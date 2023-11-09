Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Fantasia

We went on this as a family cruise. all adults It was the worst cruise that I have ever been on and I have been on a few. The people were not nice. The bartenders were not nice no one hardly ever smiled. The food was awful.., not a lot of entertainment, I will never cruise on MSC again , it’s not often that you can just go to Europe. We thought we were going to have a great time and no one on the ...