"Boarding & de embarkation was good and easy
I’ll also not the MSC app is horrible.I’ll note we meet others on the trip that have traveled MSC before & they said normally the buffet food is better - but reading reviews for other MSC ships, I have my reservations (check out reviews for MSC Seaside)...."Read More
I always read negative comments. And yes those are peoples experiences, but not mine. It was my second time sailing with MSC. I previously sailed on the flagship (in the time of writing this) the World Europa. And later the Odyssey of the Seas of RCI. So I know what I can expect from a cruise. The Magnifica is a nice ship. Not the biggest but also not small. A easy to figure out lay-out. Nice ...
Just got off MSC Magnifica and having poor cruises with them 10 years ago we thought they must have improved from then. How wrong we were! The itinerary was the attraction Miami to the Caribbean islands, Portugal and Spain. But the reality was just the same as before namely poor cold food on cold plates. A complaint made to the F&B and Restaurants manager made some difference but not much. It was ...
Our first time on the MSC Magnífica was an exceptional experience that exceeded our expectations. From the moment we boarded, we were impressed by the warm, familiar atmosphere created by the staff. Everyone was genuinely attentive, and it was especially nice to see officers involved and friendly, making the entire cruise vibe feel inviting and contagious.
Our dining experience was a highlight, ...
Excellent experience! Food was best I have had on a ship. We have to eat gluten free b/c of Celiac disease. The staff took excellent care of us. Never got sick once. The ship was clean, rooms were clean, staff was excellent (with one exception) and destinations were nice. 4 stars because they wouldn't let us change our cruise despite a hurricane that made it rainy everywhere we went, but ...
A total disappointment They wouldn't let us cancel even though hurricane Milton was expected,
Than just on board after check in it turned out they changed the destination to the dominican republic, it took us 2 days at sea to get there and only 7 hours to see the place and now 2 days on the way back.
There was no storm at the bahamas whatsoever!!
Cabin was unclean, stained sheets, dust ...
MSC Magnífica cruise ship, was excellent experience for me and my family, was the second time for us in the last two months in Magnífica, all the crew members have a great customer service, all the bartenders take the time for every single person to get the order and the service is very fast., they talk with the customer like a friend. You can feel comfortable and enjoy the experience. The guys in ...
The Magnifica is an older ship, so you cannot compare it to a newer ship like the Meraviglia. It is also a much smaller ship. The food was pretty good compared to the last time that I sailed on her. The only specialty restaurant serves Japanese food.
The entertainment was excellent for the.most part. The White Night party is in two phases. The first part is a Latin dance party. This is ...
This cruise is not for children's. Customer service is so bad not help at all. I spend a lot money for this cruise for inside cabin it's not worth it. I spoke to few people in the they all less money for balcony. When the price went down I call the customer service few time they didn't help Me at all. And also I email them no reply at all. All 4 nights I couldn't sleep because people are making ...
First time on MSC and first time to do a short 5-day cruise. I researched MSC quite a bit before booking and it did help set my expectations so I was mostly pleased with the cruise.
Embarkation at Port of Miami was a breeze - bags were dropped in my cabin (by me - my carry-on, not checked luggage) before my scheduled boarding time!
Cabin was clean, only complaint was the timing of balcony ...
My wife and I took the 3 day cruise with our 6 1/2 year old granddaughter. We had sailed MSC before and were never happy with the overall cruise. The reason we did this again was because we wanted a pre school trip for our granddaughter and nothing else was available out of Miami. A majority of the staff did not understand or speak English, which was ok since I would estimate 80% of the ...