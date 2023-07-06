There are nine cabin categories, plus four suite types and an additional four suite categories within the MSC Divina Yacht Club. This private section within the ship is the most luxurious of all and offers tons of extra perks, including access to exclusive restaurants, pools and services.

MSC Divina Rooms Have a Good Amount of Storage Space

All standard cabins have two twin beds that convert to a queen, a small sitting area with an armchair or a sofa (in many cabins, this is a pull-out), and a vanity. The flat-screen TVs are small and can be used to watch on-demand movies (for a fee) and a handful of channels in a variety of languages. Americans will be pleased to see CNN while there's BBC for Brits. Outlets, both U.S. and European, are situated on the vanity (and not particularly close to the bed). All cabins on Divina are nonsmoking.

All cabins, even interior rooms, have enough shelves and hanger space. Suitcases fit under the bed. There are also two nightstands for further storage. Mini-bars are available in all cabins. Beach towels are in your room and can be used both at the onboard pools and on shore, but if you lose it, there's a fee.

Bathrooms feature glass showers with shampoo and gel dispensers; there is no conditioner or bar soap, so bring your own. The bathroom also features a handy dandy bottle opener. Hair dryers are located within the vanity in the main cabin area. All cabins come with bathrobes.

Interior: MSC Divina’s interior cabins range from 140 to 172 square feet. In most inside cabins, the beds face the door, which makes them feel roomier. Junior Interior units are located on decks 8 to 11, while the slightly larger Deluxe interiors can be found on decks 5 to 10.

Ocean View: MSC Divina's Ocean View cabins range from 129 to 215 square feet and can sleep up to 6 guests. Junior Ocean View staterooms are the smallest onboard Divina and can be terribly cramped when at full capacity. Deluxe Ocean View cabins are 183 square feet and can be found on decks 8 to 13, while Premium Ocean View rooms are all on Deck 5.

Balcony: MSC Divina balcony cabins range from 182 to 323 square feet, including the verandas. Balconies measure between 32 and 129 square feet. These cabins feature sofas instead of armchairs and either shower or tubs. Deluxe Balcony with Partial View cabins are located on decks 8 to 13. Junior Balcony have the smallest balconies, while MSC Divina Premium Balcony (all located on decks 8 and 9) have some of the largest outdoor spaces and are, to many, the best balcony cabins onboard. Two fabric chairs and a low fabric table are included on each balcony.

MSC Divina Suites Offer More Space, Come with Aurea Experience Perks

Some MSC Divina suites have a balcony, while some others feature only panoramic sealed window. These rooms are configured into two spaces, making them true suites, and they range in size from 226 to 549 square feet.

Every MSC Divina suite comes with Aurea Experience perks, including free in-room breakfast, discounted beverage package rates and specialty restaurant meals, free 24-hour room service, welcome wine and sweets, free access to the Solarium and the adult-only Thermal Suite, in-room robes and slippers, pillow menus, and priority boarding.

Deluxe Suite Aurea with Sealed Window: MSC Divina features a limited number of Deluxe suites on decks 9 to 11. They range in size between 226 to 258 square feet and feature a bigger closet space and a bathtub in the bathroom. Big windows that can’t be opened offer panoramic ocean views, but these suites lack balconies.

Premium Suite Aurea with Sealed Window: At 269 to 312 square feet, these accommodations are just slightly larger than Deluxe suites. They’re located on decks 9 to 12 and have no balcony. Instead, a large window offers panoramic ocean views.

Premium Suite Aurea: Located on Deck 11, these suites offer 355 square feet of indoor space, including a separate living area, plus a 32-square-foot balcony.

Grand Suite Aurea: Offering up to 452 square feet, these are the largest non-Yacht Club suites on Divina. Balconies are the same size as those available in Premium Suites and most Balcony cabins (32 square feet). Grand Suites are located on decks 9 to 11.

MSC Divina Yacht Club is a Fantastic Ship-Within-a-Ship

What really sets MSC apart is its Yacht Club, a ship-within-a-ship concept that provides a level of exclusivity to passengers booked there. On Divina, the Yacht Club is located on Decks 15, 16 and 18 aft. Yacht Club passengers have access to a 24-hour concierge and butler services, as well as three places to eat. Top Sail, the Yacht Club's lounge, provides passengers complimentary drinks, snacks and desserts throughout the day and turns into a lovely place for cocktails in the evening, complete with piano player. Yacht Club passengers also get complimentary in-suite mini-bars, 24-hour room service (late-night fees are waived) and select wines, spirits, beers and soft drinks in all bars throughout the ship (previously, free drinks were limited to Yacht Club venues), as well as priority check-in and debarkation. Each passenger has a private entrance to Aurea Spa and private access to Le Muse restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Our favorite feature of the Yacht Club, though, might be the One Pool Bar and Grill, a private spot tucked away on Deck 18 aft. The space is quiet, with plenty of rattan loungers for sunning around a small pool and two hot tubs. The area includes a small grill with breakfast options such as made-to-order omelets, lunch choices such as a pasta station and salad bar and evening canapes. Service there is extraordinarily friendly.

All MSC Divina Yacht Club suites, decorated in browns and mauves as well as marble, feature walk-in closets, and tub-and-shower combos. Passengers also get slippers, in addition to the bathrobes that all Divina passengers get. We loved the comfy memory foam mattresses and pillow menu.

The MSC Divina Yacht Club offers a few dozen Deluxe Suites, measuring 302 square feet, including 67-square-foot verandas. Two of these suites are wheelchair accessible (356 square feet plus 39-square-foot verandas). Suites in this category feature small living areas. MSC Divina Yacht Club Deluxe Grand Suites are just slightly larger and are located on decks 15 and 16.

Yacht Club Royal Suites are 388 square feet each and feature 17-square-foot verandas. These suites are not wheelchair accessible. They feature separate master bedrooms with walk-in closets, and sizable living areas with dining tables. Master bathrooms feature separate showers and tubs. Sophia Loren, godmother to Divina -- and all ships in MCS's fleet -- designed one of the Royal Suites. It's not tough to figure out which one; the suite is bold, with punches of red throughout plus black-and-white photos of the actress from movies and appearances throughout her career.

MSC Divina’s three Executive and Family Suites are 431 to 549 square feet apiece. Each suite in this category has a separate master bedroom and a comfortable living area. They can each accommodate as many as four people. While they are located on Deck 12, passengers still have access to the Yacht Club via the main lobby on Deck 15. These suites don't have balconies and are not wheelchair accessible.

Family: MSC Divina has 90 Super Family Staterooms, which are composed of two connecting triple balcony cabins, giving families two bathrooms and two balconies. They are the only cabins onboard with two bathrooms. It can fit six people, and is priced per oversized stateroom, regardless of how many people use it.

There are 250 cabins, across all categories, with foldout sofas to accommodate children or a third adult.