"We had the same person cleaning our room each day and it was just fun to see him wandering through the hallway and greeting him every time.There is nothing bad to say about his service and it was just delightful and an utter joy to dine at this restaurant and be spoiled by him and the other waiters...."Read More
The ship is old and in need of maintenance. It felt like the crew was short staffed. Most of the crew seemed tired and irritated to be speaking to me.
The bartenders would roll there eyes and slump when I ordered the cocktails off the menu. I ordered the same drink a dozen times over 5 days. It came out white, pink, red, orange, and one time green! Don't waste money upgrading the drink package ...
Buffet was always crowded. Always lines. Cutting in. Son has Celiac but there "gluten free corner" had no food he liked. Black crab was only open for dinner, but food was good and so was service except for drinks. Hardly anyone spoke English which lead to many misunderstandings which were frustrating and time consuming. Cabin tiny. Bed uncomfortable. Island beautiful but not much to do. ...
MSC Divina offers a variety of activities to keep everyone entertained. From fitness classes and poolside games to relaxing spa treatments and engaging trivia nights, there was always something happening.
The service onboard was top-notch. The crew members were friendly, attentive, and always ready to assist. Our cabin steward ( MADDY) ensured our room was spotless and even left creative towel ...
This is the second cruise for us on this particular ship. The 1st time was when we got married, 8 years ago, so no doubt we were excited to return. We got a early on (Noon) and check in was pretty simple except when we asked the guy at the desk, he didn't seem to knowledgably about the industry. Once to our room Carpet dirty, beer bottle caps under the bed along with some other trash, and the ...
Pros- nice bathrooms with powerful fans, decent sized balconies with amazing views. Their private island was beautiful despite the overpricing. Lunch and dinner menus were varied and delicious. Lots of different entertainment; shows, games etc.
Cons- breakfast was always chaotic, didn’t matter what time. People reaching over each other to grab whatever was left before it was all gone. Breakfast ...
The embarkation process was relatively smooth, however, even though we were MSC ready, it seems like the people assigned for the MSC crew at Port of Miami. We’re all in training so it took a little longer than it should. Also, they are not screening bags thoroughly, my fiancé accidentally brought two lighters on board, and I saw someone on a pool deck blatantly smoking a marijuana joint.
The ...
The ship is in good condition about the price, but our experience with the MSC was terrible this time. Since the beginning I tried to make an update for my Mom room, for some reason, we lost the communication during the call and they canceled our reservation completely instead of maintaining the original one. So , we had to take a new room on deck 12 for the grandmothers; our room was on deck 8th. ...
Second time on MSC Divina, last sailed her in 2019.
We booked Aurea balcony cabin for two adults and the cruise met our expectations of MSC.
Ship is showing signs of wear and tear in some public areas, lifts and restrooms.
Thermal area sauna and steam rooms not always working, whirlpools not at expected temperature.
Cabin was clean and in excellent condition and steward performed twice ...
This was our honeymoon cruise and I was expecting a lot for the price. With the destination of the Mediterranean cruise, I understood the price being higher but with that my expectations higher as well.
This was my least favorite cruise/cruise line experience I have had so far in relation to the dining, staff, and general onboard experience.
But let's start with the good. Embarkation and ...
This cruise ship is extremely overcrowded, the staff do their best but they are just overwhelmed. They try to add extra charges to your account and then you have to waste time to have them removed, the dining experience in the buffet is horredous with staff not being able to keep up with demand for food. Most of the activities are centered around you spending more money on the cruise to increase ...