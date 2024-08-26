"For the first time in my cruising life, the food at the buffet was WORLDS better than the food at the sit-down dining restaurants.What brings down the star rating is the quality of the ship, food, and entertainment...."Read More
The ports are the best part. Spending time in Venice, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, and Zakynthos truly gives this trip more than 5 stars. To MSC's credit, the shore excursions are amazing! We loved the local tour guides, the affordability of each port, and the FOOD! Zakynthos especially had true, authentic Med fair with a greek twist. SO YUMMY! And everyone is especially friendly and welcoming. ...
A reminder that MSC has various Class ships. We completed 2 MSC cruises September & October.
Armonia is a smaller & older vessel, we understand about to go for a refit.
The crew have a wonderful attitude and the atmosphere is noticeably more enthusiastic than the team on the Poesia.
Our cabin, was smaller than our previous cruise, however, the counter was welcome for bits and ...
Rooms are incredibly small, baathroom the same tiny space. We had a really hard time to change clothes and take showers .food is average, service at bars is very slow due to this you can t have more than 3-4 drinks per night , takes 1hr sometimes to get a beer. And lastly got charged an extra 700 us dollars on my card that will be released after 30 days.We have been 1st time with MSC and would ...
We booked the MSC Armonia because it was the one itinerary that went to Bari Italy.
We cruised out of Venice on 8/26/24. The whole new process in Venice is not appealing. Go through the whole check in process then wait to get on a boat for a good 20-30 minute trek across the Venice Lagoon into the shipping and cargo port and finally to the cruise ship.
First discovery is that WiFi that we ...
I recently took a cruise on the MSC Armonia, and unfortunately, it was a highly disappointing experience. Here are the main issues we encountered:
1. Poor Food Quality: The food in all the restaurants was tasteless and of poor quality. To make matters worse, dishes and cutlery were not clean, often having food residues on them.
2. Mixed Entertainment Programs: While some of the ...
Main meals were like the $12.50 Sunday roast special - plain, boring and overcooked thin sliced meat. The best food on the boat were the pizzas, but you can’t live on Pizzas for seven days.
Watch your credit cards! They took pre authorisations exceeding what I spent. I disembarked and settled my account 4 days ago totalling 665euro. They are still holding more than 300euro in pre authorisations ...
TWO STARS EARNED for
Embarkation from Venice went smoothly. Once on board our rooms were ready early in the afternoon and our bags followed.
Throughout the cruise the crew, the main dining and room were the best.
THREE STARS LOST for
Entertainment is hit and miss with familiar song and dance routines by the ship's team. The cruise director was more of a circus barker and was not seen ...
Horrible scam! They stop on some unknown islands for several hours. You can’t even visit the place, there’s simply no time. They don’t care about your comfort, only thing they want is money. Very dirty dishes and cutleries. Never book this overpriced garbage. They will charge you for a bus, but you can find a local bus for 10x less money. I got food poisoning from the food. They rearly cook nice ...
Starting with the positives the first would be the theatre shows, these bear fantastic and better than those on other lines such as Royal Caribbean smaller ships with great talent and production value. The main dining room was also a hit with great food and service, room steward was fantastic and very friendly room was dated very clean and well maintained. The depositing and account management ...
This was only my second ever cruise, and actually a sort of repeat of my first one where I spent 3 nights on Armonia in the West Med. This review will be based on my expectation when paying £630 pp for 4 nights in a balcony cabin with the premium drinks package.
Good:
The drinks selection with the premium package is very good. I would have liked to seen some more beers on draft, but other ...