic cabin types (this is applicable to all cruise ships): Inside, Outside, Balcony. Everything else is a variation on this, including the suites, of which there are a wide range (for a comprehensive list of cabin types see our article How to Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin).

Note also, MSC Virtuosa has the MSC Yacht Club , an exclusive area, similar in many ways to an Executive Lounge in a top hotel, but even fancier -- think all-suite, private dining, private lounge and a top-deck sun deck, only for Yacht Club guests (see below).

Expect everything you would expect in a hotel room, just in a smaller space. (A standard cabin on Virtuosa is 204 square feet. By contrast a typical hotel room in the U.S. is around 330 square feet.) All cabins have a double bed that can be divided into two (except the 12 solo cabins which have a single bed), interactive TV, wardrobe, fridge, sofa, fixed desk and stool and numerous charging and USB points (including two hidden below the light fixture by the side of your bed). Virtuosa also boasts a desktop AI assistant called Zoe, which doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

All standard cabins have a shower room with a shower stand with glass doors, a footrest for leg shaving and a clothesline for drying. You'll find generic shampoo and gel in fixed dispensers in the shower. There is a single basin with a fixed soap dispenser and a small cupboard with shelves.

There are also 55 accessible cabins.

Our picks:

Solos: If you're travelling solo, opt for one of 12 Interior Studios, which are 129 square feet.

On a budget: Interior. These are 172 square feet and there are 650. Bookable with Bella and Fantastica experiences only.

Splash: If your budget stretches to it, we would recommend a balcony cabin on Deck 8, which are 5 sq feet bigger than those on Decks 9-13.

Splurge: Opt for a Yacht Club cabin (Tip: all cabins are all billed as suites but there are a number of interiors that come in at considerably less cost than the balcony cabins, but you still get all the YC perks).

Family: There are 175 interconnected cabins and three cabin types designated as family. We recommend the aft-facing family suites, which come with bunk beds, bath and a balcony.

Special: The Duplex Suite. There are just eight of these, all located at the front of decks 9 and 10, and 12 and 13, and come in at 559 square feet. And would suit a family or two couples sharing.

Experiences

MSC differs from all other cruise lines in the way it sells its cabins, preferring to offer "Experience" types rather than sell by cabin size or type, and it's worth noting that some cabins are only available with specific experiences. Each one of these experiences comes with a different range of perks and benefits.

Bella: Represents a value-for-money cruise that includes all meals, entertainment, activities and your preferred choice of dinner seating (subject to availability).

Fantastica: Layers on extra perks, such as 24-hour room service, priority choice of dinner seating and cabins on the upper decks.

Aurea: Includes even more extras, including an all-inclusive beverage package, a spa package that includes a welcome cocktail, one massage of your choice, wellness consultation and free access to the Thermal Suite and the flexible My Choice dining priority boarding and cabins on the upper decks.

MSC Yacht Club

Special mention must be made to the MSC Yacht Club, which on Virtuosa (and sister ships), the line has taken it to a whole new level, dedicating three decks at the top and front of the ship to this exclusive enclave.

The space includes a large lounge area with a bar and food and drinks served all day; a dining room for YC guests only and a top-deck sun deck with a small pool and a hot tub, plenty of loungers and a bar serving food and drink throughout the day.

Fares can vary, but in general, cabins in the Yacht Club cost double what you'd spend on a regular cabin. So why should you upgrade?

The list is long, and includes: all drinks included, all meals in the private dining room, butler service, priority boarding and private island extras. And also that intangible feeling of being very well looked after and away from the crowds on what can be a very busy ship.