MSC Lirica Cabins

3.0 / 5.0
225 reviews
Editor Rating
3.0
Average
Cabins

The most interesting detail about the passenger cabins on Lirica is that all are located above the ship's mid-level public rooms. Otherwise, they are average in size and contain no major surprises, decor- or layout-wise.

Of the 780 cabins, 64 percent offer outside views, but only 132 have balconies. All balcony cabins are actually mini-suites. Every cabin is equipped with a safe, a television (there are no interactive features) and a fridge. The mini-suites have larger bathrooms with a bathtub. One down-note: we were rather appalled at how badly-soundproofed cabins are (perhaps our neighbors were unusually rambunctious, but still...).

