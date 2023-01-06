"It was worse than bedlam, I was thinking at the time that 12 days this was not going to be good and it never got better.I enjoyed the port stops, parts of the cruise and my cabin, but I will not sail with MSC again...."Read More
This was our first cruise with this line, and will be the last. I'll focus on the services provided by the ship and avoid the issues with the line since their marginal.
1. Upon boarding, my in-laws and I needed to have our picture taken for the card key. The person taking the photo failed to notice my father-in-law's eyes were closed. This resulted in other crew hassling him (as if it were ...
The ship is fantastic The crew very friendly and helpful The food is poor in the buffet restaurant as the main people it caters for is the Japanese far less choice for Europeans. A few things that is NOT good, all curtesy busses are not free $18 each person. I have never been charged for a curtesy bus on any other cruise line, No transport to the airport you need to get a taxi an hour in the ...
Lets start with the positives; beautiful ship, great itinerary (not to be repeated I believe), lovely staff(on a whole), nice cabin and oh yes and the gelato from Jean Phillipe(extra cost of course)
The negatives;
1. Embarkation at the Yokohama port started well, (organised chaos), once on the ship it was a different story. One strange 'clown' to greet 5000+ passengers, people everywhere ...
We cruised from 12/21/2023 through 12/30/2023 in Japan and Taiwan. Due to the winds, our departure got delayed by a few hours and as a result, there was only a technical stop in Osaka, at 11 PM, so that part was a bummer. The cruise added $100 per cabin to compensate, given the $2K/person cost paid, the $50 per person credit was not adequate.
Food
Buffet: The buffet on board is good, ...
I might sound like an Australian whinger but after doing 10 cruises this cruise has to be the worst. This ship takes 5.700 guests but lucky there were only 1700 on this cruise otherwise it would be bedlam. Getting on board was ok we were treated to a buffet lunch which was rather ordinary and remained the same during the whole cruise. The restaurant we were assigned to was very nice but the food ...
From the outset of booking this cruise it was chaotic. Based in Australia I couldn't use the MSC portal and was directed to their Rome based staff. Correspondence came back in Italian and when I was given online access to my booking it was in Italian. Attempts to revert it to English fell upon deaf ears. I muddled through the booking process and got to embarkation. This was to be a 10 day cruise ...
About the Reviewer: I’m a middle-aged American male who traveled solo on this, my 59th voyage. This is the second cruise on a back-to-back itinerary. MSC didn’t allow them to be booked as one continuous segment so the reviews are broken into two separate ones – each for their own cruise segments. I have sailed primarily on NCL with over 30 voyages and a handful of cruises with Celebrity, Royal ...
Hadn't done MSC before. Would do again any time. So many pluses, take the plunge!!
Staff so friendly:
- Rodrigo & Alexa - activities - talk to anyone - the best
- Lgarde - talked to us every dinner -came around plus on ship at different times - so good
- Agus - our server - so friendly - great service
Food excellent, service second to none.
Loved water park - no queus at ...
About the Reviewer: I’m a middle-aged American male who traveled solo on this, my 58th voyage. I have sailed primarily on NCL with over 30 voyages and a handful of cruises with Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and Carnival. This was my seventh MSC cruise and first cruise segment of a back-to-back on the MSC Bellissima. I have sailed on the MSC Seaside-class and Meraviglia before in the USA market and ...
MSC was the only cruise line sailing at this time of year in the Mediterranean, so this is what I had to choose. All my previous MSC sailings were bad, and I had said never again MSC.... Well, never never again.
Briefly - ship itself can't be faulted, maybe too much trust in a vessel winning the cruiser. Not so. Officers were non-existent the entire cruise except one brief (5-10 min) appearance ...