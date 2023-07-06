Entertainment & Activities

MSC Divina Theater and Shows

MSC Divina production shows take place in the massive and magnificent Pantheon Theatre, a two-deck neon-and-crystal spectacle. The space itself is a showstopper, with its bright red seats that alternately have high or low backs (strictly an aesthetic choice). Interestingly, drinks are not served -- nor are they allowed -- in the theater.

The production shows are done twice nightly, early for those with late seating and late for those who dine early. Some of the shows inspired wild applause. But we felt the standouts were the shows that highlighted some of the ship's featured singers, trained sopranos and tenors (keep in mind that they will sing with an Italian accent). Of the MSC Divina shows that take place in the Pantheon Theatre, the ones that get the best reviews are ‘Extreme’, ‘Autumn in Paris’, and ‘Roxanne’s Tango’.

MSC Divina Daily Activities

Divina has plenty of programming during the day, with trivia sessions, game challenges such as Taboo, Jenga and Pictionary, dance lessons and sports tournaments. The MSC Divina Aqua Park pool has a wide array of activities, such as group fitness classes and hairy chest contests.

Virtual World on Deck 16 features a Formula One racing simulator, as well as a 4D Cinema. We went for a ride in the simulator -- shaped like a life-size race car -- and found it great fun, although we don't recommend doing it on an empty stomach. The cinema takes you on a roller coaster and offers discounted rates for kids.

There are two arcades on the ship. One is near Virtual World on Deck 16, and conveniently has a staircase that connects to the teen’s Graffiti Disco. The other is off the casino on Deck 6.

MSC Divina Nightlife

The ship really comes alive at night, with more evening programming than you see on most cruise ships. Besides the production shows, the entertainment staff always holds some sort of themed event, either in the MSC Divina Black and White Lounge or up near the pool. There's nightly name that tune trivia in the Golden Jazz Lounge, as well as karaoke and other adult games. Add in the movies on deck, a selection of live bands and a rocking disco, and you have a ship that goes long into the wee hours.

The MSC Divina’s Casino Veneziano, located on Deck 6, is smoke-free, a concession to North Americans. The space offers a variety of table games and slot machines, as well as a bar. It's particularly busy in the evening hours, although it's open during the day on sea days.

Keep in mind that Europeans and South Americans generally stay up later than Americans, as do their children. We saw kids on the dance floor well past 10 p.m., even though the ship does a family disco hour some nights after the early seating; many parents had their sleeping kids tucked under their arms as they conversed with friends and family. If you're used to having the pool deck to yourself for romantic nighttime strolls, you won't find that here; Divina's passengers are grouped at tables eating ice cream, playing cards and taking in the ambiance. If you're a night owl, it's all lively and delightful.

MSC Divina Bars and Lounges

MSC Divina bars range from cozy venues with chill live music to larger, busier spots with themed events and dancing until the wee hours. The evening action takes place on Deck 7, where most of the live music and sports bar are, and at the pool bars on Deck 14.

Divina Bar (Deck 5): This atrium bar is a good place to take in the action on gala nights. There's usually live classical music here during the afternoons and evenings.

Silver Lounge (Deck 6): This pretty space across from the MSC Divina shore excursions booking office seems underutilized, although we have to give it props for hosting Cruise Critic roll call meetings, as well as other group gatherings.

The Cigar Lounge (Deck 6): The indoor spot for smokers, the lounge is enclosed, with no smoke drifting out. There's a stocked humidor.

Piazza Del Doge (Deck 6): Shaped like a rounded cafe, the Piazza area is a great place to indulge in gelato or pastries during the day. At night, you can get coffee drinks and listen to live music. It can be busy, as many of the shops set out watches and jewelry throughout the day and evening.

Caffe Italia (Deck 7): The specialty coffee bar features Segafredo Italian drinks, and it's worth a stop here for a serious morning pickup. Also a lounge, the space is perhaps the best spot to enjoy the ambiance of the atrium, while remaining slightly above it all. You'll also find the strongest Wi-Fi here.

Black & White Lounge (Deck 7): This snazzy lounge has panoramic windows that provide natural scenery, but it's the black-and-white marble with accents of silver that make it a knockout. The silver sofas are oversized and comfy, and there's plenty of space for socializing. It's extremely popular in the evening, with organized dances, themed events and live music.

Golden Jazz Bar (Deck 7): This funky lounge does have large golden sofas and mod bubble lights. During the day, games and trivia take place here. The bar also hosts name that tune trivia in the evening, which can get packed; come early for a seat. Before and after, live music is the norm.

La Luna Piano Bar (Deck 7): We found this space a bit of a misnomer. Although it's gorgeous and does indeed have a piano, on our cruise it wasn't used as the typical take-requests-and-sing piano space. Instead, a duo played standards in the evening. During the day, it is also used for trivia. The bar menu focuses on martinis.

Sports Bar (Deck 7): The space has plenty of TVs to watch sports games around the world. On our trip, football -- as in soccer -- was the norm, as well as basketball. You can get American fast food here (see the dining info above) as well as MSC Divina’s bowling alley, which features two lanes with mini-pins and balls (akin to candlepin bowling).

La Cantina di Bacco (Deck 7): The pizza restaurant is also used as a wine bar, where you can do tastings, the wine blending experience or simply chill out. Live music takes place in the evenings.

Poseidon Bar (Deck 14): One of two pool bars on the busy Aqua Park, Poseidon features all kinds of fruity cocktails and mocktails. Since waiter service around the pool deck is very sporadic, the bar can get busy on sea days. (We've been told that the ship is planning to become more proactive with its poolside drink service, which will be a welcome change.)

Tritone Bar (Deck 14): The second bar on the Aqua Deck serves the same Caribbean favorites as the Poseidon, and also has a for-fee gelato bar.

The Garden Bar (Deck 15): The space around the infinity-like Garden Pool has bar and table seating. It's a popular spot and is often quite noisy. Drinks made with Italian liquors (MSC has a partnership with DiSaronno) and cordials are the focus here, although you can order almost anything you want. This space is also known as the DiSaronno Contemporary Terrace.

Galaxy Disco Bar (Deck 16): The ship's disco is large. With a bar and restaurant on one side, and a big dance floor on the other, the space is extremely popular with the international crowd, particularly in the summer when there's a younger clientele onboard. The DJ does a good job of trying to balance the musical tastes of the Europeans, the South Americans and the Americans -- a difficult task that sometimes lends itself to an odd yet extremely danceable mix. Open until the wee hours.

MSC Divina drink packages are wallet-friendly and flexible, allowing passengers to either go all inclusive (Premium Extra package) or choose from a smaller selection of alcoholic drinks (Easy and Easy Plus packages). There is also a Non-Alcoholic package for adults (includes mocktails) and a beverage plan for kids.