"Desserts were better and had good variety, but there were also a few inclusions that I would expect on a hospital food service tray that had no need to be on a cruise.Good
The first thing I have to say is don't believe the reviews of "long lines and no service" Yes, if you go to the buffet at peak times (which you are constantly reminded on the many screens what are peak times at the Marketplace Buffet) there will be lines, crowds, people elbowing in, etc...."Read More
This was ou second transatlantic cruise from Europe to Brazil with MSC. We booked a balcony cabin, but our travel agent worked to get us an upgrade to a suite in the very back on the ship.
BOARDING: We boarded in Barcelona. Contrariwise to our boarding in Genova last year, which was a breeze, Barcelona was total chaos, with no one to collect luggage, an immense line outside where we stayed ...
Overall, the cruise was as expected with a superb itinery. The ship was big, glizzy but stylish.
Priority embarkation in malaga was given to cruise agency groups, rather tha other guests, which proved priority embarkation a nonsense.
The Purple Crab Restaurant was very well organised thanks to our allocated staff team for our Table 295:
JEMMELYN HEAD WAITER
TRY WAITER
Abhishek ...
Got off of the MSC Grandiosa a couple of days ago after 8 days/7 nights taking a lap around the western Med. I've had some time to process, and am ready to list out the good, the bad, and the ugly. There was some of each over the week we went. For anyone that just wants the cliff notes, here they are. MSC competes purely on price. If food, entertainment, and a relaxing experience are your ...
Booked the Mediterranean cruise with MSC for the itinerary and cost for what appeared to be reasonable - big mistake. Ship on the face of it is very good and well kept, but room gradually became dirtier and dirtier, the carpet that was stained badly when we arrived got worse due to not being hoovered for at least 3 days, balcony glass was cracked badly, the noise during the night was atrocious ...
This was our 15th cruise with various cruise lines including past trips with MSC. There were several issues on this cruise starting with the overcrowding. Massive issues getting to the buffet , seats for bars and general lack of nice lounges to sit in . You are told you have 45 minutes to eat in the buffet and then must leave . Just getting in was a problem with massive lines . Once entered there ...
We sailed with MSC for our 4 time. 3 times have been in Yacht club. Service in Yacht club is excellent, food is good, we did prefer the specialty dining. It was an added cost that we felt was worth it. We always do a deluxe balcony yacht club room. Room service was fast and food was hot (Pizza). We did a show this time but i do find the shows a bit like all inclusive resort style shows. ...
The food was great! 7/10; The entertainment was okay 4/10; the pool was bursting at the seams with people bumping knees in every direction 1/10; My cabins soap dispenser was broke, it didn’t hold AC very well, the fridge was locked the entire time, and the only English speaking channel was British. 2/10; If you are American born this cruise may not be for you! This cruise was not meant for ...
Overall we had a nice experience. Zero customer service complaints. We visited the gym often and it was never busy except for the sea day, which is a given. There were always activities available so if you wanted to get involved you could. The shows were fine and were around 35 minutes which is perfect. We did not take part in the show you had to pay for. The food at the buffet did get redundant, ...
We have completed only 2 previous cruises, this was appalling for a number of reasons ....
Food
Food in the restaurant was never hot, always tepid. And the portion sizes were shocking small. The food in the Marketplace Buffet was tasteless and once again never hot, just tepid
Overall the food was really really poor
Dinner in the main dining room caused its own issues with MSC insisting ...
Food poisoning on the very first night. AVOID the Hola Tacos!
Cabin walls & ceiling are thin. People stomping in the halls. Kids running & jumping in cabins. Could hear people in the cabins talking.
Room steward was a joke. Didnt get clean towels most days. Room had not been vacuumed upon our arrival. It was 3 days later it was finally done but only the 1 time for the whole 7 days. He didnt ...