Entertainment & Activities

Theatre

The Royal Theatre is a raked split-level venue located at the front of the ship on Decks 6 and 7, which can seat 850 passengers in the lower auditorium and 292 on the upper level. It's an impressive looking venue, with a myriad of lights twinkling in the walls and ceiling before the house lights go down for the show. The majority of seats provide an unobstructed view of the stage. Due to the broad mix of international passengers, the shows are mostly variations on a theme of song and dance routines, along with some exciting acrobatics to liven things up. Anyone craving the dazzling West End-style and high-tech performances of other lines will be disappointed, but the shows are easy on the eye and will appeal to anyone who likes old-style traditional revue-style shows and speciality acts. Youngsters who have enrolled in the kids' programme get their chance to appear in the limelight before one of the nightly shows, and members of the crew also take to the stage in an innovative finale after one of the performances. Most notably, and in keeping with its Italian heritage, MSC is the only cruise line to feature live opera performances. On our cruise this was a potted and suitably fiery version of "Carmen" starring an accomplished soprano, tenor and flamenco dancer alongside the resident onboard entertainers.

Shows generally last 45 minutes and are performed twice a day -- usually at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. to accommodate passengers on both dinner sittings.

There is no bar service in the Royal Theatre and, officially, passengers are not meant to take drinks inside. However, the closest bar is the Tiger Bar located next to the entrance to the theatre on Deck 6, and plenty of theatregoers wander in with drinks while crew members turn a blind eye.

Daily Fun

From the "muscular awaking" class at 9 a.m. there is never a shortage of things to do onboard, and the daily programme, left in the cabin each night, lists a host of free daily activities. Typical events include dance lessons (usually several per day) led by the onboard dance duo, aerobics, trivia quizzes, napkin folding and cookery demonstrations, arts and crafts such as making paper flowers, meetings for card players, pool parties, karaoke, a talent night and various light-hearted challenges with members of the entertainment team.

There is a small Virtual World video games arcade, at extra charge, on Deck 14 in a space that also includes the 4D cinema (where the seats move and viewers experience effects such as blasts of air). Passengers can choose from a selection of around six films, including some suitable for younger children. Virtual World packages are available and cover unlimited use of the 4D cinema, bowling and billiard games. The two lane bowling alley can be found in the T32 disco on Deck 14, which is open during the day. Live sports are screened in the L'Olimpiade Sports Bar.

On Deck 7 the slot machines in the Atlantic City casino are generally open from 10 a.m., and the gaming tables open at 2 p.m.

On port days Magnifica offers a wide variety of shore excursions, as well as customised and exclusive tours. Parents going on trips can leave children between the ages of 3 and 11 in the kids' club.

Enrichment activities are pretty limited, mostly comprising a daily port talk and information shown on the interactive TV in cabins.

At Night

The fun continues after sunset with activities including more dance lessons, karaoke, talent contests, big-screen sports coverage and themed parties, such as a white night. There is excellent live music throughout the ship. In the atrium you can find solo pianists on the grand piano and classical trios, along with acoustic duos, singers and bands in the various bars. The L'Ametista Lounge hosts evening dance classes and music for dancing, and members of the entertainment team will ask members of the audience to dance, which is great for any solo travellers or passengers with partners that have two left feet. There are also visiting acts, including some geared to a British clientele. On our sailing this was comedian and singer Paul Fredericks. Atlantic City casino is open from 7:30 p.m. until late, and night owls can also head to the T32 disco where the resident DJ aims to get everyone on the dance floor from 11:30 p.m. through to the early hours.

MSC Magnifica Bars and Lounges

For a ship of its size, Magnifica has an extensive and diverse range of bars and lounges --14 in total -- and a mix of indoor and outdoor venues. An extensive and reasonably priced drinks menu of cocktails (around 7 euros), mixed drinks (from 6.50 euros), wines (from 4.40 euros a glass), beer (from 2.95 euros), non-alcoholic mocktails and kids' cocktails (4.50 euros), soft drinks (from 2.50 euros) and coffee (from 1.50 euros to 5.70 euros for specialities such as Irish coffee) is available in each bar and prices are the same throughout the ship, with the exception of the special mixologist cocktails in the Topazio Bar. Brits used to buying drinks at the bar might find themselves standing there for a long time as -- in the larger bars in particular -- it is the norm for orders to be taken by waitresses who circulate between the tables and quickly spot who needs to be served, rather than the bar tenders who are busy making up the orders.

MSC offers a variety of money-saving drinks packages ranging from drinks with meals, priced at 16.50 euros per day for adults and 9 euros for children, to an all-inclusive deluxe package covering all drinks which costs 50 euros per day for adults and 21 euros for children. There are also packages covering specific drinks, such as 15 coffees for 26 euros, 14 beers for 59 euros, 14 soft drinks or juices for 34 euros, and 14 large bottles of water for 27 euros.

Le Gocce Bar (Deck 5): Serving early morning coffee through to post-dinner drinks, this bar is situated in a busy location at either side of the atrium. It's well positioned for an aperitif before going into the L'Edera restaurant, watching evening entertainers, including classical musicians and the pianist tickling the ivories on the grand piano, or simply sitting and indulging in a spot of people watching. Open from 6:30 a.m. to 11.30 p.m.

Purple Bar (Deck 6): Situated outside one of the entrances to the Quattro Venti restaurant, this small bar is primarily used by passengers waiting to go into the first or second dinner sitting, or for post-dinner drinks, and can accommodate around 45 people. Open from 5:15 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Ruby Bar (Deck 6): The twin bar to the Purple Bar is situated at the other entrance to Quattro Venti restaurant. Open from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Topazio Bar (Deck 6): Situated midship, this is an intimate bar with deep seats and an Art Deco decor. It has a small stage with a grand piano, and a dance floor, and has the feel of a jazz club and music bar with assorted live acts from 6 p.m. For those looking for a change from their regular tipple it also has an interesting mixology bar menu featuring ''molecular ", "smoked" and crafted premium cocktails priced at 8 euros. Open 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tiger Bar (Deck 6): Seating more than 400, this is the ship's largest bar and is situated next door to the Topazio Bar and the Royal Theatre, which means it becomes something of a busy thoroughfare when passengers go to and from the shows. As the name implies, it is decked out in animal print and tiger murals, and it is the most opulent bar on the vessel, with a grand, sweeping staircase leading down from the casino. It also has a stage and a dance floor, and is used for themed parties such as the white night. Open 8 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

L'Ametista Lounge (Deck 7): The main entertainment lounge is L'Ametista, situated at the aft of the ship and seating 330. Open: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

L'Olimpiade Sporting Bar (Deck 7): This bar is one of the most popular on the ship and is a really unique spot that has the feel of a bar on dry land as it is divided into different areas and also has a pool table. Original sporting memorabilia lines the walls and is displayed in glass cabinets, and there is a choice of seating including cosy booths and high stools. It features an extensive menu of familiar and craft beers, and for passengers that can't make up their minds there is a "metre of beer" for 22 euros (which comprises ten craft beers of your choice). As the name suggests, it is used to screen football games and live sport, and the audience can get very vocal. Open 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cuba Lounge (Deck 7): This smoking lounge serves drinks from noon to 1 a.m. and is open throughout the day for passengers who want to smoke indoors. With its studded leather chairs that seat 32, dark maroon decor and small bar with a fine selection of whiskies, it has the atmosphere of an old-fashioned gentlemen's club. A wide range of cigars and cigarettes are available to buy.

Casino Bar (Deck 7): The ship's second indoor location where smoking is allowed (technically only for people playing in the casino), the bar in the Atlantic City casino is open from 10 a.m. until late.

Aurea Spa Bar (Deck 13): This peaceful lounge is part of the spa complex and can be used by all passengers. It serves protein shakes, smoothies and healthy drinks that are linked to colours, such as yellow for healthy skin, purple for deep cleansing and green for relaxation. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

La Barchetta Bar (Deck 13): Serving the covered pool area, this bar is open for coffee from 7 a.m. and serves drinks until midnight.

La Conchiglia Bar (Deck 13): Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, this bar serves the outside La Grotta Azzurra pool. There is also a small separate bar selling the popular Italian cocktail Aperol Spritz.

T32 Disco (Deck 14): The bar in the nightclub is open from 11:30 p.m. until the early hours.

Il Bar del Sole (Deck 16): For passengers who pay to get into the Top 16 sun deck, the bar is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (weather permitting).

MSC Magnifica Outside Recreation

Pools

The two main pools are both on Deck 14, where the covered La Grotto Azzurra pool leads to the Le Grand Bleu pool area, which is the main outdoor hub. The covered pool, which has two hot tubs, is the quieter of the two. It is surrounded by tables, chairs and loungers, with more chairs and tables on the mezzanine overlooking the pool. On sunny days Le Grand Bleu gets very busy and is a very lively area with piped music playing throughout the day and night, along with live music events such as themed pool parties, which take place on a large open deck area in front of the stage. The attractive mosaic-tiled pool has three whirlpools and is surrounded by decking. The area nearest to the pool boasts plenty of loungers, and tables and chairs are situated under covered areas at both sides of the ship (including a smoking area).

Pools and whirlpools are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Recreation

There are shuffleboard areas on Decks 14 and 15, plus a tennis and outdoor sports court on Deck 16, which is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sports shoes must be worn.

Sun Decks

Away from the lounging areas around the pools is the quiet haven Top 16, which, as the name implies, is situated overlooking the bow at the top of the ship on Deck 16. This private sun spot, with a bar, two splash pools and showers, is a for-fee area (free to Aurea passengers) that is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Rattan loungers and cabanas cost 30 euros for the day or 15 euros for the afternoon (from 3 p.m.), with reduced rates available for the entire cruise. Standard sunbeds are priced at 10 euros per day or 5 euros per afternoon, and again can be rented for the cruise. On port days two sunbeds are available for the price of one.

Loungers, available for everyone to use, are also set out on Deck 14, including the area that circles Le Grand Bleu pool and beyond. The further you are from the pool the quieter it is, particularly towards the back of the ship, which is a pleasant place to read and snooze in relative peace. In common with many cruise ships, "chair hogs" can be an issue on sunny days. MSC states that towels and objects left unattended on loungers for more than 30 minutes "may" be removed and taken to the reception. At best this is something of a deterrent.

MSC Magnifica Services

Two large 24-hour reception and guest services' desks are located midship on Deck 5. Immediately above the reception area on Deck 6 is the excursion office, and further along on the same deck is a meeting room with fixed seating for up to 24. There is a second room, without fixed seating, which can also be used for private meetings and small receptions. Also on Deck 6 is the shopping area. This includes a mini mall selling everyday essentials along with boutiques selling clothes, bags, jewellery, perfumes, accessories, souvenirs and MSC logowear.

On Deck 7 is the large walk-through photo gallery (which also sells cameras and photographic equipment), a future cruise desk, and the Cyber Cafe, which is open 24 hours a day and has eight terminals available for passengers to use. On the same deck is the library (also open 24 hours), which, as expected, is a very quiet and peaceful spot, with deep padded chairs and a restful green decor. Novels and non-fiction books are available in multiple languages and can be freely borrowed by passengers for the duration of the cruise. Crossword and Sudoku puzzles are available from the desk in the library. Next door to the library is a card room with six tables and walls decorated with giant playing card suits, which is a fun touch.

There is Wi-Fi throughout the ship, and there was good connectivity throughout our cruise. Unlike some cruise lines that charge by the minute, MSC offers three different packages based on individual requirements, which is infinitely better than seeing precious minutes tick away when service is slow or patchy. The Chat & Social Apps package costs 39.90 euros for one device, with a data limit of 2GB. It is suitable for social media and apps, but does not support audio calls, video and web surfing. The Standard Internet package, with access for up to two devices and a data limit of 3.5GB, is priced at 84.90 euros and is suitable for social networks, chat apps, email and web browsing. The Premium Internet package is priced at 129.90 euros for up to four devices and a data limit of 7GB, and provides full internet access including audio and video streaming. The amount of data used is shown at every log in.

There is no guest launderette onboard, but a very efficient next day or express (same day for a 50 percent surcharge) dry cleaning and laundry service is available, along with an ironing only service. Dry cleaning ranges from 3.50 euros per item of underwear to 20 euros for a man's suit, and laundry ranges from 1.70 euros for a handkerchief and 2.50 euros for underwear to 13 euros for an evening dress. A new laundry package is also available priced at 30 euros for up to 20 items per cabin, per cruise, or 50 euros for up to 40 items. A special laundry service is also available for baby clothing (see MSC Magnifica for Families).

The ship has an onboard medical centre on Deck 5, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Charges apply. Out of hours it is also available for emergencies.