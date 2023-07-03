The destinations were fabulous, the wait staff and room attendants were excellent and we were happy with our cabin. That's where the happiness ends. Not that the ship was bad, but it was showing its age having last been refurbished 10 years ago. There was a lack of varied dining offerings and the food in the main eateries was consistently mediocre. Guest Services frequently gave out incorrect ...
My Western Mediterranean cruise in November from Rome to Rome on the MSC Lirica was one of the most enjoyable of my many years in cruising (I have taken almost 70 cruises, on all the major cruise lines from Carnival to Silversea).
The MSC Lirica is an older (2003) medium-sized (2k passengers) ship that has been beautifully refurbished and is well-maintained. It does not have all the options ...
I don't recommand this ship. It is a old ship. I suggest MSC to refurbish this ship. My room had a green carpet.... I saw people working to repare some dome during the cruise. On my deck, some place smell bad. Cabin need improvement.
Food was not as expect for cruise. I went on cruise with MSC in Caribean in Sept and August, the food was amazing. They cut the budget for the food. No steak in ...
Let me start with a few positives here because while I will never book MSC again, the food entertainment spa and gym facility were great.
However from pre-boarding to present day, I’ve had to work extra hard to have my personal experience onboard even semi-enjoyable.
The MSC app did not work ahead of the cruise. I did not receive proper boarding papers and embarking was that much more ...
I chose MSC Lirica due to the ports we’d embark at. I have not been on a cruise and after my experience through this cruise line, I am completely convinced I will never go on a cruise again if this is how they function.
Boarding and embarkation- most of the ports we stopped at we had to obtain tender boat tickets to get to the actual location. This means that if you do not get an excursion you ...
We recently took a cruise on the MSC Lirica from May 18th to May 25th, 2024, and unfortunately, it fell short of expectations on many levels. Here's a breakdown of our experience:
Major Issues:
Noisy Balcony Room: We paid extra for a balcony room, only to discover it was located near a common deck with loud parties at night. This significantly disrupted sleep for our entire family.
Missed ...
We choose this cruise to change our ideas of a very sad event;
We love cruises and had already sailed on 3 cruises with Costa.
We wanted to start from Venice and to discover Dubrovnik and Kotor.
Too much remarks and findings to write them all :
- 1 port Zakynthos cancelled due to bad weather and replaced by Bari : no problem for us but the excursions of Bari were advanced without ...
The ship was decorated well and largely clean and comfortable.
There was little reprieve from the noise of people (there were lots of groups talking loud languages), not as much space as other cruise liners we've been on, the entertainment was loud, there was music in almost every space we went in. We often retreated to our cabin for some peace, our teenager son often in there as the teen club ...
My family has taken about 20 plus cruises and MSC did a fairly great job in meeting our expectations. This was our first MSC cruise. I would say the highlight of this cruise was definitely the entertainment! the shows each night were elite! the dancers were exceptional. the pianist Antonio at the L’Atmosphere lounge was extremely talented. We ended up there every night. Edwin the waiter in the ...
The cruise ship is old and kinda dirty. The shore excursions were disorganized (the tenderboats were in late, you have to wait for the buses in 40°C no shade for sure). The staff at the pool bar didn't want to work, often just looked away, to avoid eyecontact, it was on their face that they HATE their job and hate the guests. The food selection is poor, especially at dinner (only vegetables? ...