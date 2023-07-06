All cabins come with two twin beds, which can be made into a double, except for the Interior Studios and the ocean views on Deck 8. All beds are high enough to store a large suitcase underneath. Standard cabins have a double closet with drawers, shelving and a safe on one side (MSC does not store life jackets in cupboards, which means extra closet space), and a desk with two European two-pin sockets, two US sockets and a USB socket. There are more USB sockets in the fixed bedside lighting fixtures. Other amenities include a hair dryer, mini-fridge, footstool and small table, a phone and an interactive TV with numerous channels in multiple languages. The TV also allows you to check your bill, book shows and restaurants and buy movies (7 euros).

Cabins also feature Zoe, MSC's artificial intelligence-based "personal cruise assistant." In theory, Zoe should be able to answer multiple cruise-related questions in different languages (such as when does the show start?), but we found it usually didn't work.

All standard cabins have a shower room with a shower stand with glass doors, a footrest for leg shaving and a clothes wire for drying. You'll find generic shampoo and gel in fixed dispensers in the shower. There is a single basin with a fixed soap dispenser and a small cupboard with shelves. There is trash can under the sink.

There are 175 interconnected cabins, as well as specially designed Family cabins (see below).

MSC Bellissima has the joint-biggest Yacht Club -- a keycard access-only suite complex -- in the fleet, along with MSC Meraviglia. The complex has 94 cabins, all designated suites, though some are interiors.

MSC differs from all other cruise lines in the way it sells its cabins, preferring to offer "Experience" types rather than sell by cabin size or type, and it's worth noting that some cabins are only available with specific experiences. For example, you can only stay in an Interior room if you have opted for the Bella, Fantastica or Yacht Club experience and you can only stay in a suite if you have opted for the Fantastica or Aurea experience or Yacht Club perk. Each one of these experiences comes with a different range of perks and benefits.

The entry-level Bella Experience represents a value-for-money cruise that includes all meals, entertainment, activities and your preferred choice of dinner seating (subject to availability). The Fantastica Experience layers on extra perks, such as 24-hour room service, priority choice of dinner seating and cabins on the upper decks. The Aurea Experience includes even more extras, including an all-inclusive beverage package, a spa package that includes a welcome cocktail, one massage of your choice, wellness consultation and free access to the Thermal Suite and the flexible My Choice dining (if they want it), priority boarding and cabins on the upper decks.

Cabin Categories

Studio: There are 12 Interior Studios, which are 129 square feet. They have a single bed. The bathrooms are the same as a standard cabin. Bookable with the Bella Experience only.

Interior: These are 172 square feet and there are 650. Bookable with Bella and Fantastica experiences only.

Oceanview: There are 136 of these and they range from 161 to 183 square feet. The layout is the same as Interiors, with the addition of an oblong window. Bookable on Bella and Fantastica experiences.

Balcony: These come in, on average, at 204 square feet (though the accessible versions are bigger) and make up the bulk of the cabin types -- 1,282 of them to be precise. The balcony size is 48 square feet in cabins on Decks 9 through 13; the Deck 8 balconies are 53 square feet. There is enough space for two chairs (not loungers) and a small table. They are bookable across all three experiences.

Family Cabins: There are three types of cabin categorized as Family Cabin, but just two are specially designed (the Family balcony room option is just two interconnected balcony cabins). All are bookable with the Fantastica Experience only. Family ocean views are all at the front of the ship, spread across three decks (9, 10 and 11) and are 290 square feet. They have bunk beds in a recessed space with a curtain for privacy, as well as a double bed and a single sofa bed, so they can sleep five. There is a large picture window. Bathrooms come with a tub. Family suites are all located at the back of Decks 9 through 14 and are the same size as an ocean-view room but come with a narrow balcony.

Accessible Cabins: There are 55 accessible cabins, all with wide doors, ramps and fully accessible bathrooms, across the interior and balcony categories. They are the only cabin category with a pull-down bed. The balcony accessible rooms are all at the "hump" of the ship, so have good-sized (113-square-feet) triangular balconies. There is one accessible Deluxe Suite in the Yacht Club.

Suite: MSC Bellissima has a number of different suite types, two of which are not part of, nor have access to, the Yacht Club (see below). These are:

Aurea (Corner) Suite: There are 10 of these 290-square-foot rooms, all on the front corners of the ship. They have two separate rooms -- a bedroom with a double bed and balcony access and a living room with a sofa bed. This also has balcony access. The balcony is huge, averaging 376 square feet, and varies by deck. It has a hot tub, a lounger, chairs and a table. The bathroom is the same as a standard bathroom, but is in the living room corridor. Bookable with the Fantastica and Aurea experiences.

Duplex Suite: There are eight of these, all located at the front of Decks 9 and 10, and 12 and 13, and come in at 559 square feet. They would suit a family or perhaps two couples sharing. They are accessed from the lower deck, but there is a door through the walk-in wardrobe space to the upper, effectively giving them two entrances. The lower floor consists of a living area, with a sofa bed that converts into a double bed; a shower room with toilet; wardrobe and a dining area with a table that can seat four people. The dining space leads out onto a 240-square-foot balcony complete with hot tub. The upper area (which is really a mezzanine), consists of a double bed, a bathroom with tub and a wardrobe. Bookable only with the Aurea Experience.

The Yacht Club: The Yacht Club is MSC's exclusive suites-only complex, which as well as 94 cabins, also includes a private lounge, a dining room and sun deck with pool, hot tub and bar.

The Yacht Club is keycard-only access and takes up five decks (14 to 19; there is no Deck 17) at the front of the ship. Most of the top suites are here, with the exception of the eight Duplex Suites at the back of the ship and the Corner Suites.

All Yacht Club cabins, irrespective of category, come with dedicated priority check-in and check-out; 24-hour butler and concierge service; bathrobe, slippers and MSC Med range of bathroom products; unlimited soft and alcoholic beverages across the ship; free Thermal Suite access and a direct private lift to the MSC Aurea Spa; free room service delivery and a Nespresso coffee machine.

Interior Suite: There are 15 of these, which are 172 square feet -- hardly what we'd call a suite. The main difference between a regular inside and a Yacht Club inside is the addition of a small table and two chairs, as well all the YC perks.

Deluxe Suite: There are 77 of these. Although not technically a suite (i.e., two separate rooms), these are a decent size at 301 square feet and do have two areas -- a living area with sofa, coffee table, two chairs and a fixed desk; and a double bed in the bedroom area. There is also a fixed desk, which runs the length of the room and has cupboard space and the coffee machine on top, as well as two closets. The bathroom, though without a tub, is a decent size with marble fitting and a large shower.

Royal Suite: There are two Royal Suites, both on Deck 15, which are huge -- 699 square feet with a 430-square-foot balcony. The layout is as follows: bedroom with its own small private balcony, ensuite bathroom with tub and separate shower stall and living room with L-shaped sofa, a coffee table and two arm chairs. Double sliding doors lead out to the balcony, which has its own dining table at one end and a hot tub at the other.