Theater and Shows on MSC Euribia

Programmed entertainment takes place in one of two spots: The Delphi Theater and the Carousel Lounge. Generally, three performances take place in each, every night, which means you can see both shows on any given evening, and they will easily work around your scheduled dinner.

Delphi Theater is more of a traditional cruise ship theater, with staged production shows. This two deck venue features stadium seating in brown chairs that face a central stage. Shows here range from fairly traditional ho-hum production shows featuring singers and dancers singing the mostly typical selection of pop and classic U.S. hits to wildly fun and acrobatic circus themed shows. MSC has never been afraid to try new things, and we preferred the shows that leaned into the really different (like those circus shows).

Tip: You’ll want to make reservations for your preferred showtime, as this theater gets full quickly. If you don’t have reservations, you’ll probably still be able to go, but you’ll have to wait until those guests who do have them find seats, and pickings will be slim. If you’re in the Yacht Club, you don’t need reservations, as a special section of the theater is reserved for YC guests.

We loved the Carousel Lounge, which is found aft on Deck 7. The space is far smaller than Delphi and offers a more intimate atmosphere. During the day, the lounge is a quiet spot for relaxing, playing a game of pool or reading a book. It’s bathed in natural light and is perfect for relaxing. At night, a 19-piece orchestra takes the stage along with a musical duo who blew us away show after show.

Tip: Arrive early. While we love the space during the day, at night, it’s hard to find good seats. If you’re not in the front row, you’ll miss some of the action.

Daily Things to Do on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia is set up to make sure everyone has something to pretty much any time of day. It skews heavily toward family-friendly activities, but there is a nice selection of adult-focused options, too.

In the morning, you might take part in stretching or aerobics in the Sportplex or by the pool; this is more entertainment than actual hard workout, and it’s a lot of fun if you just want to move a little. Dance classes, teaching everything from line dancing to the bachata or “reggaeton” are offered all day at various locations.

The ship also has a mix of those classes designed to sell you something, be it arch supports or treatments, things like hair and consultations or foot analysis.

Trivia occasionally pops up, as do gameshow style activities, like a show that invites guests to break Guinness World Records. Spirit and wine tasting also are scheduled, for a fee.

The ship offers a huge Sportplex, which includes a large court that can be used for basketball or indoor soccer (many of the kids clubs activities also will take place here on and off during the day when the staff needs more space.

The Sportplex also includes an amusement park area complete with virtual reality experiences and games, and MSC Formula 1 race simulator, arcade games, interactive cinema and bowling. It’s entertaining whether you’re a kid or an adult, but all come with fees.

Tip: You can set your kids free in the Sportplex but keep their spending in check by assigning a limit to their cards.

You can find out about the day’s activities by checking the paperwork they leave in your cabin, the MSC and Me app, your TV or the various touchscreens located throughout the ship.

Nightlife on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia stays rocking until late into the might, with scheduled activities on the daily planner up until midnight, and some venues staying open into the wee hours of the morning.

There’s a little bit of something for everyone, and it’s just fun. Late-night dancing, live music, games and shows fill the schedule.

The ship’s promenade, which sits under a massive LED dome that is a show unto itself, is always bustling, with guests chatting, dancing and moving from space to space. This is where the majority of the ship’s bars and lounges are located, and it’s also where you’ll find many of the shops, as well as spots for grabbing crepes, gelato and chocolate.

MSC Euribia’s Casino is located on Deck 7. It’s a large casino featuring slots, table games and a large bar, which always shows sporting events.

MSC Euribia Bars and Lounges

You’ll have no shortage of bars and lounges from which to choose on MSC Euribia, which offers options from early in the day all the way through the night.

Many guests onboard elect to purchase a drink package, which covers many of the usual alcohol purchases. You’ll be able to buy a package ahead of time, or you can purchase one once you are onboard; it’s easy to find crewmembers selling them at any number of venues, especially the first couple of days you’re sailing.

Our Picks

For the Wine Lover: Helios Wine Maker offers the best selection of wines by the glass onboard, and self-serve machines are plentiful. Classes also are offered here, for a fee.

For a Pint: Craving a beer, some nibbles and conversation? Hit up Masters of the Sea, an English pub that offers British beer and live music.

To Sing Your Lungs Out: If you’re a karaoke fan, the TV Studio & Bar is bustling late at night with wannabe rock stars. Perfect for the performer or lurker.

To Catch a Game: The Casino Bar is large and has more than a dozen TVs, tuned into the latest action. (It does get a little smoky.)

For the Views: The Horizon Bar is tucked all the way aft on Deck 18. You’ll be able to watch the wake while enjoying a drink, well into the night.

For Dancing: Euribia Bar & Lounge offers dance classes as well as a large dance floor and live music.

Pools and Hot Tubs on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia offers four pools, which can and will get crowded on sea days and when the weather is pleasant. The main pool on Deck 15 is large, and we caught a few people using it for laps early in the morning a few times on our sailing. Two large hot tubs are found on Deck 16 overlooking the main pool.

Also on Deck 15 is the ship’s indoor pool. Because weather was chilly on our sailing, this was a popular spot for guests of all ages.

A third pool is located at the aft on Deck 16.

Yacht Club passengers have a private pool and hot tub located on Deck 19 forward.

Waterslides, Ropes Course and Water Park on MSC Euribia

For the little ones, MSC Euribia offers Ocean Cay Aqua Park. This colorful spot loaded with dump buckets, water sprayers and splash areas is located aft on Deck 19. It’s a little slice of heaven for curious kids wanting to play.

This is also where you’ll find the ship’s three waterslides, which are open to adults and children who meet height requirements. They’re fun and fast.

Sundecks on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia offers ample sundecks across decks 15 through 19. The hardest to get are found on Deck 15, around the pool area. This is also your best option for shade. If you don’t require shade or quick pool access, you can usually find other options a deck or two up.

It’s worth noting you can find some shade on loungers on Deck 16 around the jogging track, but be aware that they tend to jut out onto the track and can be jostled by passersby.

Top 19 is an exclusive solarium space reserved for Aurea guests.

Services and Wi-Fi on MSC Euribia

Wi-Fi is offered onboard for a fee. You can select from packages for one device or more. Top-level packages offer streaming. We had the streaming package onboard, and it was excellent; we participated in video meetings with our office in the States, used it for taking Peloton classes and streamed video from Netflix. (Many cruise lines restrict access to video streaming services, so we were pleasantly surprised by how great the internet on Euribia was.)

MSC Euribia’s main reception desk is found on Deck 5, right next to the Excursions desk and a space dedicated to MSC Foundation, the arm of MSC set up to support communities and the environment. Guests can donate or purchase items, with proceeds committed to good works.

A number of shops are located on Deck 6, on Euribia’s Galleria. Luxury goods, convenience items and logo wear all are available here.

Spa and Thermal Suite on MSC Euribia

The MSC Aurea Spa is located forward on Deck 7. The spa offers a variety of treatments, ranging from massages to facials and medispa treatments. (We enjoyed an excellent Balinese massage.) There’s also a barber shop and salon for hair treatments and manis and pedis. Prices are about what you’d pay at a spa on land, but you can catch discounts if you get a treatment while the ship is in port. Daily specials also are offered.

The ship also has a thermal spa, which includes a plethora of experiences: Himalayan salt room, hot tub, sauna steam room, experience shower, thalassotherapy pool, heated ceramic chairs and a snow room. It also offers two small rooms for simply relaxing and lounging. Passengers can book day passes or purchase access for a full sailing. Access is included for Yacht Club guests (by the hour) or Aurea Suite guests.

Fitness and Gym on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia’s fitness center is located midship on Deck 16, overlooking the ship’s pool deck. It has a variety of TechnoGym cardio equipment, including treadmills, stationary bikes, rowing machines and ellipticals. It also has dumbbells and free weights, as well as a handful of weight machines. That space is entirely too small for a ship that accommodates as many as 6,300 people. We found we were continuously waiting on machines and for space no matter when we visited. Also, there wasn’t any floor space for working out, so passengers threw down mats wherever there was some kind of floor space, regardless of where it fit in the natural flow of traffic.

For-fee classes, including cycling and yoga, take place in a small room adjacent to the fitness center. It’s weirdly locked when classes aren’t taking place, which is a shame, as it would alleviate the traffic flow problem. (On sister ship MSC Meraviglia, the space is open for guests to use when classes don’t take place, but we were told by the gym staff on Euribia that this wouldn’t be the case for this ship.)

A jogging track is located at the aft of Deck 16. Five laps are roughly equal to a mile. You will have to battle walkers, wanderers and lounge chairs while trying to get laps in.

Tip: If you want a shot at having the gym to yourself, get up really early – with the sun worked for us – or go late, when others are getting ready for or are at dinner; crowds waned on our sailing at around 8 p.m.

Is MSC Euribia Family Friendly?

MSC Euribia is a family friendly ship. Kids of all ages are found on all sailings, and especially those during the summer and winter holiday season. If you don’t want to travel with children, this isn’t the ship for you. If you’re looking for a ship that blends family and kid-friendly activities seamlessly, Euribia does that in spades – and without additional costs.

MSC is so good with kids in part because of the extensive programming it offers. On Euribia, seven rooms, covering a broad swath Deck 18 aft, are dedicated to kids and teens, with more than 100 hours of organized entertainment per seven-night cruise designed specifically for this group. MSC Euribia also features the first MSC Foundation Youth Centre, which offers activities based on creating a sustainable future.

Babysitting is available in a group setting, but private, in-cabin babysitting isn’t offered. Kids need to be potty trained to use water play areas.

Parents can leave children onboard in the kids clubs while they go ashore, though they must book this a day ahead of time.

MSC has valuable partnerships, including one with Lego – which sets the overall theme of the clubs and is ideal for fans to the colorful blocks. An additional partner – with Italian company, Chicco – comes with free diapers and wipes as well as baby food. We love this perk, as it saves on packing for parents.

Doremiland on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia offers programming broken down by five age groups: Baby Club (under 3); Mini Club (3 to 6); Juniors Club (7 to 11); Young Club (12 to 14); and Teens Club (15 to 17). Kids 7 and older and check themselves into and out of the clubs without a parent or guardian present.

Spaces are well-thought out, charming and age appropriate. The younger kids will have arts and crafts stations, games and tiny tables, toys and puzzles. Older kids will have video games and table games, like seated soccer.

Children can partake in the Happy Dinner program, where they dine with parents but are off to the kids club again as soon as they are finished. A Fun Time Dinner has kids eating together in an exclusive corner of the Marketplace Buffet.

Babies and Toddlers on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia offers two routes for the 1- to 3-year-olds: Baby Time, a stay and play option; and Baby Care, where babies and toddlers stay with the youth staff. Hours for Baby Care are limited, usually no more than 90 minutes. (You can check your daily program to find out when this option is available.)

Toys and games were chosen by the Osservatorio Chicco Baby Research Centre and range from music and rhythm to mini-Olympics.

Tweens and Teens on MSC Euribia

The Junior Club is a bit of a hybrid between the Baby Club and the Young Club, offering games and toys as well as more high-tech options. Activities here might include arts and crafts or work in a dedicated MSC Foundation Lab, where kids can share ideas on taking action for a sustainable future.

Tweens and teens will take part in video game tournaments, play in soccer tournaments or hit the ropes course together. Late night parties are part of the programming, as are group dinners.

MSC Euribia also offers games designed for the whole family, like a music game that challenges parents to identify the hits their kids listen to and children to name the toons that their parents loved as kids.