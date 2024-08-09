Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Magnifica

My wife and I took the 3 day cruise with our 6 1/2 year old granddaughter. We had sailed MSC before and were never happy with the overall cruise. The reason we did this again was because we wanted a pre school trip for our granddaughter and nothing else was available out of Miami. A majority of the staff did not understand or speak English, which was ok since I would estimate 80% of the ...