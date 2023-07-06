  • Write a Review
MSC Lirica Review

3.0 / 5.0
225 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
3.0
Average
Overall

The 1,976-passenger MSC Lirica is one of four medium-sized Mistral-class ships, dating from 2003.

MSC spent more than $200 million on Lirica and the rest of the Mistral class during a two-year refurbishment program in 2014–2015 that saw a nearly 80-foot-long section sandwiched into the middle of each ship. The "stretching" procedure added nearly 200 more cabins -- 94 of which have balconies. During the refurbishment, the line also took the chance to update the spa and childcare facilities, as well as to add an interactive water feature called the Spray Park to the top deck.

The sleek and traditional looking MSC Lirica is tastefully designed and decorated with Italian flair. Forget about Costa-style neon, however; the ship's famed Italian architect Giuseppe de Jorio is known for creating more traditional, as opposed to flashy decor, relying on marble and brass. Most of the public rooms are small and intimate.

During the summer season MSC Lirica entertains mainly Europeans with multiple languages used onboard, so prepare to learn some Italian, German, French and Spanish if you want to communicate with your fellow passengers.

In winter, the ship is based out of Rio, offering four-night sailings to Uruguay. MSC Cruises says that around half of its crew is Italian, while the rest of the hotel crew comes from Eastern European countries and a few from the Far East.

MSC Lirica will homeport in Shanghai from May 1, 2016, initially for two years.

About

Passengers: 1976
Crew: 671
Passenger to Crew: 2.94:1
Launched: 2003
Shore Excursions: 369

Sails To

Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, South America

Sails From

Bari, Venice, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona, Santos (Sao Paulo), Marseille, Genoa, Ancona, Buenos Aires, Madeira (Funchal), Funchal

Fellow Passengers

During the summer time most of the passengers are Europeans, mainly from Italian-, French-, Spanish-, and German-speaking countries, but the cruise line carries guests also from English-speaking nations, such as the U.K., USA, and Australia. Europeans tend to smoke more, even in the no-smoking areas. Dining rooms are off limits to smoking.

MSC Lirica Dress Code

On a seven-night cruise, there are two formal nights (though many ignored the dress suggestion and some people even wore jeans to the dining room). Otherwise, dress is casual.

More about MSC Lirica

Where does MSC Lirica sail from?

MSC Lirica departs from Bari, Venice, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona, Santos (Sao Paulo), Marseille, Genoa, Ancona, Buenos Aires, Madeira (Funchal), and Funchal

Where does MSC Lirica sail to?

MSC Lirica cruises to Bari, Katakolon (Olympia), Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Venice, Split, Kotor, Rome (Civitavecchia), Genoa, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Zakynthos, Rio de Janeiro, Tenerife, Seville, Barcelona, Malaga, Madeira (Funchal), La Palma, Santos (Sao Paulo), Taormina (Messina), Marseille, Rhodes, Limassol, Cairo (Port Said), Alexandria, Mykonos, Ancona, Buenos Aires, and Punta del Este

How much does it cost to go on MSC Lirica?

Cruises on MSC Lirica start from $259 per person.
MSC Lirica Cruiser Reviews

Mediocre experience

The restaurant for dinner was ok, but didn't offer any great surprises.The service was ok, but regularly we ran into things like the juice was finished, or there was no more ice, etc.Read More
jonruth

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Thanks MSC for proving to be nothing but an uncaring money grabber

After an awesome 6 days Rome/Venice stay, downer came with the horrible MSC Lirica experience.Read More
Margaret T.

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We had a wonderful time!

Our embarkation on to the Lirica was smooth and easy and our rooms were ready when we arrived with our cards ready for our use.Read More
allison1952

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Worked hard to please

We would travel with MSC again, next time we would be better prepared for the cruise boresRead More
Blacktrigeek

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

