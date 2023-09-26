MSC Euribia offers a mix of free and specialty dining throughout the ship, with five main dining rooms and three specialty venues. Yacht Club passengers have their own dining room as well as an exclusive buffet.

Room service is available for a fee – the upcharge pizza is worth the price, as it’s the best pizza onboard. (Yacht Club guests don’t pay a room service fee.)

Most of the specialty dining are priced a la carte, though you can buy an “experience” that gives you multiple courses. Be aware, you won’t have the full selection of the menu – some items aren’t included in the experience. Instead, you’ll have the option of having that item at half price. (We didn’t think this was a particularly good deal, as prices could quickly escalate dining this way.)

Packages for the specialty restaurants are available for purchase before you sail or once onboard. These will save you money if you elect to purchase the experience from the menu. Reservations are required for all specialty restaurants.

Free Restaurants on MSC Euribia

The included food on MSC Euribia is generally good, with flashes of great – specifically around pasta dishes, fresh bread and cheese. Included selections are limited to the main dining rooms and the ship’s Marketplace Buffet. If you want other options, you’ll pay for it.

Rather than having one main dining room, MSC Euribia has five smaller dining rooms, all located on decks 5, 6 and 7. Names are different for each, but they all offer the same food, with menus that change each night. They are open for different hours and to different guests – you’re assigned dining is printed on your keycard. Some of the restaurants are open for dinner only, others for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Check your daily planner to determine which restaurant is open if you’d like to have a sit-down meal for breakfast or lunch.

Breakfast offers a wide variety of international options, from pastries and fresh-baked bread to eggs and omelets, grilled vegetables, French toast and waffles. Because MSC’s passenger base tends to be more international, you’ll find selections that tend to appeal to European guests as well, such as cold cuts and cheese, full English and smoked or pickled fish.

Lunch is offered in only one restaurant. Items for lunch include a selection of soups and salads, sandwiches and wraps, grilled fish or chicken, pasta and dessert.

Dinner is a grander affair, with a multicourse meal served by polite and mostly efficient waitstaff. Options run the gamut, from soups and salads to spring rolls and cheese tarts. Pasta is freshmade and offered at every meal; the “pasta of the day” changes each night. Seafood, chicken, pork and beef dishes also are common options. Desserts might include items such as ice cream, tortes, crème brulee and cheesecake.

Aurora Boreale/Aurora Borealis

The twin restaurants are located on Deck 6 right across from each other. Combined, this duo represent the largest of the ships dining rooms, seating just over 900 guests. On our sailing, both restaurants were open for breakfast, while Aurora Boreale was the only restaurant open for breakfast.

Green Orchid

One of the ships main dining restaurants, this venue is located on Deck 5. It accommodates just under 600 guests.

Colorado River

Perhaps the loveliest space onboard thanks to its Deck 6 aft location and abundant natural light, this main dining room seats just over 700.

Il Campo Restaurant

This main dining room option is available only to Grand Suite Aurea guests. Located on Deck 7, it feels like a special venue, overlooking the ship’s grand promenade.

Marketplace Buffet

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the buffet is located on Deck 15. The space is large, and stations are set up to move guests through more efficiently. The port and starboard sides have identical offerings when both sides are open.

At breakfast, eggs, bacon, croissants, waffles and much more are available. This tends to be the busiest time for the buffet venue, with crowds gathered around each station, making it difficult to walk through or find a table. If you go right when it opens, you’ll have a better chance of avoiding the crowds.

Lunch is salads, pizza, a carving station and international options, like Indian food. Try the mozzarella cheese, which is freshmade onboard – you can watch chefs prepare the cheese in a space at the front of restaurant.

Dinner is usually a quieter affair, as many guests elect to go to the main dining rooms or specialty restaurants. If you go, you’ll likely not have to wait to dive into food like grilled fish, pork loin, pasta and pizza. We love the service buttons on the tables: Press it, and a waiter will be alerted to come offer you drinks. Desserts are available here, like mousses and cakes, but strangely, no ice cream. In fact, you can’t get included ice cream outside of the main dining rooms. Soft serve is available on the pool deck, but there is a fee.

Atmosphere Bar South

Located on the pool deck (Deck 15), this restaurant serves pizza and burgers and the like. When the weather is cold or rainy, it isn’t open.

Carousel Lounge

A snack bar more than an actual restaurant, Carousel Lounge serves light bites until early evening. (Think pastries, muffins and finger sandwiches.) It’s a nice option when the crowds have hit the buffet.

Yacht Club Restaurant

Open only to Yacht Club guests, the Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The breakfast menu is the same each day, while the lunch and dinner menus rotate. Service here is exceptional, as is the food, which is a step up from what you might get in the other main dining venues onboard. Several times during your cruise, an a la minute pasta station is set up, and garlic wafts pleasantly through the restaurant.

Yacht Club Grill and Bar

The buffet option for Yacht Club Passengers, the Grill is open for breakfast and lunch, weather permitting.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on MSC Euribia

Hola! Tacos & Cantina Tacos, $-$$

Open for lunch and dinner, Hola! offers tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos, tamales and the like. Items can be purchased a la carte or for an extremely reasonable all-you-can-eat fee. We loved the salsa selection, which ranged from very mild to mildly hot, and enjoyed the tacos.

Kaito Teppanyaki, $$$

A traditional teppanyaki, which combines an entertaining chef with made-to-order hibachi food, Kaito Teppanyaki is fun for all ages. Yes, it’s a little bit hokey, but that’s what makes the experience a blast. Chefs flip food into the mouths of eager diners, tell terrible jokes and sing, all while whipping up some pretty excellent food. You will not leave hungry. The experience is only open for dinner.

Kaito Sushi and Robatayaki, $$$-$$$$

New to MSC is the concept of a robatayaki. This meal combines sushi with small portions of multiple courses, offering items like buns, skewers of vegetables, gyoza and more. It’s a really great option for introverts who want to skip the show of teppanyaki.

The food is solid, but we felt underwhelmed by what was actually offered on the experience menu. More items were not included than were included, and we were disappointed by the way this limited the selection. Our advice: If you go, order a la carte and craft your own menu rather than opting for the experience. It might cost a bit more, but you won’t feel your choices are limited.

Kaito Sushi, $-$$$$

For sushi – really good, fresh sushi – diners can sit at tables or at a sushi bar overlooking the promenade. Rolls range from traditional and simple to brilliantly modern. We didn’t eat a roll we didn’t like.

Le Grill, $$$-$$$$

The ship’s tiny steakhouse offers an intimate venue that feels like a space far away from the hustle and bustle. We loved the space and the combination French/steakhouse that felt cozy and inviting.

Le Grill replaces Butcher’s Cut, the more traditional steakhouse you’ll find on other MSC ships. The experience offers a starter or soup, a main course, side and dessert. We enjoyed the beet salad and a perfectly prepared fillet, along with the truffle mashed potatoes.

If you love a finer cut of meat, consider ordering a la carte, as several cuts aren’t covered under the experience (the tomahawk or fillet mignon, for example). Service here was a highlight, with our waiter offering us excellent suggestions.

Vegetarians or those who don’t eat red meat should skip Le Grill.

Jean-Philippe Crepes & Gelato, $

Located on the promenade on Deck 6, Jean-Philippe offers and excellent selection of crepes and gelato. You could go back several times a day and still never work through the full range in a week.

Atmosphere Ice Cream Bar, $

Soft-serve ice cream, served poolside.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on MSC Euribia

For a small upcharge, you get fun, casual food and great service at Hola! Tacos. We could have stuck with just the tacos and salsas and been happy. If you’re looking for a date-night option, Le Grill is your spot. The food is really good, service is excellent, and the venue has an extensive wine list. For families, splash out for Kaito Teppanyaki. The kids will love the show, the adults will adore the food.

Dietary Restrictions on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia can accommodate any number of dietary restrictions. Vegan and vegetarian selections are marked on menus and on placards in buffet spaces.

MSC Cruises is certified by Bureau Veritas to provide gluten-free menus. Two to four sentences about how the ship handles dietary restrictions.

The ship has a dedicated kitchen onboard, and products are stored in special areas. If you have a food allergy or sensitivity, make sure to include this when you book, and speak with the maitre d once you board the ship.