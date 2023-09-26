MSC Euribia offers a large variety of cabins across multiple categories, and all our comfortably appointed. Because MSC Euribia is a family ship, you’ll find impressive options for traveling with kids, including the ability to connect two or three cabins, staterooms that offer sleeper beds, and bunk beds or pullman beds, which drop from the ceiling and can be put away each day by your room steward.

The ship also offers studio cabins, either interior or with balconies. These cabins are designed for the solo traveler, meaning guests who book these cabins don’t have to pay a single supplement the way they would for larger room.

MSC might be most famous for its Yacht Club, a complex designed to give guests staying there a higher level of service plus a bit of privacy, thanks to a private pool, restaurant and sun deck. All cabins in the Yacht Club are called suites, so technically, we’d classify this as a suite complex. But one of the things we love about the Yacht Club is that it offers interior suites which are roughly the same size as the regular interior cabin, which gives guests looking for a luxe experience a little more budget-friendly option. All Yacht Club cabins come with butler service, which is excellent on MSC Euribia, as well as an included premium drinks package. (Find out more about the perks of staying in the Yacht Club.)

You design your experience on Euribia depending on how you book. MSC offers three packages, starting with the most basic Bella Experience, the mid-level Fantasia Experience and the top-of-the line Aurea Experience. The Bella includes no bells and whistles, just the basic cruise experience. The Fantastica allows for one free cruise change, free breakfast room service and the ability to request your dining time. The Aurea includes those items as well as items like free access to an exclusive solarium, a welcome package that includes chocolate and prosecco, the dine-any-time option, a 10% discount on all spa treatments purchased onboard, priority boarding and free 24/7 room service.

What to Expect in Rooms on MSC Euribia

Each of MSC Euribia’s 2,419 cabins comes with two twin beds that can be combined to create one king bed -- except for interior studio cabins, which have a smaller bed designed for a single cruiser. Cabins also have a vanity area with hair dryer, an armchair or couch, nightstands, wardrobes interactive TV, telephone, safe and mini fridge. Cabins feature U.S. and European outlets and USB ports for charging devices, including bedside charging. It doesn’t offer mini-USB ports.

Cabins on MSC Euribia are start at around 170 square feet, which might feel tight if you’re not a cruiser but actually are on the roomier side for the industry. (Think smaller than an average U.S. hotel room but bigger than a boutique hotel room in a major city.) Studio cabins are closer to 130 square feet, which feels just about right for a single traveler.

Storage space is adequate, with some drawers and a wardrobe for clothing. Nightstands offer additional drawer space. Each room that features a veranda ties temperature control unit to the balcony door – unless it’s closed and locked, the unit won’t operate. Likewise, rooms require your keycard to be inserted into a door-side slot for the power to work.

A surprisingly large percentage of cabins are designated as wheelchair accessible. These cabins cross multiple categories and include wider cabin entrance and bathroom doors, increased clearance around furniture, grab rails in the washrooms and fold-down shower seats.

MSC Euribia rooms fall into only a few categories: inside or interior, outside or ocean view staterooms and balcony cabins. The ship offers a wide array of cabins in each of these categories.

Suites and Balcony Rooms on MSC Euribia

Suites and balcony rooms on MSC Euribia come with the benefit of better views, more space and generally more favorable position on the ship than interior or ocean view staterooms. Obstructed or “partial” view balcony cabins are found on decks 8 and 14, some midship and others forward and aft, where the ship narrows. While less expensive, these balcony rooms will have their views blocked by ships mechanics or items like lifeboats. (Learn more about choosing your cabins by reading our feature on picking the right room for you.)

MSC Euribia feature’s the line’s impressive Yacht Club, a “ship within a ship” that provides guests in the ship’s suites their own private area – requiring keycard access. Amenities include a private restaurant, lounge, pool, whirlpools, sundeck, concierge area and butler service. The 103 Yacht Club cabins span decks 9 through 18 at the front of the ship and offer some of the best perks at sea, including free Wi-Fi, in-suite coffee machines, bathrobes, slippers, upgraded bathroom amenities, minibars, unlimited drinks in all bars and restaurants and luxury linens and pillows. Guests also get priority access for shore excursions, priority escorted embarkation and disembarkation, and exclusive seats in the ship’s main theater. Butlers will escort passengers any time they leave the Yacht Club, if they want that service.

On our hosted cruise on MSC Euribia, we stayed in a Yacht Club Deluxe Suite and were impressed by the butler and concierge service as well as the comfortable space and nice-sized balcony. Bedding was a dream.

The largest suites onboard are the Royal Suites (624 square feet) and the two-level Duplex Suites (635 square feet) which feature hot tubs on their balconies. We also love that the Yacht Club includes interior cabins, which is unusual for suite complexes on cruise ships.

Cabin Bathrooms on MSC Euribia

Bathrooms on MSC Euribia, as on many cruise ships, are compact but well designed, with toilets, small basins and shower capsules that feature glass doors, footrests for leg shaving and large bottles of amenities that are affixed to the shower walls.

Some cabins include bathtub/shower combos, which are especially popular with families sailing with small children. Check with your travel agent or cruise planner if you need a cabin that has a tub.

Suites come with robes and slippers, plus MSC’s exclusive Med brand upgraded shampoo, conditioner, bodywash and lotion.

Cabins to Avoid on MSC Euribia

Cabins to avoid on MSC Euribia are those that are located directly below or above public spaces, especially theaters, dining venues and pool decks. These cabins tend to come with additional noise, especially off-hours, when set-up or tear-down is taking place. Specifically, think twice before booking a cabin on Deck 14 below the pool and sundeck as well as Deck 8 above the casino, Carousel Lounge and multiple lounges that are open late. If you are prone to seasickness, keep in mind MSC is a tall ship, so rolling and swaying is more likely on higher decks at the far forward or aft. (Learn more about cabins to avoid on cruise ships.)

Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin/Room Picks

Budget: Book an interior cabin, which offers space (183 square feet) without the big price tag. These are ideal for couples or friends who just need a place to sleep.

Solo: You’ll definitely want a Studio Balcony, which is around 130 square feet but feels bigger because of its smartly compact design. Plus, you get a balcony.

For Disabilities: If you have limited mobility, book an accessible balcony cabin on decks 9 through 13 forward. These are convenient to the forward elevators. Accessible balconies in the same location on decks 8 and 14 are partially obstructed.

Fancy Budget: For our money, the best bargain at sea is the Interior Yacht Club Suite. OK, so it’s not actually a suite, but it gets you all the excellent YC amenities at a nice price.

Family: Book a Premium Ocean View, which offers up to six berths (269 square feet). If you’re looking for more amenities, go for a Premium Suite Aurea (269 square feet), which also accommodates six guests. Both have bathtubs.

Like a Boss: The Grand Suite Aurea has excellent space (420 square feet) and a beautiful terrace. These suites wrap the forward corners on Deck 12.

For the Views: You get double the windows and natural lighting on these two-deck suites, which put the living area on the lower level, the bedroom on the top. They’re gorgeous and offer balconies (248 square feet) bigger than some of the smaller cabins onboard.