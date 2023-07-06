There is a lot of entertainment available during the evenings, and it is mainly tailored for the multi-lingual European tastes (except in the Caribbean, where North Americans are more catered to). The main stage is the Broadway Theatre, which normally has two seatings (both rather late); at 9:15 and 10:45 p.m. The show lounge itself, two decks high, is rather cramped with its theatre-style seating.
The ship offers a great selection of music: from slow tunes in Beverly Hills Bar to Latin dance music in the Lirica Lounge to piano faves in L'Atmosphere (it's popular, so come early as this place fills quickly). You can sample faster dance music with a live band in Le Cabaret Lounge and disco music nightly in the Blue Disco Club.
The ship also offers, daytime, "crazy" contests (men's sexy legs and such) as well as enrichment classes in Italian cooking and language.
MSC Lirica offers a great selection of public rooms and lounges with different design and entertainment. Most of them are located on decks 5 and 6 (graciously connected by a marble staircase), although there is a large "secondary" lounge on deck 7 and a huge disco surrounded by glass walls on deck 12. The high number of public rooms helps to keep passengers spread throughout the ship. All in all, Lirica offers eight different bars/lounges.
My favorite spot was the expansive Lord Nelson Pub, which is a quiet place to enjoy a beer or a pre-dinner drink. Although located in the path of the show lounge, the bar did not tend to attract much clientele - perhaps because there was no live music. This made it a great place for quiet conversation or reading.
Another interesting area is Beverly Hills Bar and Rodeo Drive shops on deck 5, just before the entrance to the dining room. Fitted out with a lot of marble and shining brass, this is a favorite spot for pre- and post-dinner drinks, and an excellent place to dance with the tunes of slow music. Occasionally, you can listen here also to classical music as well.
On the starboard side it is flanked by a group of duty-free shops, which offer souvenirs and luxury items.
There is also an Internet cafe with 10 stations. The charge for using the Internet is 4.90 pounds for the first 10 minutes, then 24.90 pounds per hour thereafter.
The Lirica Health Center is located on deck 11, and offers truly magnificent views to three sides through the floor-to-ceiling windows - along with the usual workout equipment. The spa is operated by an Italian spa company and offers traditional treatments, such as facials and massages.
In the main pool area on deck 11, there are two swimming pools and two whirlpools. The pool area is surrounded by open deck space and lounge chairs. More space and lounge chairs can be found on deck 13, which is protected from the winds by windscreens. As a European ship, topless sunbathing for ladies is accepted in secluded areas.
The cruise line actively invites families, particularly in the Mediterranean, where about 75 percent of their voyages promote a kids-sail-free special. There is a children's facility, geared from ages 3 - 17, on deck 11. The ship will staff up if enough children sign up, but it must be noted that one challenge is the multi-lingual nature of MSC's audience (and so there are kids speaking all ranges of languages). There's a 24-hour video arcade.
Organized children's activities are less likely on Caribbean sailings because these itineraries are generally longer and more exotic than the usual.
* May require additional fees