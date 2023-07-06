Entertainment & Activities

Daytime Fun

Though you won't find the headline grabbing attractions you find on the American big ships, MSC Virtuosa has plenty to keep you occupied during the day including two large pools, an indoor Solarium with hot tubs, top-deck waterslides, a ropes course, basketball and football tournaments in the Sports Complex and all manner of fun in the Games Arcade, including a 4D cinema where you don 3D glasses and shoot zombies, a VR maze, two F1 simulators and two bowling lanes.

Tip: Note all the activities in the Games Arcade carry a charge and rather than pay-as-you-go, we recommend getting a Fun Pass card.

At Night

Le Grande Theater

The 975-person, Broadway-style theater at the front of the ship that hosts several different shows a week, twice a night. Most of these are revue-style performances with lots of energetic dancing and music through the ages or themes, such as a Moulin Rouge-style Paris-themed show, or one set in New York. As MSC caters for multiple nationalities most of these shows don't have much dialogue, but rely on great singing, dancing and often acrobatics.

The show runs twice a night, timed to fit in with meal times and guests are encouraged to book (it's free, it's just for capacity restrictions).

Carousel Lounge

MSC has created two outstanding new shows to fill this space after a tie-up with Cirque du Soleil ended during the pandemic. Drawing heavily on Cirque-style and aesthtic, both productions showcase dancing, acrobatics, juggling and astonishing moves such as "walking" perpindicular to the walls (on ropes). There is no real plot or dialogue, it's more about loosely knit set pieces showing off the extraordinary skills of the artists. Arkymea is themed round a nutty professor and his various experiments, which manage to combine some quite astonishing gravity-defying body popping as well as some extraordinary steel cube spinning; Ajedrez has a chess theme, combined with rock music. Two opposing queens challenge each other to win the king's heart. Throughout the story, you meet the various characters of the chess board, from bishops to knights, characterized by life-size statues, as the teams battle it out to the sound of a ticking chess clock. At 45-minutes long, these are also ideal for kids of any age. There is also a small fee, which includes a drink.

Tip: Limited seats means this is worth booking ahead.

Casino

Red Gem Casino is toward the back of the ship on Deck 7, split in two by a walkway that leads to the Carousel Lounge. There is a circular bar in the center and gaming tables and slots on both sides.

Tip: Promotions take place every day; check your Daily Program for details.

Galleria Virtuosa

This is the heart and soul of the ship, where there is always something going on night or day. Split across two decks, here you will find the majority of shops, bars and restaurants.

MSC Virtuosa has the largest retail space at sea with a variety of shops including a logo shop, an essentials shop, duty free and a number of high-end watch, jewellery and handbag stores. Listen out for the "events" often announced over the PA or in your Daily Planner for BOGO offers and deep discounts, usually toward the end of the cruise.

But look up for the real standout -- a truly stunning 80m, ever-changing LED ceiling where different scenes are projected throughout the day and where there is a Dome Show at set times in the evening. It's breathtaking.

The Galleria is also where the ship's biggest theme parties take place such as Flower Power or Space-themed nights in which the animation team stand on podiums dressed up encouraging passengers to get up and dance as a DJ spins tunes from one of the walkways across the promenade (note this is currently quite a muted affair due to COVID restrictions).

You'll also find master chocolatier Jean Philippe Maury's chocolate shop and café, where you can pick up a chocolate ship if you wish; and opposite an ice-cream stand selling gelato and crepes.

Bars & Nightlife

MSC Virtuosa is no slouch when it comes to nightlife -- there are at least 10 places to drink till late spread across the ship. The majority are along or just off the main promenade and Atrium, which is where almost all the night-time action takes place.

Our Picks

Heart of the Action: Virtuosa Bar. This is a prime spot just outside the Theater, where you'll find a dance floor and constant crowds of people. It also gives you a great spot for the events that take place most nights in the Galleria Virtuosa.

For a Sing Song: TV Studio and Bar. You'll find a stage and karaoke most nights.

For Something Different: MSC Starship Club Bar, in which Rob the Robotic Bartender will serve you up a cocktail of your choice -- plus you get a free plastic glass. It's gimmicky and over-priced, but fun.

For Something Elegant: The Champagne Bar. Wrapped around the Atrium, with its Swarovski crystal staircases, this is the place to dress up, come for a pre- or post-dinner Champagne and do some people-watching or have your picture taken. It's very blingy.

For a Pint n' Fish n' Chips: Masters of the Sea Pub is an English-style pub which will serve you up a wide range of pints, drafts and bottled beers with a side of fish n' chips. Trivia takes place here most evenings. In a great spot with outside tables overlooking the main promenade.

For a Quiet Drink: The Sky Lounge. This is the one bar that is not on or just off the main promenade, but high up on Deck 17 overlooking the pool deck. There is often a piano and a singer and it's one of the few quiet-ish places onboard. You'll find the cigar room adjacent.