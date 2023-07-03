Photo Credit: jonruth
Avoid MSC Lyrica

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
FRJ
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The destinations were fabulous, the wait staff and room attendants were excellent and we were happy with our cabin. That's where the happiness ends. Not that the ship was bad, but it was showing its age having last been refurbished 10 years ago. There was a lack of varied dining offerings and the food in the main eateries was consistently mediocre. Guest Services frequently gave out incorrect ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

A Wonderful Surprise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
Iowa cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My Western Mediterranean cruise in November from Rome to Rome on the MSC Lirica was one of the most enjoyable of my many years in cruising (I have taken almost 70 cruises, on all the major cruise lines from Carnival to Silversea). The MSC Lirica is an older (2003) medium-sized (2k passengers) ship that has been beautifully refurbished and is well-maintained. It does not have all the options ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

CEO MSC can u see your ship Lirica is in bad shap.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
Lucy M.
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I don't recommand this ship. It is a old ship. I suggest MSC to refurbish this ship. My room had a green carpet.... I saw people working to repare some dome during the cruise. On my deck, some place smell bad. Cabin need improvement. Food was not as expect for cruise. I went on cruise with MSC in Caribean in Sept and August, the food was amazing. They cut the budget for the food. No steak in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Adjust Expectations!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
Cruisin Mama40
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me start with a few positives here because while I will never book MSC again, the food entertainment spa and gym facility were great. However from pre-boarding to present day, I’ve had to work extra hard to have my personal experience onboard even semi-enjoyable. The MSC app did not work ahead of the cruise. I did not receive proper boarding papers and embarking was that much more ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

First and last cruise I will be taking

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
Kayort
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I chose MSC Lirica due to the ports we’d embark at. I have not been on a cruise and after my experience through this cruise line, I am completely convinced I will never go on a cruise again if this is how they function. Boarding and embarkation- most of the ports we stopped at we had to obtain tender boat tickets to get to the actual location. This means that if you do not get an excursion you ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

MSC Lirica Cruise Review: Disappointed and Disrupt

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
Angel_5923843
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We recently took a cruise on the MSC Lirica from May 18th to May 25th, 2024, and unfortunately, it fell short of expectations on many levels. Here's a breakdown of our experience: Major Issues: Noisy Balcony Room: We paid extra for a balcony room, only to discover it was located near a common deck with loud parties at night. This significantly disrupted sleep for our entire family. Missed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

End of med season -- the reason for poor service ?

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
Edouard001
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We choose this cruise to change our ideas of a very sad event; We love cruises and had already sailed on 3 cruises with Costa. We wanted to start from Venice and to discover Dubrovnik and Kotor. Too much remarks and findings to write them all : - 1 port Zakynthos cancelled due to bad weather and replaced by Bari : no problem for us but the excursions of Bari were advanced without ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

Nice but noisy!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
Booingsheep
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship was decorated well and largely clean and comfortable. There was little reprieve from the noise of people (there were lots of groups talking loud languages), not as much space as other cruise liners we've been on, the entertainment was loud, there was music in almost every space we went in. We often retreated to our cabin for some peace, our teenager son often in there as the teen club ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

MSC in a nutshell

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
missellen24
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

My family has taken about 20 plus cruises and MSC did a fairly great job in meeting our expectations. This was our first MSC cruise. I would say the highlight of this cruise was definitely the entertainment! the shows each night were elite! the dancers were exceptional. the pianist Antonio at the L’Atmosphere lounge was extremely talented. We ended up there every night. Edwin the waiter in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

disappointment

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Lirica

User Avatar
Noname2023
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

The cruise ship is old and kinda dirty. The shore excursions were disorganized (the tenderboats were in late, you have to wait for the buses in 40°C no shade for sure). The staff at the pool bar didn't want to work, often just looked away, to avoid eyecontact, it was on their face that they HATE their job and hate the guests. The food selection is poor, especially at dinner (only vegetables? ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite Aurea

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

