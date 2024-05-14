Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Grandiosa

Overall we had a nice experience. Zero customer service complaints. We visited the gym often and it was never busy except for the sea day, which is a given. There were always activities available so if you wanted to get involved you could. The shows were fine and were around 35 minutes which is perfect. We did not take part in the show you had to pay for. The food at the buffet did get redundant, ...