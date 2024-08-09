Our waiters at the restaurant.
Photo Credit: ERojas
Photo Credit: ERojas
Photo Credit: ERojas
Photo Credit: ERojas
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
432 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
MSC MAGNIFICA needs lots of work!
"Boarding & de embarkation was good and easy I’ll also not the MSC app is horrible.I’ll note we meet others on the trip that have traveled MSC before & they said normally the buffet food is better - but reading reviews for other MSC ships, I have my reservations (check out reviews for MSC Seaside)...."Read More
richwtc avatar

richwtc

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 432 MSC Magnifica Cruise Reviews

Nice ship with good lay-out

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
Dutch-cruisefan
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I always read negative comments. And yes those are peoples experiences, but not mine. It was my second time sailing with MSC. I previously sailed on the flagship (in the time of writing this) the World Europa. And later the Odyssey of the Seas of RCI. So I know what I can expect from a cruise. The Magnifica is a nice ship. Not the biggest but also not small. A easy to figure out lay-out. Nice ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Never Again

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
canny
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just got off MSC Magnifica and having poor cruises with them 10 years ago we thought they must have improved from then. How wrong we were! The itinerary was the attraction Miami to the Caribbean islands, Portugal and Spain. But the reality was just the same as before namely poor cold food on cold plates. A complaint made to the F&B and Restaurants manager made some difference but not much. It was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Exceptional experience!!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
ERojas
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first time on the MSC Magnífica was an exceptional experience that exceeded our expectations. From the moment we boarded, we were impressed by the warm, familiar atmosphere created by the staff. Everyone was genuinely attentive, and it was especially nice to see officers involved and friendly, making the entire cruise vibe feel inviting and contagious. Our dining experience was a highlight, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Well done MSC!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
plasticbucket
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Excellent experience! Food was best I have had on a ship. We have to eat gluten free b/c of Celiac disease. The staff took excellent care of us. Never got sick once. The ship was clean, rooms were clean, staff was excellent (with one exception) and destinations were nice. 4 stars because they wouldn't let us change our cruise despite a hurricane that made it rainy everywhere we went, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Stay away!!! A theft

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
N d
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

A total disappointment They wouldn't let us cancel even though hurricane Milton was expected, Than just on board after check in it turned out they changed the destination to the dominican republic, it took us 2 days at sea to get there and only 7 hours to see the place and now 2 days on the way back. There was no storm at the bahamas whatsoever!! Cabin was unclean, stained sheets, dust ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Excelente crucero.

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
yayamiami
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

MSC Magnífica cruise ship, was excellent experience for me and my family, was the second time for us in the last two months in Magnífica, all the crew members have a great customer service, all the bartenders take the time for every single person to get the order and the service is very fast., they talk with the customer like a friend. You can feel comfortable and enjoy the experience. The guys in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Not Bad but Not great

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
BONITAJ
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Magnifica is an older ship, so you cannot compare it to a newer ship like the Meraviglia. It is also a much smaller ship. The food was pretty good compared to the last time that I sailed on her. The only specialty restaurant serves Japanese food. The entertainment was excellent for the.most part. The White Night party is in two phases. The first part is a Latin dance party. This is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Overall I am not happy with this cruise.

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
Vattansaasas
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This cruise is not for children's. Customer service is so bad not help at all. I spend a lot money for this cruise for inside cabin it's not worth it. I spoke to few people in the they all less money for balcony. When the price went down I call the customer service few time they didn't help Me at all. And also I email them no reply at all. All 4 nights I couldn't sleep because people are making ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

1st time MSC - I'd go again

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
Haljo1935
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on MSC and first time to do a short 5-day cruise. I researched MSC quite a bit before booking and it did help set my expectations so I was mostly pleased with the cruise. Embarkation at Port of Miami was a breeze - bags were dropped in my cabin (by me - my carry-on, not checked luggage) before my scheduled boarding time! Cabin was clean, only complaint was the timing of balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with disabled person

NEVER AGAIN

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
Fooled Again
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

My wife and I took the 3 day cruise with our 6 1/2 year old granddaughter. We had sailed MSC before and were never happy with the overall cruise. The reason we did this again was because we wanted a pre school trip for our granddaughter and nothing else was available out of Miami. A majority of the staff did not understand or speak English, which was ok since I would estimate 80% of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Find a MSC Magnifica Cruise from $99

Any Month
Other MSC Ship Cruise Reviews
MSC Seascape Cruise Reviews
MSC Seascape Cruise Reviews
MSC Seaside Cruise Reviews
MSC Grandiosa Cruise Reviews
MSC Meraviglia Cruise Reviews
MSC Euribia Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.