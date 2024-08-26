Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Armonia

We booked the MSC Armonia because it was the one itinerary that went to Bari Italy. We cruised out of Venice on 8/26/24. The whole new process in Venice is not appealing. Go through the whole check in process then wait to get on a boat for a good 20-30 minute trek across the Venice Lagoon into the shipping and cargo port and finally to the cruise ship. First discovery is that WiFi that we ...