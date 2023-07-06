The decor, depending on the deck, is a muted combination of cream and either red, blue, green or orange,. All cabins have double beds (which can be converted into twins), and two bedside tables -- each with three drawers, a reading light and a master light switch. Two pillows, one soft and the other slightly harder, are provided for each passenger, and further options are available from the cabin steward on request. Other standard amenities in all cabins include a mini-bar, telephone, flat-screen TV (with programmes in different languages, chargeable films and onboard information), hair dryer (annoyingly fixed to a short cord inside the dressing table/desk drawer and fairly low powered, so passengers might want to bring their own), safe, space for suitcases beneath the bed, stool beneath the dressing/table desk, and a small table and chair. The voltage is 110V and 220V with European two-pin sockets and U.S. sockets, so travellers from outside mainland Europe will need to bring adapters. (A point to note is that, in the majority of cabins, there are only two sockets, which sit next to each other on the dressing table/desk -- so it can be tricky charging up multiple devices, especially as the size of some adapters means that only one can be used at a time.)

Cabin lighting is good and there is ample storage, with drawers and shelves in the dressing table/desk unit. Full-length wardrobes have removable coat hangers alongside drawers and open shelving units.

Bathrooms have plenty of shelving for storage, plus cupboards beneath the basin, along with towel rails and two hooks on the back of the door. Shower caps are provided and there are fixed non-branded bottles of shower gel and shampoo -- no conditioner or lotion is provided -- in showers that have clingy curtains. There are two soap dishes in the shower to stow your own toiletries, plus a retractable washing line. A soap dispenser is also located by the basin along with a soap dish, although no bars or soap are provided.

All cabins have stocked mini-bars, which are not included in drinks packages.

Some cabins sleep up to four (or five in suites allocated to Aurea passengers). Note: In some of the outside cabins and inside cabins, the third and fourth beds are either double sofa beds or Pullmans. In common with all lines, some cabins have restricted views, so check the deck plan carefully before booking if you don't want to end up with your view obstructed by a lifeboat.

Interior: The 249 inside cabins are located on Deck 8 and Decks 8 to 12. They range in size from 151 square feet to 226 square feet, with the largest cabins adapted for wheelchair users.

Oceanview: The 173 oceanview cabins measure 183 square feet and have the same interior layout as the balcony staterooms, minus the veranda.

Balcony: Making up the majority of the staterooms, the 785 balcony cabins are divided into six categories. All the standard cabins measure 161 square feet and the disabled cabins are 301 square feet. They are located on Decks 8 through 12, and some are interconnecting. It should be noted that having a door in the wall decreases the soundproofing considerably, so it's not so good if you are next door to complete strangers. Light sleepers might want to take ear plugs. Balconies range in size from 43 to 86 square feet and are furnished with two rattan chairs and a table large enough for a room service meal. There are six Juliet Balcony cabins on Deck 12 with floor-to-ceiling windows that open over a railing (i.e. passengers can lean out, rather than step out).

Suite: The 44 deluxe balcony suites measure 355 square feet, or 452 square feet for the adapted staterooms. They are located at the front of the ship on Decks 13 and 14, and two (15007 and 15008) are forward facing. The bathrooms have a combined tub and shower, again with large fixed dispensers rather than the individual products you might expect to find in suites (MSC says this is down to the line's green commitments). The living area has a large flat-screen TV mounted on the wall plus two desk/vanity units. The balconies have three chairs, a table and a lounger.

The eight family suites measure 291 square feet and are situated on Decks 9 through 12 at the front of the ship. They are nicely arranged with a door in the middle of the room and the cabin effectively divided in two by a partition, allowing some privacy for both adults and children. The fold-down sofa in the living area is large enough to sleep two kids and the balconies are a bit bigger as these staterooms occupy corner positions. However, the bathroom only has a shower.